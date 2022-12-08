ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Duke basketball: Slight change to upcoming Blue Devil schedule

By Matt Giles
BlueDevilCountry
BlueDevilCountry
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAXoD_0jbzxJKi00

After playing 11 games across the first 30 days of the 2022-23 Duke basketball season, the No. 15 Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) have only three contests on tap between now and the end of the month.

The program announced Wednesday that the last of those 2022 outings has a new start time. Duke's home game against the Florida State Seminoles (1-9, 0-1 ACC), originally scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET on Dec. 31, will instead tip off one hour earlier at 1 p.m. ET (ESPN2) the same day.

Next for first-year head coach Jon Scheyer's first Duke basketball squad is a home bout against the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (3-6, 0-0 Mid-Eastern) at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN). Then the Blue Devils don't play again until their road game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-2, 0-1 ACC) at 6:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 20.

STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Finally, Duke should be able to string together multiple practices between games.

"We've had not much practice time," Scheyer told the media following the 74-62 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden as part of the Jimmy V Classic. "So there's some possessions where [we're] giving away the ball, whether it be a tough shot we take or [turnovers].

"But that's something I'm really looking forward to, the practice time building in our offense. But the defense is the base of who we are."

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

UNC Basketball set to face The Citadel in Chapel Hill

The UNC basketball program will face an old non-conference foe, as they’ll take on The Citadel in Chapel Hill on Tuesday night. After taking care of business against Georgia Tech over the weekend, the UNC basketball program will look to continue its success as they host The Citadel in non-conference action on Tuesday night.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Future Duke basketball sharpshooter refuses to miss

Some say Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) small forward Darren Harris is already the premier perimeter shooter at the prep level these days. And more folks might be making that claim after looking at the Duke basketball recruiting prize's box score from Saturday. Harris. a 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star who...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Random Observations – Georgia Tech Win

UNC Basketball got a much-needed win at home versus Georgia Tech to end their 4-game losing streak. Below are random observations from the game. Welcome back to the lineup Armando Bacot. Welcome back to contributing to the lineup RJ Davis. Welcome home Tar Heels. Though the game started a little...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
themiamihurricane.com

MBB erases 16-point deficit to stun NC State, 80-73, at the Watsco Center

Miami men’s basketball trailed for more than 34 minutes and faced a deficit as large as 16 points on Saturday afternoon at the Watsco Center. But when the clock expired, the Hurricanes’ six-game winning streak was still intact. Forward Jordan Miller led the comeback effort with a season-high...
RALEIGH, NC
Chronicle

'The game's slowing down': Whitehead stands out in first start as Duke men's basketball tops Maryland Eastern Shore at home

For the first time in school history, Duke’s starting lineup Saturday evening was composed of five true freshmen. In a program so reliant on one-and-dones, this might seem surprising. But even with decades of stellar recruiting classes, the core five has always included at least one veteran. Junior captain Jeremy Roach’s lingering toe injury changed all that against Maryland Eastern Shore. And the freshmen, when put to the test, stepped up.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball ascends to No. 12

Following several high-profile matchups between contending teams, the sixth AP Poll was released Monday afternoon. This week, Duke ascended to No. 12:. Following last week’s pair of victories, No. 12 Duke has strengthened its hold as one of the best teams in college basketball. Led by a 22-point performance by star guard Jeremy Roach, the Blue Devils exited the Big Apple with a 74-62 victory against Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic. Four days later, Duke confidently handled Maryland Eastern Shore, winning 82-55 at home even with Roach sidelined due to a toe injury. The 10-2 Blue Devils look to further strengthen their standing in the college basketball landscape with their remaining schedule for now consisting entirely of ACC opponents, starting with a Dec. 20 matchup at Wake Forest.
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

Armando Bacot ties UNC basketball rebounding record

With his double-digit rebounding performance against Georgia Tech, Armando Bacot tied a UNC basketball program rebounding record. After a one-game absence, Armando Bacot returned to the court in a big way on Saturday afternoon. The UNC basketball star big man recorded yet another double-double, as he scored 21 points and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
High School Football PRO

Chapel Hill, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The East Duplin High School football team will have a game with Reidsville Senior High School on December 10, 2022, 08:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
CHAPEL HILL, NC
nccu.edu

NCCU Alumnus Brandon McEachern Reminds Graduates to Soar High

An estimated 662 North Carolina Central University (NCCU) graduates received their degrees as the university held its 140th Commencement Exercises inside McDougald-McLendon Arena on Dec. 10, 2022. The winter degree recipients included 433 undergraduates, 218 graduates, 10 juris doctors and one Ph.D. who participated in separate ceremonies at 9 a.m....
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Mount Airy wins 1-A state title, denies Tarboro second three-peat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Mount Airy ended Tarboro’s dream of a second three-peat in winning a state championship. The Granite Bears did something Tarboro’s opponents have only done once this season, win a game. Mount Airy picked up a 20-7 win in the Class 1-A state title game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Tarboro (13-2) […]
TARBORO, NC
Axios Raleigh

10 best new restaurants in Raleigh, Durham and Cary in 2022

We lost some great restaurants in the past year, but never fear: plenty of exciting new eateries have arrived on the scene. Here is a list of the best of this year's newcomers, which we compiled by eating our way around the Triangle and talking with restaurant-goers. Bright Spot Donuts, 1501 Sunrise Ave., suite 180, Raleigh Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosFrom the moment you bite into one of the fried doughnuts at Bright Spot, it's immediately clear the small shop will become a frequent habit for the foreseeable future. Created by the bakers behind the great Benchwarmers Bagels, Bright Spot's original glazed...
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

BlueDevilCountry

Raleigh, NC
2K+
Followers
458
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

BlueDevilCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Duke athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy