Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Herald

Free admission to the Holocaust & Humanity Museum for the rest of 2022

CINCINNATI — The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, located in Union Terminal, will waive museum ticket costs for the remainder of the year. This decision was made in an effort to address the recent surge in antisemitism, stated Kara Driscoll, Communications & Marketing Manager of the museum.
CINCINNATI, OH
Radio Ink

Cincinnati Broadcaster Jerry Thomas Dies

Jerry Thomas, a long-time broadcaster in the Cincinnati market who delighted morning radio listeners with his cast of characters, died on Thursday at the age of 83. Thomas had been battling Alzheimer’s disease. His passing was announced by his son, Brian, on Facebook. “Dad passed away early this morning,”...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Animatronic Nativity Experience opening Saturday in Anderson Township

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Comboni Missionaries in Anderson Township will celebrate the 75th anniversary of a cherished Christmas tradition starting Saturday with the animatronic Nativity Experience. The event opens with a music-filled celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 followed by regular hours of 6...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Jerry Thomas woke us up with a smile on WKRC-AM for four decades

Jerry Thomas woke up Greater Cincinnati radio listeners with "punch lines you missed" and quips from his "Granny" character for four decades on WKRC–AM, and helped build sister station WKRQ-FM (Q102) into a rock powerhouse with the hiring of a young programmer named Randy Michaels. He died Thursday morning...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Christkindlmarkt highlights local vendors and German heritage

COVINGTON, Ky. — Booths lined up in Mainstrasse Village area on Sunday for Covington's Christkindlmarkt. Executive Director of Renaissance Covington Nick Wade said the idea to the Covington Christkindlmarkt is to highlight local artists and entrepreneurs. He said a lot of German heritage lies in the Covington area. “This...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati public library in Green Township to reopen Saturday

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Green Township branch of the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is set to reopen after a nearly four-month closure. The branch is holding a community celebration on Saturday for the reopening until 2 p.m. The event will feature face painting, balloon art and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

New hobby leads to life-changing moments for woman, hundreds more

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman picked up a new hobby, not knowing it would change her life, plus hundreds of others. Megs Gelfgot started a skate collective, Keep Her Wild, two years ago to help teach women how to skateboard. She says it all started organically. After struggling as...
CINCINNATI, OH
momcollective.com

Save Our Rink

Hi – you might remember my face from a recent article about finding a new hobby and embracing interests. Skating is my most recent new hobby and has been such a rewarding activity. It’s great for the body and mind, but it’s so fun I don’t realize I’m exercising until I’m worn out! What I love most is that it provides an opportunity to dance anytime… and dancing on wheels is an entirely new level of fun.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Annual Balloon Glow lights up Middletown’s sky

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Balloon Glow returned to Middletown Sunday evening illuminating the sky with a magical array of colors and lights. Hot air balloonists set up at Smith Park for the annual fan-favorite event that families look forward to every year. The Balloon Glow was a part of the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH

