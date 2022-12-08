Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
Many DUI and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests
RASIKLAL PRAHLADBHAI PATEL, 64, of Madison, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. REJIE PETTY, 55, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600. JAMES HICKMAN REED, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $15,000. DEVAVIOUS DERRION SMITH, 23, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO....
wcbi.com
Columbus police officers say Macon woman ran over their feet, drove away
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is accused of running over a Columbus police officer’s foot. 25-year-old Naesha Sloan is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of felony fleeing. Investigators told WCBI that officers...
Neshoba Democrat
21-year-old woman stabbed, man arrested
A Philadelphia man has been charged with domestic violence after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend at a house on Hays Street Friday evening, the authorities said. The man, Brutarius Talley, 29, 250 Hays Street, has been arrested and charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault, Police Chief Eric Lyons said. Officers responded at...
kicks96news.com
Philadelphia & Neshoba County Officially Welcomes Docs Toyota! (Audio/Photo)
Doc’s Toyota has been open for a few months now, but the city of Philadelphia and Neshoba County officially welcomed Docs Toyota with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The ribbon cutting ceremony featured local officials, and kicks96news had the chance to speak to Dr. Azhar Pasha (owner of the new dealership about what the Toyota brand means to him personally.
WTOK-TV
Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed to News 11 that a man has died from a gunshot wound to the chest. According to Cobler, the man was 22-years-old. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a store on the corner of 29th Avenue and...
wcbi.com
Mathiston police find meth while serving arrest warrant
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., a Webster County K9 Unit Deputy, and a Mathiston Police Officer went to a residence in the spring valley community in Mathiston to serve an arrest warrant on Curtis Lucas. While in custody, Lucas was found...
wcbi.com
Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was anything but a quiet Friday in Noxubee County. A tip to the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office leads to the discovery of a body in a rural part of the county. The department has confirmed an unidentified body was found in an...
WTOK-TV
MPD investigating Thursday shootings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police confirm two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday. The MPD said a woman was shot in the back and arm around 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive. The second shooting took place at Grandview Gas and Go. Police...
wcbi.com
Investigators search for person who shot farmer’s pregnant cow
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County farmer wakes up to a gruesome scene after his cow was shot and killed. The picture may be disturbing to some viewers. The pregnant cow was shot in the head on the morning of December 7. Cobie Rutherford said the cow...
WTOK-TV
Doc’s Toyota has made it official
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Doc’s Toyota has been open for a couple of months now, but on December 8, the city of Philadelphia and Neshoba County wanted to welcome this new business with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Doc’s Toyota is extremely excited to be in a city where local...
Commercial Dispatch
Neighbors, city feud with Realtor over use of old Stark House
A request by a Realtor to use a home on Greensboro Street as an office has met fierce pushback from residents who don’t want to see commercial entities in their cozy neighborhood. After having a home occupation permit revoked and making, and then withdrawing, a request for a use...
kicks96news.com
Malicious Mischief and Multiple Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests
SHADDARIOUS HUFFMAN, 19, of Carthage, Felony Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $15,000. CARL JORDAN, 43, of Meridian, Hold for Other Agency, Resisting Arrest, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, No Tag, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, $500, $500, $500, $1,000, $500.
wcbi.com
Mayhew man dies after Thursday night crash on Highway 45 Alternate
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mayhew man died after a Thursday night crash. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WCBI that 21-year-old Keyonios Taylor was traveling north on Highway 45 Alternate when the car he was driving hit a bridge. For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on...
WDAM-TV
Church members, co-workers remember Russell Jones
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jasper County residents continue to mourn the loss of Russell Jones. Jones was a beloved pastor and had been serving at First Baptist Missionary Church in Heidelberg for more than a decade. “Regardless of who we get as a pastor, there could never be another...
WTOK-TV
Deputies say burglary suspect caught in the act
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County deputies arrested 31-year-old Dyques Wilson Tuesday night after officials said he was caught breaking into a house in Toomsuba. Wilson is charged with one count of disturbance of a family and one count of burglary of a dwelling house, according to Chief Deputy...
WTOK-TV
Man on bike hit by car near Meridian Burger King
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man on a bicycle was hit by a car near Burger King on 8th Street in Meridian Wednesday night just after 6 p.m. News 11 arrived on scene shortly after the incident. Paramedics were tending to the man on the ground. The driver of the...
kicks96news.com
Early Morning Truck Trailer Fire in Lena Area
An 18wheeler fire was reported early this morning in the Lena area. Carthage Fire Department and Volunteers were dispatched to Hwy 25 near Drysdale Rd just after 3 am Friday. A representative of Carthage Fire Department told Kicks96 News that it was a FedEx truck with 2 trailers attached that caught fire and completely burned. Individuals on scene were able to save the truck by detaching it from the trailers. It is unknown if the trailers were loaded or not.
WLBT
One person killed in wreck along Spillway Road
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed in a wreck along Spillway Road Friday afternoon, Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed. The incident occurred on the Spillway near Martin Drive. The name of the deceased has not been released. Family members have yet to be notified. Reservoir Police...
WDAM-TV
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The principal of Bay Springs High School was killed in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Russell Jones, 49, had been involved in a fatal accident on County Road 17 around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Crosby confirmed that...
One person killed in head-on collision near Barnett Reservoir
One person was killed in a head-on collision near the Barnett Reservoir involving an SUV and truck. The incident occurred Friday afternoon along Spillway Road near Martin Drive in Rankin County. Officials with the Reservoir Police report that the accident involved an SUV and a truck with a trailer. A...
