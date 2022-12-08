Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the Weekend
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Independent
Charlotte “Leora” Colclasure Williford
Charlotte “Leora” Colclasure Williford passed peacefully at home in Goleta on November 29, 2022 weeks after celebrating her 91st birthday. Born October 18, 1931 in San Pedro, she was the third daughter born to Jeanne and Arlie Colclasure. Leora attended Downey High School (class of 1949) where that she met the love of her life, David Williford. They married in 1950 when they were just 19.
Santa Barbara Independent
Wanda Evelyn Michalik Livernois
Wanda Evelyn Michalik Livernois passed away November 15, 2022, from the effects of an age-related illness. She spent the last year of her life in Salem, Oregon, near family. Wanda was born in her grandmother’s home in Detroit, Michigan, November 9, 1938, the last of four children of Joseph and Hedwig Michalik, both Polish immigrants. Typical of many Depression-era families, the house sheltered a different branch of the family on each floor. With the house becoming crowded after her birth, her family moved to a new home in nearby Dearborn, where Wanda attended parochial grammar school. Freshman year of high school was spent at St. Joseph’s Academy, a girls’ boarding school in Adrian, Michigan. When the school year concluded, she informed her parents that “wild horses could not drag me back there,” so the rest of her high-school education took place at Dearborn’s Fordson High School, and she graduated in 1956. She was the first in the family to receive a college degree, earning a BS in Elementary Education from Eastern Michigan University in 1961.
Santa Barbara Independent
Harry Moffat
Harry Moffat was a Goleta native who grew up in Isla Vista and later in Rancho Embacadero in Goleta. He learned to surf at an early age at Haskell’s Beach after school and on the weekends. One of his lifelong joys was ceramics. For the last thirty years Harry...
Santa Barbara Independent
Going to the Chapel, Continued, at Santa Barbara’s King’s Chapel
One of the sublime traditions of Santa Barbara’s Christmas music calendar comes with the sound of many voices singing, sans instruments and in a magical setting. We are talking, of course, about the Quire of Voyces, the a cappella group led by founder Nathan Kreitzer, presenting the annual understated splendor of its Mysteries of Christmas program.
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Goleta Hires First Homelessness Services Coordinator
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, December 8, 2022 – The City of Goleta is pleased to announce the hiring of its first Homelessness Services Coordinator. Chuck Flacks is a familiar face to the community and brings a wide range of professional experience in addressing issues related to homelessness and prevention of homelessness. Mr. Flacks spent most of his childhood in Santa Barbara and has been a proud resident of the City of Goleta. He has spent his professional career of over 20 years building affordable housing, helping low-wage workers improve their skills, and directly helping homeless people find a home.
Santa Barbara Independent
No Sleep for Residents Near Santa Barbara Airport
Residents to either end of the main runway at Santa Barbara Airport haven’t had a decent night’s sleep in two years. They populated a Goleta City Council workshop on Wednesday evening demanding solutions, or at least explanations, for the misery they’ve been enduring living in the City of Goleta near an airport owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Planet Protectors Go Nonprofit
For those who diligently try to save the planet by recycling their plastic PETE 1s and 2s, or squinting at the bottoms of big plastic bottles for 5s, the news this summer that the Planet Protectors program was falling victim to escalating fuel prices felt like the sad end of a good thing. It was the one place in the county that would accept thin-film plastic. But Sasha Ablitt, who started the program a dozen years ago, managed to find a truck and now has formed a nonprofit to capture the escalating costs of sending thin-film plastics to a confirmed recycler. It’s a product that’s not going away anytime soon.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Golden Hour’ Exhibit at My Pet Ram Gallery in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone
My Pet Ram, Santa Barbara’s beguiling art gallery at 16 Helena Avenue in the Funk Zone, will be hosting a stunning exhibition of artwork this winter under the title Golden Hour. Running from December 16 to January 15 with a reception opening night at 6 p.m., the exhibit will...
Santa Barbara Independent
Friday Night Stearns Wharf Shooting Under Investigation
Santa Barbara Police are still investigating a shooting that occurred on Stearns Wharf at 8:45 p.m. on Friday night with few details being released. According to police reports, police and harbor patrol officers arrived on the scene — as did AMR paramedics and firefighters — and provided care to one shooting victim. The victim was taken via ambulance to Cottage Hospital.
Santa Barbara Independent
UC and Striking Workers Agree to Private Mediation with Eye to Ending Strike
Following months of tug-of-war between the University of California and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union bargaining team representing the 48,000 UC academic workers on strike statewide, the rope is being handed off to a private mediator. “This joint move to mediation is designed to assist the two parties in overcoming recent negotiation gridlock,” university officials announced on Friday.
