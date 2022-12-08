ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Collider

Gal Gadot-Led 'Wonder Woman 3' Reportedly Not Moving Forward at Warner Bros.

The Lasso of Truth has run short on this one. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Wonder Woman 3 is reportedly no longer moving forward at DC Studios. Patty Jenkins, who directed the first two installments, would have returned alongside star Gal Gadot for the third entry in the franchise. At the moment, the cause of the cancellation is being attributed to the sequel not aligning with the new blueprint being set by co-chairs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran.
Decider.com

Guillermo del Toro Says Animated Films Deserve a Shot At Best Picture: “The Craft Is Incredibly Complex”

In Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, which began streaming on Netflix today, Gepetto is not a kindly old Italian man played by Hollywood’s favorite kind old man actor (like Tom Hanks in the recent Disney live-action remake from Robert Zemeckis). He’s a cantankerous old drunk, mourning the devastating loss of his child. And though there’s plenty of magic, there’s no “happy” ending in which Pinocchio is magically transformed into a human boy. “Geppetto turns into a real father, as opposed to Pinocchio turning into a real boy,” del Toro explained to Decider in a recent Zoom interview. The Academy Award-winning director, who...
EW.com

The White Lotus season 2 goes out guns blazing in a riveting finale

This review contains spoilers for the season 2 finale of The White Lotus. Death looms over both seasons of The White Lotus. One airport coffin, multiple beach bodies: Creator Mike White starts these stories with the promise of a bang. Bit of a con, maybe, an easy way to add tension to leisure weeks of hot, rich, ambient dramedy. Season 1's finale fatality was a sudden shock: accidental stabbing, apologetic stabber, the hysterical proximity of the killing to the pooping. White goes a different direction in Sunday's exuberantly deranged season 2 finale, building the episode around ticking-clock anxiety and a genuine action set piece. It's full of thrills and lingering ambiguities — plus sex, fighting, and lava.

Comments / 0

Community Policy