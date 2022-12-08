Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When Game of Thrones aired its final episode on HBO in May 2019, we thought we'd seen the end of watercooler television — until the spinoff series House of the Dragon debuted in August to record numbers for the network. With dragon fever burning as hot as ever, Entertainment Weekly has curated a gift guide to make shopping for the GoT fan in your life easier than a trip to King's Landing this holiday season. You may not be able to wield your own Valyrian steel, but you can find the next best thing on this shopping list of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon-inspired items.

4 DAYS AGO