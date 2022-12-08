On Nov. 6, 1988, Betty Rolf was walking to work in a blizzard when she was sexually assaulted and murdered, say police At about 6 a.m., amidst a raging blizzard on a November morning in 1988, Betty Rolf made the trek to her job at the former Country Aire banquet hall in Wisconsin on foot. The 60-year-old Appleton resident never made it. Her lifeless body was found the next morning near a railroad underpass just outside the Appleton city limits, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office. She...

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO