The Lasso of Truth has run short on this one. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Wonder Woman 3 is reportedly no longer moving forward at DC Studios. Patty Jenkins, who directed the first two installments, would have returned alongside star Gal Gadot for the third entry in the franchise. At the moment, the cause of the cancellation is being attributed to the sequel not aligning with the new blueprint being set by co-chairs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran.

4 DAYS AGO