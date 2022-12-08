Kent Berkley died at home in Sturgeon Bay on November 16, 2022 after courageously battling pancreatic cancer for two years. He is survived by his cherished wife of 37 years, Michele Munson, daughter Gabriella, son Isaac, granddaughter Luna, father Bob, brother David, an impressive number of sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law inherited from Michele’s side of the family, a remarkable number of nieces and nephews, and a considerable number of friends from around the country who became part of his family by choice over the years. He loved and was loved by them all.

