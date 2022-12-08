ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics’ Grant Williams punished by NBA for hitting ball into stands vs. Warriors

Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics has been fined $20,000 dollars for hitting a basketball into the stands during a recent game against the Golden State Warriors, per NBA Communications. Williams was given a technical foul and ultimately ejected when the incident initially occurred. The Celtics went on to suffer a difficult road loss to […] The post Celtics’ Grant Williams punished by NBA for hitting ball into stands vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Is Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard playing vs. Celtics

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to face Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics at Crypto Dot Com Monday night. The Clippers got superstar forward Kawhi Leonard back this season after he missed the entire 2021-22 season rehabbing his torn right ACL. As the season continues and Leonard is closely monitored, it leads to one to wonder: Is Kawhi Leonard playing vs. Celtics?
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘He wants out’: Kyle Kuzma’s Wizards future at risk with Lakers, Knicks, Suns all linked to potential trade

Right now, there’s a lot of buzz surrounding Kyle Kuzma and his future with the Washington Wizards. With the 27-year-old potentially a flight risk for the Wizards this summer (he has a player option for next year), a handful of teams have already been linked to a potential trade for the 6-foot-9 forward. According to […] The post ‘He wants out’: Kyle Kuzma’s Wizards future at risk with Lakers, Knicks, Suns all linked to potential trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals driving force behind MVP start to 2022-23 campaign

Jayson Tatum proved last year that he can lead the Boston Celtics deep into the playoffs, and this year he’s trying to prove that he can help the Green Team win the whole thing. While the start of the playoffs are months away, the 24-year-old has played at an elite level during the 2022-23 campaign, even earning the top spot on the league’s most recent MVP Ladder.
BOSTON, MA
RUMOR: Pistons’ trade demands to Lakers in Bojan Bogdanovic talks

The Los Angeles Lakers’ hunt for new talent continues to this day. They have found some success in the last few weeks, but they need that extra oomph to make their roster more stable. A rumored target of their is Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. LA has tried their best to make an enticing offer to Detroit, but according to Marc Stein, the latter team is not budging on their demands.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stephen Curry’s son Canon steals the show while dad monologues after Celtics win

The Golden State Warriors made a statement on Saturday, beating the league-leading Boston Celtics 123-107 in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s NBA Finals. It was easily the defending champions’ best win of an uneven start to 2022-23, made all the more impressive because it came without Andrew Wiggins, who proved so pivotal on the Warriors’ run to their remarkable fourth title in eight years early last summer.
BOSTON, MA
RUMOR: Lakers add Evan Fournier to shooting trade target list with Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish

The Los Angeles Lakers are clearly in dire need of outside shooting, and they are rumored to be looking to address that major issue via trades. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have already expressed their interests in the likes of Bojan Bogdanovic of the Detroit Pistons and the pair of Cam […] The post RUMOR: Lakers add Evan Fournier to shooting trade target list with Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kendrick Perkins savagely calls out Suns after 2nd straight loss to Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns, and Chris Paul in particular, took issue with Zion Williamson throwing down a windmill dunk in the closing seconds of their loss to the Pelicans on Friday while the game had already been decided. On Sunday, the Suns had the opportunity for a little revenge in a rematch with the Pelicans, but […] The post Kendrick Perkins savagely calls out Suns after 2nd straight loss to Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
LeBron James shares heartfelt fatherhood video

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is unequivocally one of the best basketball players to ever step foot on the hardwood. While James is a worldwide icon primarily because of what he has accomplished on the court, it doesn’t define who he is as a person. Beyond basketball, James is an outspoken activist and, most importantly to this piece, a dedicated father.
LOS ANGELES, CA
1 perfect MLB trade Braves must make this offseason

The Atlanta Braves overcame a lot of obstacles to win the National League East in the 2022 season, but that didn’t prevent them from crashing out of the playoffs in the NL Divisional Round at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies. After losing their divisional foe in the playoffs, the Braves are going to have some work to do to reemerge as the team to beat in their division.
ATLANTA, GA
Is Trae Young playing vs Grizzlies

Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young has played in 25 of the team’s 27 games thus far this season. He hasn’t sat a game since December 2nd, when the Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets at home. But a recent injury update hints that Young is in jeopardy of missing more time, including Monday’s much-anticipated matchup versus the Memphis Grizzlies. So, with all this in mind, Hawks fans understandably want to know: Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Grizzlies?
ATLANTA, GA
