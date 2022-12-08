Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
After Rumors About Tony DiNozzo's NCIS Return Swirled, Michael Weatherly Fed Right Into Them
NCIS vet Michael Weatherly is no doubt aware that fans would love to see him return as DiNozzo, and he's apparently ready for it.
NCIS: LA Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Deeks And Rosa Moment In Season 14 Episode 7
The CBS procedural "NCIS: Los Angeles" has become a staple of television over the course of its run, which has gone for 14 seasons and counting. Created by Shane Brennan, the show began as a spinoff of fellow procedural "NCIS," co-created by TV legend Donald P. Bellisario. Often shortened to "NCIS: LA," the show's cast includes Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J, Eric Christian Olsen, and Daniela Ruah as members of the LA branch of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, specifically in a top division known as the Office of Special Projects, or OCP.
Diona Reasonover Admits Replacing Pauley Perrette On NCIS Was 'Daunting' – Exclusive
Pauley Perrette was one of the most recognizable faces on "NCIS" for the 15 seasons she starred on the show as forensic scientist Abby Sciuto. Known for her jet-black pigtails and Gothic style of dress, Abby was energetic and outgoing despite her eerie appearance. When Perrette exited the series, which...
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
9-1-1 Fall Finale Delivers Devastating Surprise for Bobby — Watch Sneak Peek
Monday’s fall finale of 9-1-1 (Fox, 8/7c) introduces a dark mystery for Bobby to solve, and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of his unsettling first clue. It comes in the form of a disturbing voicemail from his sponsor Wendell: “I think I screwed up. I didn’t know what else to do. I thought I could handle it, but I can’t. I can’t do it. You ever do something and it doesn’t go like you planned? I tried. I really tried to be a good man. But I’m tired now. So tired.” Bobby frantically tries calling Wendell back, only to be met...
ComicBook
Grey's Anatomy Star Announces Exit From Series With Tease for the Future
Grey's Anatomy has had no shortage of cast exits over its 19 seasons, with the majority of its major characters leaving the series at one point or another. This season, however, the series is saying goodbye to its biggest character and longest-tenured star. Ellen Pompeo is leaving the show after starring in every season as Meredith Grey, the main character and Seattle Grace doctor that the entire show is named after. The midseason premiere in February will be Pompeo's last episode as a series regular on Grey's Anatomy.
NCIS: Hawaii Fans Can't Stand Cassandra's Behavior In Season 2 Episode 8
"NCIS Hawai'i" Season 2 just gave fans what is arguably one of the show's most complicated episodes. Last night's Episode 8, titled "Curtain Call," followed an exciting mission for the team. Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant), and Jesse Boone (Noah Mills) are brought on to solve the death of a Naval Petty Officer who was killed while performing at a local theater production. A cast member from the theater gives the team a tip about projects that the petty officer may have been filming on the side, leading to the discovery that the victim was a part of productions for top-secret Naval training videos on various procedures. It all points in the direction of specific training on Navy safehouses, which sets Tennant on a dangerous path with the help of a contractor named Charlie 1 (Linc Hand) and without the rest of the team.
SVU's Benson Will Address Feelings for Stabler in Holiday Episode, EP Says
Those of you who don’t care for the ongoing, tumultuous friendship-or-is-it-more? between former Law & Order: SVU partners Benson and Stabler, avert your eyes. Mariska Hargitay’s Capt. Olivia Benson “will talk to Rollins about her feelings for Stabler in Episode 9,” executive producer Julie Martin said Monday in response to a fan’s question on Twitter. She will talk to Rollins about her feelings for Stabler in Episode 9, Dec 8th. #ATraumaInAPearTree — Julie Martin (@JulieMartinNY) November 21, 2022 Episode 9, which is slated to air on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9/8c, also will be the final SVU for Kelli Giddish’ Amanda Rollins. In a promo...
Katrina Law Says Her NCIS Role Is The Character Who Most Closely Resembles Her Real-Life Personality
"NCIS" is nearing the middle of its 20th season, and it has remained one of television's most popular shows (via Variety). The current cast of the Major Case Response Team has undoubtedly had its ups and downs in Season 19, especially with the exit of significant character Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs. He was arguably a father-like figure to Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Nicholas 'Nick' Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). So the adjustment of having Alden Parker (Gary Cole) lead the team came with some hesitation. Nevertheless, the MCRT is always a family, and they proved that during the Season 20 premiere as McGee, Torres, Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover), Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), and even Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard (David McCallum) fought for Parker's innocence.
Chicago Med EPs Preview Challenges Ahead of Ethan and April's Wedding
Yes, Chicago Med‘s Ethan and April are getting hitched in this Wednesday’s fall finale, but the lead-up to the big day is not without its hiccups. The episode (airing at 8/7c on NBC) marks longtime series regular Brian Tee’s final one as Dr. Ethan Choi, and the seeds for his exit were planted in the Season 8 premiere, when Yaya DaCosta reprised her role as Ethan’s ex April. The two then resumed their romantic relationship, and by the Nov. 16 installment, their friends and colleagues had received surprise invitations to their wedding. Ethan explained to Dr. Charles that his dad’s death...
NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama Was Ready To Cause Chaos As Soon As He Joined The Show
Although it's beaten out by "Law & Order: SVU" as the longest-running crime drama ever (via NBC), "NCIS" is still incredibly popular after all of this time. In fact, Season 19 helped "NCIS" even become the most-watched television series of the 2021-2022 season, according to a report from Variety. It's almost natural that television shows start to fall off a little as they go on, but "NCIS" has proven to be an exception.
Taylor Swift’s Controversial ‘Directors on Directors’ Oscars Interview Is a Dud
The year has been full of surprises from some of our biggest stars. And yet, no one could’ve anticipated Taylor Swift sitting across from Martin McDonagh and pondering the symbolism behind Brendan Gleeson’s dismembered fingers in the director’s latest film The Banshees of Inishnerin. (Spoiler alert: There is none.)This unintentionally funny conversation took place during the first one-on-one sit-down for Variety’s Directors on Directors series featuring Swift, for her All Too Well (Short Film)—and seemingly everything else she’s worked on this year—and McDonagh, for Banshees.When it was announced that these two filmmakers with, let’s just say, varying levels of experience...
Chicago Med EPs Reveal How Brian Tee Will Be Written Off the Show
Chicago Med‘s Ethan and April aren’t just back together. They’ll also be working together again. In a People exclusive first look at the couple’s upcoming wedding, which will coincide with star Brian Tee’s final episode on Dec. 7 (airing at 8/7c on NBC), co-showrunner Andrew Schneider reveals that following the nuptials, the pair will be “starting a mobile clinic so that together they can take first-rate medical care to underserved neighborhoods in Chicago.” So while Dr. Ethan Choi will be leaving the hospital, he and his wife will remain in the Windy City, allowing for the opportunity for guest spots in the...
EW.com
Mayim Bialik honors Call Me Kat costar Leslie Jordan after his final episode airs
Mayim Bialik isn't ready to watch costar Leslie Jordan's final episode of Call Me Kat yet. Following the Thursday premiere of season 3, episode 8 of the Fox sitcom, titled "Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff," Bialik recalled the "incredibly special" time cast and crew had on set, noting that it marked Jordan's last episode on the show following his Oct. 24 death at the age of 67.
Blue Bloods season 13: next episode, cast and everything we know about the cop drama
Blue Bloods season 13 is set to bring back the Reagan family this fall on CBS. Here is everything we know about the new season.
Mariska Hargitay Shares Sentimental Statement Amid Co-Stars Departure
Mariska Hargitay is paying tribute to her longtime colleague Kelli Giddish. Thursday, Dec. 8, marked Giddish’s last episode of Law & Order: SVU after an impressive 12-year-run as Det. Amanda Rollins. There was plenty of speculation as to what led to Giddish’s exit, with Variety noting that it was...
Goldbergs Sneak Peek: Adam, Carmen Hit a Relationship Milestone
It won't be a blue Christmas for Adam Goldberg. In E! News' exclusive clip of The Goldbergs' Dec. 7 episode, the aspiring filmmaker (Sean Giambrone) gets cozy with crush Carmen (Isabella Gomez),...
New Photos Show Historic ‘NCIS’ Crossover With All Three Shows
If you have been waiting for some clues or insights into the big NCIS crossover taking place on January 2, then we have you covered. NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii, and NCIS: Los Angeles all will have agents working on the same case. The basic storyline involves one hitman bringing all of the teams in on the case. A FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Center) professor died of an apparent suicide. Yet this professor, beloved by many, has his students thinking that foul play might be taking place here. They look deeply into a lot of information. What we will see is team members getting kidnapped. This leads to the agents applying their strengths together to get the assassin.
Criminal Minds' Joe Mantegna Teases the Future of New Revival
Joe Mantegna has no plans to put down his badge any time soon. The actor, who reprised his role of FBI Supervisory Special Agent David Rossi for the Criminal Minds revival, aptly titled Criminal...
Chicago Med's Steven Weber Thanks The Editors When It Comes To That Tough Medical Terminology
Steven Weber's casting in the role of Dr. Dean Archer in the One Chicago series "Chicago Med" adds to an already diverse resume for the actor. Through a forty-year career, Weber has played everyone from a Lothario airline pilot in the sitcom "Wings" to his Saturn Award-winning turn in the ABC miniseries version of "The Shining" (via IMDb). Playing an ER doctor and trauma surgeon is just one more stretch.
Comments / 0