NEWARK, Del. (AP)Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 30 points to power Delaware to a 75-64 victory over Siena on Sunday. Nelson had four steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (6-4). Jyare Davis added 19 points, five rebounds and three steals. Ebby Asamoah scored10. The Saints (5-5) were led by Jayce...

NEWARK, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO