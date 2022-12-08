Read full article on original website
Constant Maintenance in McMahon Affects Residents
Since the beginning of the fall semester, ongoing renovations for the new RamFit Center on the second floor of McMahon Hall have resulted in numerous fire alarms and announcements from the building’s fire safety director at varying hours. There has also been an uptick in calls for water shut offs and the unavailability of hot water to residents which has resulted in reported frustrations.
Students Dissatisfied With Course Offerings
Following the registration period for the spring 2023 semester, which began on Oct. 31 and continued through Nov. 18, many students began to express disappointment and frustration with the course offerings at Fordham Lincoln Center (FLC). Priority registration for undergraduate students is afforded to BFA students at the beginning of...
Students Disappointed With Fordham’s Attendance Policy
Fordham’s attendance policy expects students to attend every class for the courses they are registered for and allows flexibility for attendance at the professor’s discretion. As a result, whether unexcused absences are penalized or permitted is contingent on the instructor. An unexcused absence, per the university’s definition, is...
Confusion Remains Regarding University’s Enforcement of Bivalent Booster Mandate
Fordham mandated the bivalent booster on Sept. 26, requiring all students, staff, faculty and guests to have received the booster dose in order to gain access to the university’s campuses. Although the policy is outlined in the university’s COVID-19 guidelines, the enforcement of the bivalent booster mandate on outside guests visiting the university remains inconsistent as some students have reported their guest needing to show proof of vaccination while others were not checked for their vaccination status.
Is FLC’s Library Underfunded or Underused?
Sentiments such as “We don’t get funded like Rose Hill does!” or “Of course, Rose Hill gets a new student center, and we don’t!” can be heard just about anywhere on Fordham Lincoln Center’s campus. Though grumbles about a lack of resources are valid, a question is presented: Are resources at Fordham Lincoln Center (FLC) really underfunded, or just underused?
