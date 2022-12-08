ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portola, CA

Plumas County News

Night of music and merriment at the Town Hall Theatre this Saturday

It will be a night of music and festive merriment this Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Town Hall Theatre in Quincy. Nightbrain’s Holiday Cheermeister will bring a merry night of music and community, and features local bands Nightbrain, Passive & Co., and Rainbow Ranger. Local band Nightbrain features Alex...
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

CPUD to meet Dec. 13

The next meeting of the Chester Public Utility District is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. on its offices at 251 Chester Airport Road. See agenda below:
Plumas County News

Graeagle Merchants wish all a Merry Christmas at Downtown Graeagle Holiday Festival

The popular annual Graeagle Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting took place on Saturday, December 3 from 1 to 5 p.m. Many attended to enjoy wandering in and out of merchant open houses, horse and carriage rides, and moments with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There were many taking advantage of the crackling bonfire and live music as well, crowned by a twinkling tree lighting at 5 p.m. This event was brought to the community by the Graeagle Merchants, Plumas Bank and Graeagle, Gift of a Lifetime. Please enjoy some of the magical moments of merriment and holiday cheer from the event in this video by Michael Clawson of Graeagle.com.
GRAEAGLE, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas County Sheriff Office experiences phone outage

As of Saturday, December 10 at 12:27 p.m., Plumas County Sheriff Office (PCSO) dispatch landlines are temporarily down, and currently there is no estimated time of restoration. 911 Lines are also down for PCSO. To reach the Sheriff’s Office dispatch you may call: 530-283-7444. AT&T is aware of the...
Plumas County News

Plumas buckle up — snow and wind are coming

The US National Weather Service Sacramento California has issued a winter storm warning for the North State including Plumas County, and snow forecasts for several roadways including Interstate 5, State Route 36 (East and West), State Route 44, State Route 70, State Route 89, and State Route 299 (East and West) for today through early Monday, Dec. 12.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

PAWS holding an open house Dec. 16; raffle tickets available now

The Plumas Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is holding its annual Open House on Friday, Dec. 16, from 2 to 6 p.m. PAWS has items to raffle including gift baskets and an oil change from Frank’s Garage. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the “cathouse” at 2453 E. Main St. in Quincy. It’s best to call ahead to ensure someone is there: 530-283-5433. PAWS is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving kittens and cats and finding them forever homes.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Tigers give undefeated Bulldogs a challenge in final championship game, 14-13

Portola football lost to Fall River Nov. 23 by the tightest possible score in the contest for the Northern Section Championship trophy. The Tigers won their way to the finale. “It was a great championship game,” said Portola High School head football coach Steve Heskett. “I’m extremely proud of the way we progressed all year.” Portola finished the season losing to just one team this season, the 2022 championship Fall River Bulldogs.
PORTOLA, CA

