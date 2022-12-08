Duke basketball: Slight change to upcoming Blue Devil schedule

After playing 11 games across the first 30 days of the 2022-23 Duke basketball season, the No. 15 Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) have only three contests on tap between now and the end of the month.

The program announced Wednesday that the last of those 2022 outings has a new start time. Duke's home game against the Florida State Seminoles (1-9, 0-1 ACC), originally scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET on Dec. 31, will instead tip off one hour earlier at 1 p.m. ET (ESPN2) the same day.

Next for first-year head coach Jon Scheyer's first Duke basketball squad is a home bout against the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (3-6, 0-0 Mid-Eastern) at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN). Then the Blue Devils don't play again until their road game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-2, 0-1 ACC) at 6:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 20.

Finally, Duke should be able to string together multiple practices between games.

"We've had not much practice time," Scheyer told the media following the 74-62 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden as part of the Jimmy V Classic. "So there's some possessions where [we're] giving away the ball, whether it be a tough shot we take or [turnovers].

"But that's something I'm really looking forward to, the practice time building in our offense. But the defense is the base of who we are."

