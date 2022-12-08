Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Obituary: R. Kent Berkley
Kent Berkley died at home in Sturgeon Bay on November 16, 2022 after courageously battling pancreatic cancer for two years. He is survived by his cherished wife of 37 years, Michele Munson, daughter Gabriella, son Isaac, granddaughter Luna, father Bob, brother David, an impressive number of sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law inherited from Michele’s side of the family, a remarkable number of nieces and nephews, and a considerable number of friends from around the country who became part of his family by choice over the years. He loved and was loved by them all.
wearegreenbay.com
Pamperin Park playground items up for auction, anticipation for rebuild begins
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 25 years, a favorite Brown County playground will be undergoing some massive changes, and locals have a unique opportunity to bid on a keepsake from the park to call their own. Pamperin Park has been a staple of the Green Bay area for...
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: No Buck Hunting During ‘Doe’ Seasons
Antlerless-only hunts Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 24-Jan. 1. If you’re an archery or crossbow deer hunter with sights set on harvesting a buck, you can’t do it over the holiday break. That’s because both Door and Kewaunee counties are included in the Dec. 24-Jan.1 antlerless-only firearm deer season...
Door County Pulse
Where is the Line? Defining Northern Door
It’s a phrase we use a lot on the peninsula in casual conversation, in county government deliberations or just giving directions. We use it so often that we rarely stop to think about what specifically we’re referring to when we say “Northern Door.”. I didn’t realize this...
seehafernews.com
Former Lieutenant Governor and Green Bay Packers President Set to Speak at UW-Green Bay Fall Commencement
The University of Wisconsin Green Bay has announced a pair of prominent speakers for their fall commencement ceremony. Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Barbara Lawton will speak at the 9:30 a.m. commencement ceremony, and current Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy will speak at the 2:00 p.m. ceremony. More than 550...
voiceofalexandria.com
'The time for action is now,' Assembly Republican says of replacing Green Bay prison
Wisconsin’s second-oldest prison, the Green Bay Correctional Institution, has a laundry list of problems. A significant portion of the facility’s cells hold two prisoners despite being built for one person, according to a 2020 facility review. Many cells in the prison, built in the village of Allouez beginning in the 1890s, don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, nor do they meet industry standards, the review found. It’s often 20% or more over capacity. And the infrastructure is failing.
seehafernews.com
Greater Green Bay YMCA Unveils Plans for New Facilities in Ashwaubenon and Allouez
Soon, the Green Bay area will have two more YMCA locations. The Great Green Bay YMCA has unveiled its plans for new facilities in Allouez and Ashwaubenon. The Allouez location will be located on the 17-acre site of the Broadview soccer complex and will be replacing their current aging building nearby.
wiproud.com
Bar & grill in Wisconsin hosts tree lighting ceremony to raise money for homeless shelter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A special tree lighting ceremony in Green Bay helped to share the warmth of the season with those less fortunate on Saturday. The Black Sheep Bar and Grill hosted a tree lighting ceremony to help benefit Green Bay’s Freedom House homeless shelter. There...
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas’: Northeast Wisconsin hosts multiple holiday events
(WFRV) – Recently multiple holiday events took place across Wisconsin. This is the first time Andrea Murray, and her husband are displaying their Doughnuts for Dogs booth at the holiday market in downtown Green Bay. Murray says the fourth annual event is the perfect way to spread holiday cheer while investing in the community.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Metro cuts routes due to bus driver shortage
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bus driver shortage is forcing green bay metro to cut service hours on certain routes, the new schedule taking effect yesterday. Routes 6 and 7 will now only run one bus per hour instead of 2. Route 6 is one of the more popular...
Door County Pulse
Removal of Abandoned Tugboat Stalled
Though it was supposed to be removed on Dec. 4, an abandoned tugboat remains a fixture on the water near Baileys Harbor Yacht Club. The 143-foot-long Donny S has been moored in Baileys Harbor for over a year, according to Mike Kahr, who owns property nearby. Kahr has watched the boat being battered by storms and was concerned it would eventually end up as wreckage on the beach.
Door County Pulse
Hearing Set to Consider Rezoning Behind Starbucks
A public hearing has been set for Dec. 21 before Sturgeon Bay’s Plan Commission to consider rezoning the area where a house is located behind a three-unit commercial building being constructed at the southwest corner of Highway 42/57 and Duluth Avenue (County S). Community Development Director Marty Olejniczak informed...
wearegreenbay.com
Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide
(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
wearegreenbay.com
A Victorian Christmas at Hazelwood Historic House in Green Bay
(WFRV) – Learn about Victorian Traditions in a beautiful setting with beautiful music. It’s happening over the next two weekends at Hazelwood Historic House in Green Bay and Local 5 Live gets a preview of the event where history comes to life to celebrate the magic of Christmas.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Utilities Welcomes Residents to Exchange Old Christmas Lights
Many people have already hung their Christmas decorations, and others are still working on them, but what do you do with your old lights that no longer work?. Manitowoc Public Utilities is inviting Manitowoc residents to bring strands with incandescent bulbs to Lights at Lincoln Park located at 1215 North 8th Street on Friday (December 9th) to exchange them for new lights.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
WBAY Green Bay
Mishicot community honors woman following Ovarian cancer battle
MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - Friends, family and dozens of community members gathered to honor 49-year-old Marcy Salm at the Detour Bar and Grill Saturday. What started as a benefit for hospital trips and medication costs evolved into covering final family matters. Marcy died Friday after a long battle with Clear Cell Carcinoma Ovarian cancer.
WBAY Green Bay
Wrightstown family honors late father with memorial toy drive
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition for the Coenen family to donate to Toys for Tots each year. In past years, they’ve even contributed hand-made wooden toys, like beds for dolls. When Jim Coenen passed away in November of this year, his wife and children asked those around them to contribute to toys for tots.
wearegreenbay.com
Local 5 Investigation: A closer look at the Sig Sauer P320 firearm implicated in Hobart/Lawrence Police Officer injury
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 News confirmed with police that the gun that wounded a Hobart/Lawrence Officer along WIS 29 was a Sig Sauer P320. The gun, which was his department-issued firearm, has been the subject of lawsuits over allegations of misfires. On Wednesday, the 7-year veteran...
nbc15.com
Manitowoc father suggested brother, sleepwalking as explanations for children’s killings
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution has rested its case against Matthew Beyer, who’s charged with stabbing and killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. A chilling video played during the seventh day of Beyer’s trial brought Will and Dani’s mother to tears...
