Wednesday night was the last Hamilton County Council meeting of the year and Council President Steve Schwartz’s last time at the gavel. In only 29 minutes, regular business to close out the year was handled, and Schwartz was honored for his service to the county. Standing for The Reporter’s camera with wife Lori Schwartz, he hugged her and said, “This is how I want to spend my time now.”

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO