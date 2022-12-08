Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
Cincinnati Herald
Free admission to the Holocaust & Humanity Museum for the rest of 2022
CINCINNATI — The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, located in Union Terminal, will waive museum ticket costs for the remainder of the year. This decision was made in an effort to address the recent surge in antisemitism, stated Kara Driscoll, Communications & Marketing Manager of the museum.
Fox 19
Cincinnati native and WNBA star gives ‘hope & joy’ after hosting toy drive
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Athletic League teamed up with WNBA player Kelsey Mitchell to help those in need and bring smiles to children’s faces. Mitchell’s organization, Kelzhoop Foundation, collected toys at the Woodlawn Recreation Center on Sunday for its second annual toy drive. “What we decided...
Radio Ink
Cincinnati Broadcaster Jerry Thomas Dies
Jerry Thomas, a long-time broadcaster in the Cincinnati market who delighted morning radio listeners with his cast of characters, died on Thursday at the age of 83. Thomas had been battling Alzheimer’s disease. His passing was announced by his son, Brian, on Facebook. “Dad passed away early this morning,”...
WLWT 5
Animatronic Nativity Experience opening Saturday in Anderson Township
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Comboni Missionaries in Anderson Township will celebrate the 75th anniversary of a cherished Christmas tradition starting Saturday with the animatronic Nativity Experience. The event opens with a music-filled celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 followed by regular hours of 6...
wvxu.org
Jerry Thomas woke us up with a smile on WKRC-AM for four decades
Jerry Thomas woke up Greater Cincinnati radio listeners with "punch lines you missed" and quips from his "Granny" character for four decades on WKRC–AM, and helped build sister station WKRQ-FM (Q102) into a rock powerhouse with the hiring of a young programmer named Randy Michaels. He died Thursday morning...
Principal starts each school day as ‘Elf on the Shelf’ to surprise students
Every morning this holiday month an area school principal has transformed herself into life-size replica of a beloved children’s Christmas fable and surprised her students by popping up on campus.
spectrumnews1.com
Christkindlmarkt highlights local vendors and German heritage
COVINGTON, Ky. — Booths lined up in Mainstrasse Village area on Sunday for Covington's Christkindlmarkt. Executive Director of Renaissance Covington Nick Wade said the idea to the Covington Christkindlmarkt is to highlight local artists and entrepreneurs. He said a lot of German heritage lies in the Covington area. “This...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati public library in Green Township to reopen Saturday
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Green Township branch of the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is set to reopen after a nearly four-month closure. The branch is holding a community celebration on Saturday for the reopening until 2 p.m. The event will feature face painting, balloon art and...
WLWT 5
Walnut Hills High School teacher apologizes for resurfaced racist tweets
CINCINNATI — A controversy is brewing regarding some old social media posts by a Walnut Hills High School math teacher. The posts are laced with racist and homophobic language. The original tweets are from about 10 years ago when the teacher was a teenager, but many parents and students...
Witchcraft Dooms the Ohio Statehouse, and 11 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
There were new faces everywhere in Cincinnati this week – including some odd ones.
Cincinnati Holocaust museum offering free admission to combat ‘surge in antisemitism’
CINCINNATI — A Holocaust museum in Cincinnati is offering free admission for the rest of the year to combat what they called a surge in antisemitism. The Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust and Humanity Center, located inside the Union Terminal, said they are offering free admission until Jan. 2 to “educate the public in this critical time.”
Fox 19
New hobby leads to life-changing moments for woman, hundreds more
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman picked up a new hobby, not knowing it would change her life, plus hundreds of others. Megs Gelfgot started a skate collective, Keep Her Wild, two years ago to help teach women how to skateboard. She says it all started organically. After struggling as...
WLWT 5
Turning grief into purpose; Two Butler County families on a mission to create Angel Suites at area hospital
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Three years ago Friday, Wayne and Kelsey Hambrick welcomed their baby boy, Crue, into the world. "He was crying, and I will never forget the doctor saying, 'Here you are big boy,'" Kelsey Hambrick said. Those were cries Crue's parents didn't know they'd ever hear....
Becky Strouse, social worker with Erlanger Police, to discuss her role at Dec. 12 Florence Rotary meeting
An overview of what a Police Social Worker is and the benefits of the program will be the topic of discussion as presented by Becky Strouse of the Erlanger Police Department to the Rotary Club of Florence (@FlorenceRotary) on December 12. Strouse grew up in Alexandria and graduated from Campbell...
momcollective.com
Save Our Rink
Hi – you might remember my face from a recent article about finding a new hobby and embracing interests. Skating is my most recent new hobby and has been such a rewarding activity. It’s great for the body and mind, but it’s so fun I don’t realize I’m exercising until I’m worn out! What I love most is that it provides an opportunity to dance anytime… and dancing on wheels is an entirely new level of fun.
2 endangered adults found after going missing for nearly a week
If you have any information that could lead to the discovery of Jones and Washington, you are asked to call Cincinnati Police at 513-765-1212.
WLWT 5
Tenants demanding action from Williamsburg of Cincinnati after they claim 'unlivable conditions'
CINCINNATI — Residents living in a Hamilton County apartment complex say they have had enough. We've been bringing you the story throughout the week of unlivable conditions at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati. Now, the city could take action if problems are not resolved. "I have residents texting me, emailing...
What are our chances of seeing a White Christmas this year?
Christmas is now less than two weeks away and we have yet to see any snow this December. Here is what history tells us about our chances at seeing a White Christmas.
linknky.com
Saturday NKY HS round-up: Covington Catholic downs Bracken County in battle of unbeatens, Holy Cross takes 3rd at Billy Hicks Classic
The Covington Catholic Colonels (5-0) hit the road in a battle of undefeated teams and took down the host Bracken County Polar Bears (4-1). CovCath senior guard Evan Ipsaro, a Miami University (Ohio) commit, made 14-of-24 shots on his way to a double-double of 33 points and 10 rebounds. CovCath...
Fox 19
Annual Balloon Glow lights up Middletown’s sky
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Balloon Glow returned to Middletown Sunday evening illuminating the sky with a magical array of colors and lights. Hot air balloonists set up at Smith Park for the annual fan-favorite event that families look forward to every year. The Balloon Glow was a part of the...
Comments / 4