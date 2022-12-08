Read full article on original website
100 gecs Reveal 10,000 gecs Release Date, Share Surprise New Snake Eyes EP: Listen
100 gecs are back. More than two years after releasing their debut album 1000 gecs, the Los Angeles–based duo has released a surprise EP called Snake Eyes. The three-track effort includes a guest feature from Skrillex on the song “Torture Me.” Listen to the EP below. Accompanying...
Evanescence Achieve Rare Diamond Certification for Breakout Album ‘Fallen’
Congrats are in order for Evanescence as the band has reached the rare Diamond Certification club for their breakout debut album, Fallen. For those not aware, a diamond certification from the RIAA means that an album has moved over 10 million units in the U.S. and that's a mark that only some of the most legendary rock and metal albums have achieved in the U.S.
Chuck Berry Paid out $1.2 Million After He Was Caught Installing Bathroom Cameras in His Restaurants
Chuck Berry made many happy with his music, but his legacy isn't untarnished. The late artist was sued following a major scandal.
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
talentrecap.com
Lindsey Stirling Releases Biblical Music Video for ‘O Holy Night’
Former America’s Got Talent star Lindsey Stirling is back with a new music video for the Christmas season, set to her version of “O Holy Night.” The song appears on Stirling’s latest holiday album Snow Waltz. Lindsey Stirling Releases New ‘O Holy Night’ Music Video...
Ne Obliviscaris share video for epic 12-minute new song Equus
Australian prog metallers Ne Obliviscaris will release new album Exul in March
Some smart ass has created a Metallica skit pretending to be the band in the studio, and the Lars Ulrich impression has us screaming
YouTube Steve Terreberry acts out what he thinks happens at a standard Metallica studio session
Effingham Radio
The Beatles Release Animated ‘Here, There And Everywhere’ Video
The Beatles have just released the newly created animated clip for the band's 1966 classic “Here, There And Everywhere.” The new remix and the group's recent animated video for “I'm Only Sleeping” are highlights on the Giles Martin-produced “Super Deluxe” edition of the “Fab Four's” new Revolver box set.
Billboard
This Iconic Selena Outfit Is Now On Display at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History
Whether it was on a red carpet, sold-out concer, or in a music video — rocking her cow-printed vest and miniskirt or bedazzled bustiers — Selena Quintanilla’s fashion-forward style always shined. Now, one of her most emblematic outfits is part of the Smithsonian National Museum of American History’s “Entertainment Nation” exhibition. Marking the Smithsonian’s first dedicated exploration of entertainment history, the exhibition features approximately 200 objects that honor theater, television, film, music and sports, including Quintanilla’s leather jacket and satin brassiere combo that she wore at the 1994 Tejano Music Awards in San Antonio, Texas. Quintanilla wore the outfit on display...
Kiss fans are going nuts over this flirtatious Gene Simmons TV interview from 1978
The long-lost interview took place on the Toni Tennille show at the very height of Kissmania
Shania Twain Duets With Elton John + More On New Deluxe Edition of ‘Come On Over’
Just in time for the holidays, Shania Twain is revisiting her classic Come on Over album from 1997, and repackaging the original track list with some live superstar duets. According to People, a new deluxe edition of Come on Over expands the track list to include some duet versions of its songs that she has performed live over the past few years. One of those dates back to 1999: It's a live performance of "You're Still the One" that Twain gave in Miami from superstar pop duet partner Elton John.
39 Tweets About "The White Lotus" Finale That Knocked Me Out Cold, Kind Of Like [REDACTED]
"I can’t believe we all decided to be that tense for fun. Is this what watching sports is like?"
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
"The White Lotus" Creator Explained Why They Decided To Kill Off [Spoiler] In The Season 2 Finale
The White Lotus creator Mike White shared the decision behind those finale deaths and how they decided who wasn't going to make it out of Sicily.
Pop Evil Announce 2023 Tour, Reveal ‘Skeletons’ Album Details + ‘Paranoid’ Video
Pop Evil burned up the charts with their single "Eye of the Storm" earlier this year, so you had to figure it was only a matter of time until an album followed. Now we have news from the band that their seventh studio album, Skeletons, will arrive on March 17 next year.
NME
AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun teams up with pianist Lang Lang for ‘Remember Me’ cover performance
AKMU singer Lee Su-hyun and famed Chinese pianist Lang Lang recently performed a stripped-down cover of ‘Remember Me’ from the soundtrack of the 2017 Pixar animated film Coco. On December 3, South Korean music programme K-909 featured AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun and Lang Lang for a special performance of...
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
Okay, Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Dumb Little Brain Last Week
These pictures are absolutely stunning, I tell ya.
17 Fan Reactions To "Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin"
It's the series that most Pitch Perfect fans have been waiting for.
Watch Dave Mustaine's very first interview with Metallica back in March 1983
This rare footage from 1983 features the "hot new heavy metal band from LA" introducing themselves, before Mustaine name checks Angel Witch and Venom as his influences
