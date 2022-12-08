Read full article on original website
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
Richard Curtis finally reveals the occupation of Keira Knightley’s character in ‘Love Actually’
Richard Curtis has finally revealed the profession of Juliette, played by Keira Knightley, in the 2003 Christmas classic Love Actually.Curtis’s daughter, Scarlett Curtis, posted a poll on social media, asking her followers whether they knew about Juliette’s occupation. 96 per cent of her followers said they didn’t, while only four per cent said they did.In a later video posted on Instagram, Curtis is asked by his daughter what Juliette’s job was intended to be.Curtis explained that he thought it was obvious, considering the set design of Juliette’s apartment."I’m hurt that you don’t know,” Curtis told his daughter.“I think it’s...
Olivia Colman and Sam Mendes on the Comfort and Magic of the Movies in 'Empire of Light'
Empire of Light harkens back to audiences' first film experiences that drew them back again and again. The film, starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman, is a moving drama about the power of human connection that takes place during extremely turbulent times.
Sam Mendes Based ‘Empire of Light’ on His Mother’s Mental Health Issues. Showing Her the Film Was a ‘Big Moment’
Sam Mendes’ buzzy new drama, “Empire of Light,” is a story about a single woman with mental health issues. The script – Mendes’ first solo writing credit – was informed by his mother’s struggles while he was growing up in the U.K. “As the parent of young children myself, you’re always reflecting on how you were parented,” Mendes told Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of the film. “Increasingly, my mother’s struggles with mental illness, and her raising me as an only child, seemed heroic. I wanted to write about that.” Mendes says his mother has seen the film, but he didn’t...
Margot Robbie Had A Great Reaction After Babylon’s Director Called Her Out For Working In Brad Pitt Kiss Scene
Margot Robbie worked in a kiss scene with Brad Pitt for Babylon, and she shared her reaction after director Damien Chazelle called her out on it.
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to 'stop being such a p---y' while filming Edge of Tomorrow
Emily Blunt is opening up about the grueling production of the 2014 sci-fi action film Edge of Tomorrow and a very direct comment offered to her by costar Tom Cruise. The actress recalled the taxing stunts and costumes required of her while on Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett's Wondery podcast SmartLess, set to premiere to a wider audience on Monday, revealing that Cruise told her to "stop being such a p---y" after she expressed some concerns about a shoot.
Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'
The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
Jennifer Coolidge reveals she hasn't been asked yet to return for The Watcher season 2
Karen might be running down the boulevard in perpetuity — or, maybe not — as Jennifer Coolidge reveals to EW that she has yet to be asked to reprise the role in creator Ryan Murphy's The Watcher season 2. "I mean, I'm wondering. I wonder if they will...
Oscar Experts Typing: Who will round out the Best Actress final 5?
Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, as critics awards kick off, we revisit Best Actress. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! It’s Friday and as the New York Film Critics Circle votes for their favorites of the year, we’re here typing about the Best Actress race. Last year at this time, the New Yorkers bestowed their award on Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci,” a thunderclap that sadly didn’t lead her to Oscar glory (despite my hopes and dreams) —...
Close-Up: How ‘Bones And All’ Star Taylor Russell Got That Meaty Role In Luca Guadagnino’s Cannibal Romance
“I’ve worked since I was 13 years old,” says Taylor Russell. “So many random things. Mostly restaurants, but I worked at a jewelry store, and I almost worked for Amazon, doing shipping and receiving.” She laughs. “Yeah, I’ve dipped my toe in a few different sectors.” Surprisingly, the job that probably proved useful in later life was a short stint in a butcher’s shop: handling all that raw meat must have come in handy when Luca Guadagnino came calling with the female lead for his stylish new horror project, an adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’s acclaimed 2016 YA novel Bones and...
The 'Love Actually' Cast Then & Now: See Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Emma Thompson, And More
Love Actually ranks right up there with the best holiday films of all time. This cult-favorite Christmas classic follows a cast of very different characters as they fall in and out of love. It then connects them all through their common bonds (a.k.a. love). It's a film that has been put in regular rotation during the holiday season for almost 20 years now—and for good reason.
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Kate Hudson Recalls The Time She And Leonardo DiCaprio Compared Notes On Working Alongside Daniel Day-Lewis’ Method Acting
Glass Onion actress Kate Hudson thinks fondly on her time playing the lover of Daniel Day-Lewis in 2009's Nine.
2023 Oscars: Best Actress Predictions
The motion picture academy has handed out Oscars for leading performances since the first ceremony in 1929. While the Best Actor prize is typically taken by a veteran, the Best Actress Oscar has tended to go to an ingenue. However, those age biases could be changing. While a whopping 32 of the 95 Best Actress champs have been in their 20s when they picked up their Oscars, the last four women to win were Frances McDormand (who was 60 and 63 when she won for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Nomadland” respectively), 45-year-old Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), 50-year-old Renee...
‘Top Gun’ named best film by National Board of Review
NEW YORK (AP) — “Top Gun: Maverick,” 2022′s biggest box-office hit, has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Though the National Board of Review, a long-running organization comprised of film enthusiasts and academics, has no overlap or correlation to other awards bodies, the win adds to the awards-season tailwinds for “Top Gun: Maverick” as not just a $1.5 billion worldwide smash but a legitimate Academy Awards contender. On Thursday, the Producers Guild Awards also announced that “Top Gun” star Tom Cruise will receive its David O. Selznick Achievement Award.
Golden Globes history in the making: Judd Hirsch (‘The Fabelmans’) would be oldest winner ever
Forty-two years after receiving his only film acting Golden Globe nomination for “Ordinary People,” Judd Hirsch is back in the Best Supporting Actor conversation thanks to his brief yet powerful performance as Uncle Boris Schildkraut in “The Fabelmans.” If the 87-year-old does earn his overall ninth Golden Globe notice for his work in the Steven Spielberg film, he will be the third oldest performer ever recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which would put him one step away from making history as the oldest acting Golden Globe winner of all time. The current record for oldest acting Golden Globe champion...
Movies to watch for heading into the 2022 awards season
Several groups are already naming their best picks of the year.
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
New 'Babylon' Featurette Lets Audiences Discover Justin Hurwitz's "Score For the Ages"
Paramount Pictures just released a new featurette that gives audiences the chance to listen to the score for the upcoming Damien Chazelle epic Babylon. The Academy Award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz, who is best known for his imaginative and original score for 2016’s La La Land, revealed how the sounds of a screaming sax and wailing trumpet of jazz mixed with modern elements created what star Margot Robbie describes as “a score for the ages.”
