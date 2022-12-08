ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Pasco County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in Pasco County. According to the Highway Patrol, a 46-year-old Port Richey woman was riding her bicycle on the sidewalk along Little Road and went into the intersection of Little Road and Flint Street, where she was […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Multiple Illegally Altered Firearms Recovered in Central Florida Traffic Stop

Two people were arrested and two illegally altered firearms were seized by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, December 8th, near Lakeland after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper encountered resistance from the couple during a traffic stop. The driver, 27-year old Samuel Timothy Doolin of Lakeland, was charged...
LAKELAND, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida police chief's golf-cart traffic stop a lesson in bad judgment, special treatment

I was all set to be sympathetic with the police chief of Tampa who lost her job this week over the way she reacted to being pulled over while riding in a golf cart. At first blush, the words “traffic stop” seemed to be a stretch of the English language in this case. On a Saturday night last month, Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor was off-duty when she and her husband had traveled in their cart to their community clubhouse for dinner.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: 1 shot, killed in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area of 11 St. N. and Linebaugh Ave. shortly after 11:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Responding officers say they discovered a man lying in...
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job

A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy