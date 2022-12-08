Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a...
spectrumnews1.com
In Focus: Kentucky lawmaker discusses statewide policies to address nursing shortage
KENTUCKY — Federal data from the National Institute of Health projects over 275,000 additional nurses will be needed in the United States by the year 2030. Earlier this fall, the Kentucky Hospital Association released a new report showing hospitals in our state face a shortage of nurses that is already affecting patient care and could lead to hospital closures.
spectrumnews1.com
Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess' dies at 96
HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday morning outside...
spectrumnews1.com
New documentary highlights 1960s fight for voting rights in Alabama
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Travel back in time to the 1960s with the new documentary “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power.”. In a county with over 80% Black residents and zero Black registered voters, this film highlights the fight for the right to vote through grassroots efforts. Filmmakers Sam Pollard and Geeta Gandbhir join “Your Afternoon’s” Kelvin Washington to discuss the deep significance of those efforts.
spectrumnews1.com
Missouri man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lamar Johnson has wrongly spent nearly three decades in prison for a St. Louis killing after a witness was coerced into falsely identifying him as the shooter, an attorney for the local prosecutor's office told a judge Monday. But Assistant Missouri Attorney General Miranda Loesch...
spectrumnews1.com
2022: Year in review
The year 2022 has been a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic with overall confirmed cases trending down. The country saw inflation reach a new 40-year high, and many firsts emerge from the midterm election. On this week's "In Focus SoCal," host Tanya McRae looks back at some of the...
Comments / 0