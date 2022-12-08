The popular annual Graeagle Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting took place on Saturday, December 3 from 1 to 5 p.m. Many attended to enjoy wandering in and out of merchant open houses, horse and carriage rides, and moments with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There were many taking advantage of the crackling bonfire and live music as well, crowned by a twinkling tree lighting at 5 p.m. This event was brought to the community by the Graeagle Merchants, Plumas Bank and Graeagle, Gift of a Lifetime. Please enjoy some of the magical moments of merriment and holiday cheer from the event in this video by Michael Clawson of Graeagle.com.

GRAEAGLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO