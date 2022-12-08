Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Dec. 5-7: Car wrecks, rock slides, fire, and phones down … winter time
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Dec. 5-7 December 5. Slip sliding...
Plumas County News
Night of music and merriment at the Town Hall Theatre this Saturday
It will be a night of music and festive merriment this Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Town Hall Theatre in Quincy. Nightbrain’s Holiday Cheermeister will bring a merry night of music and community, and features local bands Nightbrain, Passive & Co., and Rainbow Ranger. Local band Nightbrain features Alex...
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Agree with Dan
Very well said Dan Hopkins. Our family and friends share your thoughts 100%.
Plumas County News
CPUD to meet Dec. 13
The next meeting of the Chester Public Utility District is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. on its offices at 251 Chester Airport Road. See agenda below:
Plumas County News
Graeagle Merchants wish all a Merry Christmas at Downtown Graeagle Holiday Festival
The popular annual Graeagle Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting took place on Saturday, December 3 from 1 to 5 p.m. Many attended to enjoy wandering in and out of merchant open houses, horse and carriage rides, and moments with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There were many taking advantage of the crackling bonfire and live music as well, crowned by a twinkling tree lighting at 5 p.m. This event was brought to the community by the Graeagle Merchants, Plumas Bank and Graeagle, Gift of a Lifetime. Please enjoy some of the magical moments of merriment and holiday cheer from the event in this video by Michael Clawson of Graeagle.com.
Plumas County News
Plumas County Sheriff Office experiences phone outage
As of Saturday, December 10 at 12:27 p.m., Plumas County Sheriff Office (PCSO) dispatch landlines are temporarily down, and currently there is no estimated time of restoration. 911 Lines are also down for PCSO. To reach the Sheriff’s Office dispatch you may call: 530-283-7444. AT&T is aware of the...
Plumas County News
Plumas buckle up — snow and wind are coming
The US National Weather Service Sacramento California has issued a winter storm warning for the North State including Plumas County, and snow forecasts for several roadways including Interstate 5, State Route 36 (East and West), State Route 44, State Route 70, State Route 89, and State Route 299 (East and West) for today through early Monday, Dec. 12.
Plumas County News
PAWS holding an open house Dec. 16; raffle tickets available now
The Plumas Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is holding its annual Open House on Friday, Dec. 16, from 2 to 6 p.m. PAWS has items to raffle including gift baskets and an oil change from Frank’s Garage. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the “cathouse” at 2453 E. Main St. in Quincy. It’s best to call ahead to ensure someone is there: 530-283-5433. PAWS is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving kittens and cats and finding them forever homes.
Plumas County News
Tigers give undefeated Bulldogs a challenge in final championship game, 14-13
Portola football lost to Fall River Nov. 23 by the tightest possible score in the contest for the Northern Section Championship trophy. The Tigers won their way to the finale. “It was a great championship game,” said Portola High School head football coach Steve Heskett. “I’m extremely proud of the way we progressed all year.” Portola finished the season losing to just one team this season, the 2022 championship Fall River Bulldogs.
