Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
A banner year for development in Indianapolis
Development efforts in Indianapolis received big boosts in 2022 with significant investments. The Department of Metropolitan Development, DMD, reports $1.1 billion in capital investments this year with 64 projects and more than 8,500 good-paying jobs. Large projects from big companies, including Rolls Royce and Elanco, are significant to development, but...
Protest planned over Indianapolis Public Library not promoting interim CEO
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers concerned about the direction of leadership at the Indianapolis Public Library's Central Library are planning to bring their concerns to the street and protest Monday in hopes of getting some answers. At issue, protestors say, is how the library has been handling filling the role of...
Indy council okays $15.5M for redevelopment of former jail site
INDIANAPOLIS — The morning news conference was a victory lap of sorts for Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. The event held at P30, a converted warehouse transformed into office and manufacturing space, was to tout the city’s 2022 economic development achievements. “It has been a historic year,” said Hogsett. And the Indy Mayor has a running […]
bsquarebulletin.com
$29.5 million in bonds OK’d by Bloomington city council, decision on building purchase to come later
Bloomington’s city council voted 8–1 on Wednesday night to approve the issuance of $29.5 million in general revenue bonds, to pay for public safety projects—including the purchase and renovation of the western part of the former Showers Brothers Furniture building that houses city hall. But the purchase...
korncountry.com
Two Franklin business-owners receive Hoosier Hospitality Awards
FRANKLIN, Ind. – Several Hoosiers were honored at the 2022 Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) with the Hoosier Hospitality Awards, including two Franklin businesses. The awards, presented to Cory O’Sullivan and Debi Pierson, recognize outstanding customer service and dedication to the community. O’Sullivan owns two businesses in Franklin,...
Man declines offer to become new Indianapolis Public Library CEO
Less than 24 hours after the Indianapolis Public Library announced it had selected Dr. Gabriel Morley as its next CEO, Morley has declined the offer.
bsquarebulletin.com
At least 3 gone from Monroe County health department staff
On Friday, The B Square received an anonymous tip that Monroe County’s health department had implemented “a large layoff” without informing the local food services industry. Stephen Pritchard, who is vice president of the board of health, was reached by The B Square on Saturday morning for...
Local groups announce ‘Install Hayes as CEO now’ protest
The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) announced another protest at the Indianapolis Public Library on their facebook page.
Library CEO turns down job amid community pushback
INDIANAPOLIS – On Thursday, the Indianapolis Public Library announced its new CEO. A day later, that candidate declined to take the job. The Board of Trustees touted the hiring of Dr. Gabriel Morley in a news release issued Thursday. But Morley announced his plans to decline the position on Friday, saying he was “disheartened” by […]
readthereporter.com
Schwartz closes his final Council
Wednesday night was the last Hamilton County Council meeting of the year and Council President Steve Schwartz’s last time at the gavel. In only 29 minutes, regular business to close out the year was handled, and Schwartz was honored for his service to the county. Standing for The Reporter’s camera with wife Lori Schwartz, he hugged her and said, “This is how I want to spend my time now.”
wbiw.com
Martinsville section of I-69 Finish Line named top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine
INDIANA — Contract two of the I-69 Finish Line project was named the top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine earlier this week. The publication announces an exclusive list of the top ten road projects and top ten bridge projects in the U.S. each year. Projects are selected from a highly-competitive pool of submissions from Departments of Transportation and other entities across the country.
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
WISH-TV
Indy brothers invest in Garfield Park neighborhood to make it a cultural destination
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Kirk brothers, Joel and Phil, bought the old Yoke building at Garfield Park with the hope of making the neighborhood a cultural destination. The Yoke building is 10,000 square feet and is considered one of the largest in the neighborhood. “It’s been predominately vacant for...
Southside Times
ABC.PRO nominated for Employer of Veterans Award
ABC.PRO, Inc. is a small business owned by a member of American Legion Post 1919 and the 40 et 8 Voiture 145 – Dexter Albright. His company has been nominated for consideration as a recipient of national recognition/award for The Employer of Veterans Award, Small Business. ABC.PRO, Inc. was...
Near east side Indy house fire forces painters to evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS — Workers hired to paint a house on Indy’s near east side had their workday cut Sunday afternoon when the house burst into flames. The Indianapolis Fire Department was called around 2:40 p.m. to the 1600 block of N. Rural Street for a residence fire. Upon arrival, IFD crews found out that the fire […]
WCPO
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
WISH-TV
Richard Allen asks for public funding for defense investigations, expert witnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man charged with the double murders of Delphi teens Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, is asking the court to approve public funding for his defense to pay for expert witnesses and the defense investigation. Allen is asking...
Indianapolis Recorder
Green space on far east side has reduced lead in soil
A lead pilot program released preliminary data that shows a 50% reduction in lead at a green space at 38th Street and Post Road. The CareSource Foundation awarded $10,000 to Keep Indianapolis Beautiful and IUPUI for the green space project earlier this year to reduce lead in the soil in historically redlined neighborhoods.
WISH-TV
Local organizations team up for holiday coat drive
“Bigger than Sneakers,” “Dose of Dex” and “Wheeler Mission” are all teaming up for a holiday coat drive for men, women and children in need this holiday season. The drop-off location is 245 South McCrea St. in Indianapolis. They are accepting donations Mondays through Saturdays...
WLWT 5
Winning $2 million Powerball lottery ticket bought in Indiana expires in a week
A $2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased in Indiana is set to expire in less than a week. The winning ticket, bough at McClure Oil in Russiaville, expires on Dec. 15. The ticket bought for the June 18 drawing matches all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x.
WFYI
Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT
Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.https://www.wfyi.org/
Comments / 0