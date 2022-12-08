Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Star Wars Red Saber Funko Pop Series Concludes With Darth Vader
Funko has been cranking out exclusive Pop figure series lately with Star Wars Duel of the Fates, Marvel Sinister 6, and Guardians of the Galaxy Benatar to name a few. The Star Wars Red Saber Series is among these collections, and the final figure launched today. The deluxe Darth Vader figure is available to pre-order here at GameStop priced at $24.99. Previous releases in the series include:
one37pm.com
PUMA and Mattel Drop Exclusive "Masters of the Universe" Collection
You’ve got PUMA, which is a heavyweight. You’ve got Mattel, which is a heavyweight. Put them both together and you’ve got… a really epic collaboration of ultimate proportions. Did we sound cool? If not, don’t worry because what we’re about to tell you guys is beyond cool (cooler than cool actually). Drumroll please... The two legendary brands are coming together to launch the Masters of the Universe: Revelation collection, a limited edition that features three RS-X colorways inspired by Masters of the Universe main characters, He-Man, Skeletor, and Battle Cat.
ComicBook
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Gives Fans First Look at Fan Favorites
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to land next year and won't just be bringing back the live-action iteration of Cybertron's finest, but will also introduce the Maximals and Predacons to the silver screen for the first time. With Optimus Primal set to be voiced by Ron Perlman, the leader of the Maximals won't be alone as the new trailer has plenty of fan-favorite Transformers tucked away in the footage who might come as a surprise to those who have been following the live-action adventure.
ComicBook
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Conjures One of Yugi's Favorite Monsters
The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise is running at a steady clip these days even after the passing of the series' original creator, and one magical cosplay is ready to duel with the Dark Magician Girl! Original franchise creator Kazuki Takahashi has left a huge legacy behind as not only has the original run of the series become one of the most popular action franchises of all time, but each of its sequels and spin-offs that have launched in the years since have gone on to find their own relative success among anime and manga fans. That's before even factoring in the trading card game.
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Gets Casual With Yor
Spy x Family has helped make Yor, aka the Thorn Princess, a fashion icon in the anime world not just thanks to the aesthetic she wears when she dives into her profession as an assassin, but also the outfits she sports when she is acting as the matriarch of the Forger Family. With the anime's first season helping the series skyrocket in popularity, becoming one of the biggest new franchises of 2022, one cosplayer has decided to take a crack at Yor's pink aesthetic.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
ComicBook
Check Out This Exclusive Preview of Berger Books's Salamandre
Berger Books and Dark Horse Comics have provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Salamandre, an upcoming graphic novel about family, loss, and the freedom of art from award-winning writer and artist I.N.J. Culbard (Everything, Tales from the Umbrella Academy: You Look Like Death). Inspired by Culbard's travels as a child, the book will be available at comic shops and bookstores on December 20 from Dark Horse Comics.
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Catches Fire With Natsu
Fairy Tail might be getting ready to heat up our screens in the near future as the franchise's next anime is now in the works, and one awesome cosplay is helping to keep the fires alive with a fiery take on Natsu Dragneel! Hiro Mashima currently might be in the thick of his latest series, Edens Zero, but he has never quite forgotten the major series he had ended prior. Fairy Tail's original manga and anime run might have wrapped a few years ago, but the creator has been keeping the story with an official sequel series that is getting an anime of its own soon too.
Demi Lovato Serves Punk Style in Black Leather & Combat Boots at iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2022
Demi Lovato brought out her love for leather at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in Boston this week. On Sunday night, the “29” singer arrived at TD Garden in a biker-worthy outfit. Lovato’s ensemble featured a black button-up shirt tucked into a matching pleated leather skirt. The pieces were layered with a coordinating black leather biker jacket, complete with sharp lapels and an array of dangling silver chain embellishments. Lovato completed her outfit with a silver chain necklace, as well as black fishnet tights. When it came to shoes, Lovato boosted her ensemble with a set of combat boots. The “Skyscraper” singer’s lace-up...
ComicBook
Playable LEGO Ideas Table Football Set Is Already 30% Off
Table Football / Foosball is always a good time. With the latest LEGO Ideas set, the fun of table football extends to the building process (if you have ever put together a full-size foosball table, you'll know that there's nothing fun about it). Inspired by a design by 16-year old LEGO fan Donát Fehérvári, the set is fully playable, albeit on a small scale, which means that there are only five players on each side. However, you'll get a full complement of 22 minifigure players with 44 unique heads and 43 hairstyle elements that you can use to customize your team. You can also transform these extra players into fans thanks to the included grandstand.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Creator Addresses the Anime's Timeline
Dragon Ball has been around for decades at this point, and honestly? It is a challenge just to keep the story's timeline straight. Over the years, so much has happened, and its many sequels have blurred the story's chronology. Of course, there is one person keeping track of the timeline, and that happens to be creator Akira Toriyama. So obviously, fans tuned in recently when the artist addressed the timeline in a rare new statement.
Inside Pulse
Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger: The Complete Series
The Japanese TV series Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger began airing in February 2004. The series was adapted into Power Rangers S.P.D. for America a year later. While there wasn’t much of a time difference between the two versions, the kids in Japan saw 50 episodes while the kids in America only got 38 episodes. What’s the difference? Fans will finally be able to enjoy the difference when Shout! Factory releases Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger: The Complete Series on the 19th anniversary of the show’s first airing. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory:
ComicBook
Dark Horse Comics Reveals Jim Starlin and Rags Morales Sci-fi Epic Order and Outrage (Exclusive)
Prepare to be transported into an all-new world, as Dark Horse Comics has announced that legendary comic creators Jim Starlin (Hellboy: Weird Tales, Created Thanos, Gamora, and Drax) and Rags Morales (Identity Crisis, Batman Confidential) are teaming up with colorist Hailey Brown and letterer Michael Heisler on a new sci-fi epic. The new series is titled Order and Outrage, and we've got all the exclusive details and your first look at the new covers. Order and Outrage centers on a world separated by gene manipulation, and those who find themselves cast to the side are now gathering to overthrow a totalitarian regime.
ComicBook
Coca-Cola Partners With Prime Video For Holiday-Themed Short Films
Coca-Cola has been intrinsically linked with the winter holiday season in several ways for decades, with the company embarking on a new initiative that brings short films to Prime Video to highlight how cultures celebrate the season worldwide. Christmas Always Finds Its Way consists of multiple shorts and, while they incorporate Coca-Cola, offer a longer format to tell stories that traditional commercial spots don't afford. Interestingly, of all the various brands out there that honor the holiday season, many historians point towards Coca-Cola's 1931 painting of Santa Claus by Haddon Sundblom as what cemented the rosy-cheeked and bearded image of the figure that has dominated pop culture for the past century.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Outs the Biggest Request He Made of the Anime
Attack on Titan's anime run will be officially coming to an end with the final part of the final season next year, but with the manga ending some time ago, the original creator behind it all opened up about the biggest request he had made for the anime adaptation. Series creator Hajime Isayama officially ended the manga's run last year, and notably made some changes to the final moments a bit after the manga's final chapter hit shelves. One can imagine that it's been a period of reflection for the creator as the anime is ending too.
ComicBook
Official Elden Ring Strategy Guide Vol 1 Is Back on Amazon
FromSoftware's Elden Ring offers up a vast open world with an overwhelming amount of areas to explore, secrets to uncover, and enemies to fight. It's also fresh off a Game of the Year award at the Game Awards last night. At some point early on, you probably wished that you had an official strategy guide to help you figure things out. Turns out that you'll actually need two guides to cover the entirety of Elden Ring as it currently exists.
ComicBook
Spider-Man Director Confirms Villain for Next Two Films Spider-Verse Films
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is going to take fans on a journey across different realities of Spider-Man characters (and animation styles) – but for what purpose? The first film, Into the Spider-Verse had a clear villain in Kingpin, whose machinations opened up a hole in the multiverse that brought various Spider-Characters to the reality of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). However, every teaser trailer, photo and interview for Across the Spider-Verse has been largely unclear about what threat brings Gwen Stacy back to Miles and sets off multiversal journey.
ComicBook
TMNT Ultimates Figures Are Massively Discounted With Cyber Week Deal
Super7's Ultimates figures are absolutely fantastic with great sculpts and tons of fun accessories. You can get them with themes that range from Godzilla to Star Trek, but we have to say that we're partial to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles lineup. If you're a TMNT fan that's been collecting them, there's a big sale happening for Cyber Week that will drop the price of select figures by 30% or more.
ComicBook
Avatar Changed Its Logo and Font Because of a Saturday Night Live Sketch
Avatar: The Way of Water's team saw that Saturday Night Live sketch about the first movie's font and had to change the font and logo. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the producer of the film admitted that they had a chuckle over the bit. If you've never seen the skit, Ryan Gosling plays an exasperated character trying to figure out what the typeface used for the logo of the original movie was. It leads him all over till he discovers Papyrus and is able to rejoice in his findings. The larger Internet found the entire thing hysterical and it serves as high-water mark of modern SNL. Jon Landau, saw the piece and would like you to know the joke isn't exactly true. Technically its Toruk and that's a big distinction in the typography world. However, a lot of fans will believe the font is Papyrus until the end of time because of that skit. Check out what he had to say down below.
