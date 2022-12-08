Fordham mandated the bivalent booster on Sept. 26, requiring all students, staff, faculty and guests to have received the booster dose in order to gain access to the university’s campuses. Although the policy is outlined in the university’s COVID-19 guidelines, the enforcement of the bivalent booster mandate on outside guests visiting the university remains inconsistent as some students have reported their guest needing to show proof of vaccination while others were not checked for their vaccination status.

4 DAYS AGO