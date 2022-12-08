ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Door County Pulse

Obituary: R. Kent Berkley

Kent Berkley died at home in Sturgeon Bay on November 16, 2022 after courageously battling pancreatic cancer for two years. He is survived by his cherished wife of 37 years, Michele Munson, daughter Gabriella, son Isaac, granddaughter Luna, father Bob, brother David, an impressive number of sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law inherited from Michele’s side of the family, a remarkable number of nieces and nephews, and a considerable number of friends from around the country who became part of his family by choice over the years. He loved and was loved by them all.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: No Buck Hunting During ‘Doe’ Seasons

Antlerless-only hunts Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 24-Jan. 1. If you’re an archery or crossbow deer hunter with sights set on harvesting a buck, you can’t do it over the holiday break. That’s because both Door and Kewaunee counties are included in the Dec. 24-Jan.1 antlerless-only firearm deer season...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Where is the Line? Defining Northern Door

It’s a phrase we use a lot on the peninsula in casual conversation, in county government deliberations or just giving directions. We use it so often that we rarely stop to think about what specifically we’re referring to when we say “Northern Door.”. I didn’t realize this...
STURGEON BAY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

'The time for action is now,' Assembly Republican says of replacing Green Bay prison

Wisconsin’s second-oldest prison, the Green Bay Correctional Institution, has a laundry list of problems. A significant portion of the facility’s cells hold two prisoners despite being built for one person, according to a 2020 facility review. Many cells in the prison, built in the village of Allouez beginning in the 1890s, don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, nor do they meet industry standards, the review found. It’s often 20% or more over capacity. And the infrastructure is failing.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Metro cuts routes due to bus driver shortage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bus driver shortage is forcing green bay metro to cut service hours on certain routes, the new schedule taking effect yesterday. Routes 6 and 7 will now only run one bus per hour instead of 2. Route 6 is one of the more popular...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Removal of Abandoned Tugboat Stalled

Though it was supposed to be removed on Dec. 4, an abandoned tugboat remains a fixture on the water near Baileys Harbor Yacht Club. The 143-foot-long Donny S has been moored in Baileys Harbor for over a year, according to Mike Kahr, who owns property nearby. Kahr has watched the boat being battered by storms and was concerned it would eventually end up as wreckage on the beach.
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
Door County Pulse

Hearing Set to Consider Rezoning Behind Starbucks

A public hearing has been set for Dec. 21 before Sturgeon Bay’s Plan Commission to consider rezoning the area where a house is located behind a three-unit commercial building being constructed at the southwest corner of Highway 42/57 and Duluth Avenue (County S). Community Development Director Marty Olejniczak informed...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide

(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

A Victorian Christmas at Hazelwood Historic House in Green Bay

(WFRV) – Learn about Victorian Traditions in a beautiful setting with beautiful music. It’s happening over the next two weekends at Hazelwood Historic House in Green Bay and Local 5 Live gets a preview of the event where history comes to life to celebrate the magic of Christmas.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public Utilities Welcomes Residents to Exchange Old Christmas Lights

Many people have already hung their Christmas decorations, and others are still working on them, but what do you do with your old lights that no longer work?. Manitowoc Public Utilities is inviting Manitowoc residents to bring strands with incandescent bulbs to Lights at Lincoln Park located at 1215 North 8th Street on Friday (December 9th) to exchange them for new lights.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem

Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Mishicot community honors woman following Ovarian cancer battle

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - Friends, family and dozens of community members gathered to honor 49-year-old Marcy Salm at the Detour Bar and Grill Saturday. What started as a benefit for hospital trips and medication costs evolved into covering final family matters. Marcy died Friday after a long battle with Clear Cell Carcinoma Ovarian cancer.
MISHICOT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wrightstown family honors late father with memorial toy drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition for the Coenen family to donate to Toys for Tots each year. In past years, they’ve even contributed hand-made wooden toys, like beds for dolls. When Jim Coenen passed away in November of this year, his wife and children asked those around them to contribute to toys for tots.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI

