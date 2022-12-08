ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins resigns

New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins, who has led the agency for more than three years, will leave his post by year's end, he confirmed Wednesday. The board that governs the authority said the resignation will take effect Dec. 31. Lona Hankins, the RTA's deputy CEO for infrastructure, will replace Wiggins temporarily until the board appoints a new leader after a national search.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans reaches settlement with Metro over trash contract, city says

Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration has reached a tentative deal in its long-running dispute with New Orleans trash hauler Metro Service Group, agreeing to pay millions of dollars to the embattled city contractor to help repay its creditors. The mediated settlement, if approved, would officially terminate Metro's sanitation contract, ending a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX 28 Spokane

Newcomer wins election for Public Service Commission

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Newcomer Davante Lewis has won Saturday’s runoff for a seat on Louisiana’s Public Service Commission. The 30-year-old progressive policy advocate beat incumbent Lambert Boissiere III, who has held the seat for nearly 18 years. The five-member commission regulates electric utilities, prison telephone rates and telecommunications, among other things. The multiparish election, which stretches from Baton Rouge to New Orleans, received national attention as major utility companies and outside political action committees poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into the race. Climate activists have become increasingly focused on the commission in a state that has a front-row seat for climate change impacts and where tens of thousands of jobs are tied to the oil and gas industry.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Newcomer unseats longtime public service comissioner; voters elect Hinkley in Plaquemines, approve amendments

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Election Day (Dec. 10) in Louisiana. Voters largely approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution, requiring U.S. citizenship to register and vote in the state, Senate confirmation of gubernatorial appointees to the Civil Service Commission, and Senate confirmation of certain unelected members of the State Police Commission. All three amendments had more than 70% approval.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Cantrell Says She Is “Tired of Fighting” in State of City Address

It’s been a rough few months for Mayor LaToya Cantrell. She has faced rising public ire over stalled roadwork, rotting trash, and a high crime rate. Public investigations have revealed a wealth of potential misuses of public funds and property in the form of upgraded airline flights and hotel stays, as well as her ongoing use of a city-owned apartment rent-free. There’s also a federal investigation into her use of more than $230,000 in campaign funds to pay for a personal stylist. But in Wednesday’s State of the City address, Cantrell said that she’s tired of fighting and that it’s time for the public to turn its attention to other things.

