Sioux City, IA

Washington Examiner

WATCH: Pence bursts into laughter when asked about joining Trump's 2024 ticket

Former Vice President Mike Pence laughed off the possibility of becoming former President Donald Trump's running mate a second time. Pence appeared Sunday for an interview with Shannon Bream of Fox News Sunday when she asked him about a Trump-Pence ticket, to which he responded by bursting into laughter. The former vice president has released a book on his term with Trump in which he expresses his disapproval of how the president handled the 2020 election. During his media tours promoting the book, Pence has refused to commit to endorsing Trump for president in 2024.
The Independent

Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years

Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
allthatsinteresting.com

Who Were The Worst U.S. Presidents In History — And What Made Them So Bad?

From Herbert Hoover's mishandling of the Great Depression to George W. Bush's unpopular war in Iraq, go inside the stories of some of America's worst-ranking presidents. Ever since George Washington first took the oath of office in 1789, scores of men have followed in his footsteps. But not all of America’s presidents have left their terms with a glowing reputation. A number of these leaders have been harshly judged by history for their scandals, political decisions, inaction in the face of crises, and even for dying too quickly. And some have even been called the worst presidents in American history.
The List

Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run

As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
The Independent

Who could Donald Trump pick as vice president in 2024?

Now that Donald Trump has officially kicked off his third campaign for the presidency, one of the few certainties about what he will do if he wins the GOP nomination in 2024 is that he won’t be running with his former vice president, Mike Pence. Not only has Mr Pence said he is giving “prayerful consideration” to declaring himself a presidential candidate in the next general election, but the Trump-Pence relationship has not been strong since the former vice president refused to hijack certification of electoral votes, leading to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.According to reporting in...
The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…

