U.S. Surgeon General visits Chicago, talks youth mental health

CHICAGO — The U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, visited Chicago Thursday to discuss the current state of youth mental health.

This was not the first time Murthy has highlighted the topic in Chicago , but this time he did so in person.

He joined Chicago youth, clinicians, and local leaders, including Chicago’s Public Health Department commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, to “dive into the state of youth mental health, innovative approaches to supporting wellness and the importance of eliminating stigma.,” according to a press release.

The event was hosted by the City Club of Chicago. You can watch the entire discussion in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.