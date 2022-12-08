Read full article on original website
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
WWL-TV
Newly-elected public service commissioner pledges to 'ask tough questions' of utilities
NEW ORLEANS — A regulatory body in Louisiana that makes decisions regarding your utilities and bills has recently gained national attention. Davante Lewis won Saturday's runoff election for the Public Service Commission. With 59 percent of the votes, the 30-year-old progressive policy advocate defeated 3-term incumbent Lambert Boissiere. The...
Goyeneche: National search necessary for NOPD chief search
“The objective in replacing Shaun Ferguson is to find the most qualified person,” Metropolitan Crime Commission head Rafael Goyeneche told WWL’s Newell Normand.
An Exodus Unlike Any Other: Why Half the People in This Community Moved Away After Hurricane Katrina
After Hurricane Katrina devastated St. Bernard Parish, many residents didn’t receive enough money from the state to rebuild. Nearly half made the difficult decision to start over somewhere else.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins resigns
New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins, who has led the agency for more than three years, will leave his post by year's end, he confirmed Wednesday. The board that governs the authority said the resignation will take effect Dec. 31. Lona Hankins, the RTA's deputy CEO for infrastructure, will replace Wiggins temporarily until the board appoints a new leader after a national search.
NOLA.com
See how much Hurricane Katrina damage was covered in different parts of New Orleans on this map
For years, advocates and neighborhood groups have alleged that residents of wealthier, White areas of New Orleans got more of the resources they needed after Hurricane Katrina than their poorer neighbors. A new analysis of Road Home grants by The Times-Picayune, ProPublica and WWL-TV shows that, within the city, those...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's NOPD dilemma: seek help picking new chief, or fight to go it alone
Surrounded by personal controversies and struggling with a dismal approval rating spurred by rising crime, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has a big decision ahead of her that could define her final three years in office. Cantrell must select a successor to retiring Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, who said Tuesday...
NOLA.com
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
fox8live.com
Pressure mounts for Mayor Cantrell to look outside NOPD for superintendent candidates
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The stage is set for the New Orleans Police Department to turn things around as the departure of Superintendent Shaun Ferguson looms overhead, but city leaders say choosing the right replacement will be key. Sources have told Fox 8 that Mayor LaToya Cantrell may already have...
The Federal Program to Rebuild After Hurricane Katrina Shortchanged the Poor. New Data Proves It.
For years, low-income residents of New Orleans have said the state’s Road Home program paid them less to rebuild their homes compared to wealthier residents. They were right.
Rideshare drivers react to fatal stabbing of New Orleans Uber driver
NEW ORLEANS — When you call an Uber, that’s not someone’s company car, that’s their personal car. That driver is taking a leap of faith and trusting that passenger. That’s exactly what Yolanda Dillion did and it cost her her life. Days after the senseless...
NOLA.com
Pythian Building apartments were supposed to be affordable. Now, tenants' future there is in doubt.
When Doratha “Dodie” Smith-Simmons and her husband, John “Kid” Simmons, read the note that was slipped under the door of their rent-adjusted apartment in the Pythian Building on Dec. 1, they couldn’t believe their eyes. The building’s new owners would no longer offer “income-based units,”...
fox8live.com
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large police presence shut down lanes of travel on I-10 in New Orleans Friday night (Dec. 9). The closures began around 5 p.m. on I-10 West at Orleans Avenue. All lanes were closed initially, but the far left lane opened for travel around 30 minutes...
NOLA.com
New Orleans reaches settlement with Metro over trash contract, city says
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration has reached a tentative deal in its long-running dispute with New Orleans trash hauler Metro Service Group, agreeing to pay millions of dollars to the embattled city contractor to help repay its creditors. The mediated settlement, if approved, would officially terminate Metro's sanitation contract, ending a...
Mayor Cantrell invites city council input in police chief search
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is asking the New Orleans City Council for input in finding a replacement for retiring New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.
fox8live.com
Portion of massive Terrebonne, Lafourche hurricane protection project breaks ground
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Federal dollars are flowing to the massive Morganza to the Gulf flood protection project and on Friday (Dec. 9) a groundbreaking ceremony took place for a portion of the $12.9 billion project located in the Terrebonne Parish community of Montegut. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...
FOX 28 Spokane
Newcomer wins election for Public Service Commission
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Newcomer Davante Lewis has won Saturday’s runoff for a seat on Louisiana’s Public Service Commission. The 30-year-old progressive policy advocate beat incumbent Lambert Boissiere III, who has held the seat for nearly 18 years. The five-member commission regulates electric utilities, prison telephone rates and telecommunications, among other things. The multiparish election, which stretches from Baton Rouge to New Orleans, received national attention as major utility companies and outside political action committees poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into the race. Climate activists have become increasingly focused on the commission in a state that has a front-row seat for climate change impacts and where tens of thousands of jobs are tied to the oil and gas industry.
fox8live.com
Newcomer unseats longtime public service comissioner; voters elect Hinkley in Plaquemines, approve amendments
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Election Day (Dec. 10) in Louisiana. Voters largely approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution, requiring U.S. citizenship to register and vote in the state, Senate confirmation of gubernatorial appointees to the Civil Service Commission, and Senate confirmation of certain unelected members of the State Police Commission. All three amendments had more than 70% approval.
bigeasymagazine.com
Cantrell Says She Is “Tired of Fighting” in State of City Address
It’s been a rough few months for Mayor LaToya Cantrell. She has faced rising public ire over stalled roadwork, rotting trash, and a high crime rate. Public investigations have revealed a wealth of potential misuses of public funds and property in the form of upgraded airline flights and hotel stays, as well as her ongoing use of a city-owned apartment rent-free. There’s also a federal investigation into her use of more than $230,000 in campaign funds to pay for a personal stylist. But in Wednesday’s State of the City address, Cantrell said that she’s tired of fighting and that it’s time for the public to turn its attention to other things.
wwno.org
Where Y’Eat: An Unsolicited New Orleans Dining Agenda for Macron
When a famous person comes to town, it’s natural to wonder what our home looks like through their eyes. And since this is New Orleans, we are going to be curious about what they eat, too. For French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit last week, the agenda included dinner at...
Newell – NO debate – NOPD’s next chief must come from a national search
Do you allow the legislative branch of government to conduct some due diligence on whomever Mayor LaToya Cantrell desires to appoint?It would seem to me that if you’re trying to garner the trust of the electorate, you would take the latter approach.
