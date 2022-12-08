ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Titans' Caleb Farley out for season after back surgery

 4 days ago
Tennessee Titans 2021 first-round pick and cornerback Caleb Farley will reportedly miss the remainder of the season after having back surgery.

The news comes from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Farley had a microdisectomy on his back Thursday after dealing with a herniated disc that landed him on injured reserve last month. He is expected to be ready for the start of the offseason program in 2023.

This is the third back procedure Farley has had since the start of college. The second-year pro’s past back issues were the reason he slid so far in the 2021 NFL draft, but that didn’t stop the Titans from taking a shot on him.

Farley has now seen each of his two seasons in the NFL end early due to injury. In his rookie campaign, the Virginia Tech product suffered a torn ACL, his second since college.

Farley was expected to assume a starting role out of training camp prior to the 2022 season, but he lost out to rookie Roger McCreary.

The 24-year-old was then relegated to backup duty, where he struggled mightily. Farley didn’t see a single defensive snap in his last four games.

It goes without saying that Farley’s future prospects for 2023 and beyond are looking bleak, not only because of his injury issues, but also because he simply hasn’t played well when given an opportunity.

