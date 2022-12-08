Read full article on original website
EW.com
Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson says he 'never had any negative fan experiences' from playing Joffrey
Believe it or not, Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson hasn't had a bad in-person experience with a fan. It was certainly a shock to many attending his panel at the Game of Thrones Convention Friday afternoon. During a Q&A with host Jason Concepcion at the Los Angeles Convention Center,...
Why Amazon's Next Fantasy Juggernaut Will Be Its Biggest Series Yet
Amazon's Prime Video has made some cool moves in the streaming service game, from reviving beloved sci-fi show "The Expanse" to creating a host of original shows like "The Boys." Still, while it has built a catalog of enticing content, the thing Amazon seems most interested in is finding its own "Game of Thrones." The classic HBO fantasy series may not have quite landed its ending, but it was still a massive overall success story, and Amazon Studios has taken more than one stab at creating something similar.
thedigitalfix.com
George RR Martin’s original plan for Game of Thrones sounds wild
When the fantasy series Game of Thrones came to an end, fans weren’t happy. Accusations abounded that the TV series had been rushed, that characters were mistreated, and the general sense of displeasure was palpable. Inevitably then, fans turned to George RR Martin’s books for solace in the hopes...
What The Cast Of The Last Of Us Should Really Look Like
When video games are adapted into movies or television shows, the results are often less than stellar. Hopes are high that HBO's "The Last of Us" can buck that trend and deliver an exemplary adaptation of the Naughty-Dog developed video game of the same name. The series is in safe hands with both the game's original director Neil Druckmann and the creator of HBO's "Chernobyl" Craig Mazin at the helm. HBO has put a lot of faith in the series, providing the 10-episode first season with a budget right up there with "Game of Thrones" at more than $10 million per episode.
EW.com
Attention 'Game of Thrones'and'House of the Dragon' fans: These gifts are perfect for the holidays
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When Game of Thrones aired its final episode on HBO in May 2019, we thought we'd seen the end of watercooler television — until the spinoff series House of the Dragon debuted in August to record numbers for the network. With dragon fever burning as hot as ever, Entertainment Weekly has curated a gift guide to make shopping for the GoT fan in your life easier than a trip to King's Landing this holiday season. You may not be able to wield your own Valyrian steel, but you can find the next best thing on this shopping list of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon-inspired items.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
Yellowstone Fans Are Mourning The Loss Of A Beloved Character In Season 5 Episode 6
This article contains spoilers for "Yellowstone" Season 5 Episode 6. Now in its fifth season, "Yellowstone" has established itself as one of America's most popular shows — and a record-breaking one at that. The Kevin Costner-led neo-Western crime drama revolves around a family of ranchers who encounter their fair share of torment as they fight to maintain ownership of their Montana ranch while simultaneously dealing with dark secrets, murder, and general mayhem. It has all of the captivating ingredients that one needs in a crime drama, and it's only natural for tears to be shed among the show's base on occasion.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8
It's beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.
Rick And Morty Fans Are Divided Over The Rick Prime Storyline In Season 6's Finale
The following article contains spoilers for "Rick and Morty" Season 6, Episode 10 — "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation." "Rick and Morty" fans have had some mixed thoughts about the roller coaster ride that has been Season 6. In a block of episodes that take us even deeper into the hows and whys of the show's galaxy-hopping and cloning techniques, audiences have learned a lot about how precisely Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland) operates.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
Collider
‘FBoy Island’ Cancelled After Two Seasons at HBO Max
It seems like HBO Max is still undergoing massive overhaul, and one of its fan favorites did not survive the ongoing cancellation pattern. Even though FBoy Island succeeded as "guilty-pleasure reality TV" just by embracing self-awareness, HBO Max's hit American dating reality series has been canceled after a two-season run, which could be attributed to the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia earlier this year, according to Variety.
Rick And Morty Fans Are Buzzing Over Morty's Lightsaber Shenanigans In The Season 6 Finale
"Rick and Morty" is still going strong as it wraps up its sixth season. The wildly popular animated series from Adult Swim, in fact, has earned enough fans that it has already had been renewed for 70 episodes back in 2018, likely meaning that it will at the very least get to a 10th season — and proving just how confident the top brass at Cartoon Network really is about this duo's strange meta-explorations. Following the misadventures of unhinged mad scientist Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland) and his constantly anxious grandson Morty Smith (also Roiland), the zany series has often seen the duo (and other members of the Smith family) traveling across time and space as they find themselves in one ridiculously absurd scenario after another.
TV Fanatic
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
The White Lotus Creator Answers The Burning Question Of Harper And Cameron
Warning: Spoilers for "The White Lotus" Season 2, Episode 7. HBO's "The White Lotus" ended its second season with a bang — several, actually. Before being renewed for a third season, the series offered a host of conclusions all at once shocking and sobering, and ranging wildly in severity — from Valentina's (Sabrina Impacciatore) surprisingly tender acceptance of her sexual identity, to Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) and Portia's (Haley Lu Richardson) discovery of a cabal of gay men conspiring to murder the oblivious heiress on behalf of her husband, Greg (John Gries). Somewhere in the middle of this chaos was the relatively subdued resolution to what could be argued as the season's central plotline: Harper's (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan's (Will Sharpe) couples' vacation from hell.
The White Lotus Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
The White Lotus will return for a third season. HBO announced today that it had ordered a third season of Mike White's award-winning anthology series, which is currently airing Season 2. The White Lotus Season 2, set in Sicily, recently became the #1 title overall on HBO Max. "Reflecting on...
The Ending Of Rick And Morty Season 6 Explained
Spoilers for "Rick and Morty" Season 6 ahead. Every season of "Rick and Morty" is a self-referential tour of chaos through various movie spoofs, genre tropes, and — occasionally — real drama. Season 6 is no exception to this rule, though it does introduce some fun twists to the formula that help keep things fresh. After the relative mixed bag of Season 5, some viewers may have feared that the series was headed for stale territory. The good news is that "Rick and Morty" Season 6 is a stellar return to form, delivering high-concept episodic stories and just enough big-picture narrative to tie it all together.
‘The Pale Blue Eye': Christian Bale Investigates a Series of Cult-Related Murders in Chilling New Trailer (Video)
Christian Bale plays an 1830s detective tasked with solving a series of grisly, possibly cult-related murders in Netflix’s ice-cold thriller, “The Pale Blue Eye.” Watch the first trailer above. Scott Cooper’s film, which the streamer acquired last year in a $55 million deal, takes place at West...
The Demon Slayer Season 3 Twitter Leak That Got Fans' Attention
While "Demon Slayer" fans have been hyping the show since Season 1, the anime series seems to continuously outdo itself with each subsequent arc. As if breaking the Japanese record for box office take-home with its "Mugen Train" movie wasn't enough (via Anime News Network), the series seems poised to reach even greater heights in its upcoming third season.
Looper
