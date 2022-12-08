ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Morgan Myles moves on to ‘The Voice’ finale

By Justin Glowacki
 4 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming County native Morgan Myles is advancing to The Voice finale next week.

She was the second early save of the night, making it to the top five.

What were the most searched Google terms in Scranton in 2022?

Other finalists include Team Blake’s Bryce Leather-Wood, Bodie, and Brayden Lape.

Team Legend’s Omar also won an instant save for the fifth and final spot.

This is the first time Team Camila will be represented in the finale, which airs next Monday, December 12 on WBRE.

