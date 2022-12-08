ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

U.S. Surgeon General visits Chicago, talks youth mental health

By Chip Brewster
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dTNiG_0jbztHzm00

CHICAGO — The U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, visited Chicago Thursday to discuss the current state of youth mental health.

This was not the first time Murthy has highlighted the topic in Chicago , but this time he did so in person.

Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress

He joined Chicago youth, clinicians, and local leaders, including Chicago’s Public Health Department commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, to “dive into the state of youth mental health, innovative approaches to supporting wellness and the importance of eliminating stigma.,” according to a press release.

The event was hosted by the City Club of Chicago. You can watch the entire discussion in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Chicago media: Police scanner silence threatens safety

A coalition of Chicago news organizations has written a letter to the public it serves raising considerable concern about the suppression of an important tool with which we inform the public: The police scanner. Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management along with the police department have been transitioning to the use of encrypted radio frequencies so […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Decision on Father Pfleger expected as soon as Saturday

CHICAGO — A decision could be coming as early as Saturday on the fate of Father Michael Pfleger following an allegation of abuse. It’s unclear whether the archdiocese’s independent review board will be ready to close its investigation. Board members met last month on Nov. 19 to discuss the case. Pfleger stepped away from ministry […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Father Michael Pfleger leads first mass since being reinstated to St. Sabina Church

CHICAGO — “Keep fighting. Keep believing. Keep struggling. Keep getting up.” That was Father Michael Pfleger’s message to parishioners at Saint Sabina Catholic Church Sunday morning, commemorating the pastor’s return after being reinstated Saturday by the archdiocese of Chicago following a second round of child sex abuse allegations being levied against him in as many […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Janet Jackson announces concert tour — including stop in Chicago area

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Janet Jackson announced Monday her highly anticipated return to the stage with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.” The 33-city tour will kick of in spring 2023, and includes a stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on May 27. The tour will celebrate Jackson’s 50th anniversary in entertainment […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Legendary Chicago broadcaster Floyd Brown dies at 92

CHICAGO — Legendary Chicago broadcaster Floyd Brown has died. Brown died over the weekend of natural causes, according to his son. He was 92. He spent 54-years of his life on Chicago TV and radio, and 28 of those years were spent at WGN. On television, he was an announcer, sportscaster and host of many […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago chef recovering after attack at Blue Line stop

CHICAGO — A local chef who was brutally attacked while waiting for the blue line train has a ways to go before he’s fully healed but it making progress every day. Jose Duran was waiting for the train at Division Street when he was attacked. On Friday, he said he still has weeks to go […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Social equity dispensary, Green Rose, opens in River North

CHICAGO — The Green Rose Dispensary opened Saturday near the intersection of North Wells Street and West Ontario Street in River North. When recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois, a part of the reason was to bring equity and right the wrongs of the war on drugs, which disproportionately harmed communities of color. The industry, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Scammer preys on pet finders, disguised as Chicago rescue

CHICAGO — A new online scam is preying on people looking for pups. Heather Owen, from “One Tail at a Time,” was alerted to the scam by someone who got suspicious when the person on the other end of a Facebook page named “@peterscue1234,” posted cute pictures of designer pups supposedly up for adoption asking […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: Chicago woman with schizophrenia reported missing

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman who suffers from schizophrenia has been reported missing since Thursday evening. Police reported Makayla Osborne was last seen on the 600 and 700 block of North Saint Claire Street at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Osborne has reportedly made self-harming statements and usually rides the CTA lines and could be […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Cupich: Father Pfleger reinstated to St. Sabina Church

CHICAGO — Father Michael Pfleger has been reinstated to his position as senior pastor at Saint Sabina Catholic Church, according to a letter released by Cardinal Blase Cupich and the Archdiocese of Chicago Saturday. Fr. Pfleger was asked to step away from the parish back in October as the archdiocese’s Independent Review Board investigated a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

‘He should’ve known better’; Former CPD Detectives Chief takes witness stand in whistleblower trial

CHICAGO — The former Chief of Detectives for the Chicago Police Department testified Monday that she transferred one of her former subordinates — a sergeant who eventually brought a whistleblower lawsuit against the city — because he failed to perform basic duties of a supervisor. Melissa Staples, who led the CPD’s Detective Division August 2016 until January […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

NW Side churches protest CHA’s handling of Lathrop Homes

CHICAGO — Pastors and parishioners from a pair of Northwest side churches gathered Saturday to protest what they said was the Chicago Housing Authority’s lack of development in the Lathrop neighborhood. “We will be going throughout this community of Lathrop, and we will see that there are many, many families still waiting for housing, still […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy