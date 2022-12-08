Read full article on original website
Related
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Pasco County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in Pasco County. According to the Highway Patrol, a 46-year-old Port Richey woman was riding her bicycle on the sidewalk along Little Road and went into the intersection of Little Road and Flint Street, where she was […]
Plant City man drove drunk, split other car in half during fatal high-speed crash: FHP
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Plant City man was accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that left a woman dead late Saturday night. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of SR-574 and North Forbes Road at 11:30 p.m. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by Rodolfo Ezekiel […]
Deputies arrest driver after deadly hit-and-run on Gulf Blvd.
Pinellas County deputies arrested the suspect allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 46-year-old pedestrian in Treasure Island Tuesday evening.
Polk County couple arrested; facing multiple charges for having firearms, PCSO says
Polk County, Fla. — Two people were arrested after having two illegally altered firearms according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The Florida Highway Patrol said they attempted to pull over a blue 1985 Chevrolet truck with no license plate on Kathleen Road near Laurel Woods Lane. Troopers...
westorlandonews.com
Multiple Illegally Altered Firearms Recovered in Central Florida Traffic Stop
Two people were arrested and two illegally altered firearms were seized by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, December 8th, near Lakeland after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper encountered resistance from the couple during a traffic stop. The driver, 27-year old Samuel Timothy Doolin of Lakeland, was charged...
Man shot ‘several’ times found lying on road, dies in Tampa-area hospital
A man died after he was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds in North Tampa on Sunday morning.
Woman’s body found by fishermen off Egmont Key; FBI investigating
The Federal Bureau of Investigations is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found floating off the coast of Pinellas County on Saturday morning.
Truck wedged under semi-trailer after crash on Howard Frankland Bridge
An early morning crash is affecting traffic for drivers heading into St. Petersburg on the Howard Frankland Bridge.
Florida man accidentally shoots at deputy in a fit of road rage
A sheriff’s deputy from Hillsborough County, Fla., was driving away from the county sheriff’s office firing range Wednesday evening when he was shot at from a man in another vehicle.
Florida police chief's golf-cart traffic stop a lesson in bad judgment, special treatment
I was all set to be sympathetic with the police chief of Tampa who lost her job this week over the way she reacted to being pulled over while riding in a golf cart. At first blush, the words “traffic stop” seemed to be a stretch of the English language in this case. On a Saturday night last month, Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor was off-duty when she and her husband had traveled in their cart to their community clubhouse for dinner.
FBI conducts ‘court-authorized’ activity at home in Tarpon Springs
There is a large law enforcement presence at a home in Tarpon Springs Monday morning.
fox13news.com
TPD: 1 shot, killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area of 11 St. N. and Linebaugh Ave. shortly after 11:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Responding officers say they discovered a man lying in...
75-year-old motorcyclist killed while merging onto I-75 in Pasco County
All southbound lanes of I-75 were blocked near Dade City after a crash.
Lakeland Man Killed In Hit And Run Overnight, Polk County Sheriff Looking For Truck, SUV
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on U.S. 98 near Innovation Drive in Lakeland that resulted in the death of a 43-year-old Lakeland man. At around 7:15 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022,
Judd: Brother of alleged Jan. 6 attacker arrested for altering gun
A 27-year-old man with several connections to the January 6 capitol attacks was arrested by Polk County deputies Thursday on multiple weapon-related charges.
wogx.com
'My hat goes off to both of them': Grandmother, daughter help stop attack on security guard, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is releasing a new video of a security guard being attacked by two men at Old Town. Despite all the witnesses, he said it was two women who ran to help him, and one of them is a grandmother. "They’re basically beating...
Tampa police investigate fatality traffic crash
Officers from the Tampa Police Department responded to a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on Saturday at 11:44 a.m. in the area of Causeway Boulevard and Maritime Boulevard.
villages-news.com
VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job
A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
2 people arrested in Lakeland, illegally altered guns recovered
Polk County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested in Lakeland for illegally altering firearms Thursday morning.
Florida Man, Self-Proclaimed Arsonist, Arrested After Burning Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle Drunk
SPRING HILL. Fla. – A Florida man is behind bars after setting a Sheriff’s patrol vehicle on fire and “feeling bad” for doing it, according to deputies. According to deputies, just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 911 operators began receiving several calls regarding a Vehicle
Comments / 0