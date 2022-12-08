An 18wheeler fire was reported early this morning in the Lena area. Carthage Fire Department and Volunteers were dispatched to Hwy 25 near Drysdale Rd just after 3 am Friday. A representative of Carthage Fire Department told Kicks96 News that it was a FedEx truck with 2 trailers attached that caught fire and completely burned. Individuals on scene were able to save the truck by detaching it from the trailers. It is unknown if the trailers were loaded or not.

CARTHAGE, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO