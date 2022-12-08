Read full article on original website
A$AP Rocky Says Fatherhood Changed His Life In One Major Way
A$AP Rocky is gearing up for the release of his album with the arrival of his new single, “Sh***in’ Me.” The new father recently spoke with Complex about how much his son has changed him on both a personal and professional level. “I love [fatherhood]. Everything is just based around my newfound love for being a dad and a family man,” Rocky, 34, explained. “It’s lit right now. I can’t even describe it. Yo, you see this smile!”More from VIBE.comRihanna And Beyoncé Make Forbes' Most Powerful Women List"We Belong In Classical Music:" Orchestra Noir Brings Black Excellence To AtlantaRihanna Requests Beyoncé...
HipHopDX.com
Young Nudy Vows To Hunt Down Culprit Behind Mass Song Leaks: 'I'm Gon' Beat Your Ass'
Young Nudy and a handful of other artists were the victims of a massive information breach that leaked about 172 Nudy songs to the public earlier this week. The 29-year-old angrily responded to the mass leaks in a video that surfaced online on Wednesday (December 7), threatening the person responsible and saying they’ll pay dearly.
hotnewhiphop.com
Metro Boomin Discusses Working With Takeoff For “Heroes and Villains”
Metro Boomin says he intended to collaborate with Takeoff for more songs on “Heroes and Villains.”. Metro Boomin says that he had initially planned to work with Takeoff for three songs on his new album, Heroes and Villains. The late Migos rapper was shot and killed back in November before the two could fully collaborate. Instead. Metro was able to get Takeoff on “Feel The Fiyaaaah.”
HipHopDX.com
A$AP Rocky Announces Album Title, Debuts New Song Dedicated To Late Rappers
Los Angeles, CA - A$AP Rocky has revealed the title of his new album while sharing another preview of the long-awaited project — this one dedicated to Hip Hop’s fallen stars. The Harlem rapper was the latest guest on 2 Chainz’s Amazon Music Live concert series on Thursday...
Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release
With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
Akon Says Young Thug’s Career Is Over If He Cooperates In RICO Case
Akon feels it’s over for Young Thug’s career if the rapper cooperates in his RICO case. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Akon sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s future in Hip-Hop and what would happen if he played too friendly with federal officers to guarantee his safety. “The question is [whether] he is willing to cooperate to save himself and his family,” Akon said bluntly. “Is he willing to take that mud in the face?” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowYoung Thug's Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. MisconductAkon Reveals Why He Didn't Sign...
Megan Thee Stallion Becomes The First Black Woman To Cover Forbes’ ’30 Under 30′
The Pete & Thomas Foundation founder spoke about her business acumen during the 2022 Forbes "30 Under 30" Summit in Detroit last month.
Popculture
Major Rapper Joins 'Abbott Elementary' Cast
Abbott Elementary has a new cast member. Vince Staples appeared on the latest episode as Maurice, one of Gregory's (Tyler James Williams) friends that was teased as a possible love interest for Janine (Quinta Brunson). Viewers remember Janine previously broke up with her longtime rapper boyfriend, Tariq (Zack Fox), in the Season 1 finale. The Season 2 premiere showcased Janine struggling to deal with the breakup despite knowing the relationship ran its course due to Tariq's lackadaisical about life and responsibilities. Gregory has been crushing on Janine for some time, and there's plenty of chemistry, but the two remain good friends. Now, this new romance with Staples' character could be on the way.
Complex
Boosie Badazz Says Jay-Z and Nas Aren’t Relevant in Today’s Landscape
Boosie Badazz has thoughts on Jay-Z and Nas’ status in the game. The Baton Rouge artist caused a stir this week when he addressed 21 Savage’s controversial comments about Nas. The drama began when 21 participated in a Clubhouse chat that questioned whether Nasir was the greatest rapper of all time. Though he acknowledged the Queens native as a legendary MC, the Savage Mode rapper wasn’t convinced he’s relevant among the younger generation.
Essence
Megan Thee Stallion Makes History With Forbes Cover
The Houston rapper is the first Black woman to cover the publication's 30 Under 30 issue. When Megan Thee Stallion told Forbes staffer Jabari Young, “I’m trying to really build something” during their cover story interview, the Houston rapper was already in the process of making history. With the release of today’s magazine, Megan has become the first Black woman to cover the publication’s 30 under 30 issue.
HipHopDX.com
Styles P Recalls Wanting To Shoot JAY-Z & Beanie Sigel During LOX/Roc-A-Fella Beef
Styles P has recalled the time he wanted to shoot JAY-Z and Beanie Sigel during The LOX‘s beef with Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000s. The Ghost recently joined Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion where he opened up about how his, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch’s beef with 50 Cent and G-Unit was kept strictly on wax but the Roc-A-Fella war crossed the line and got personal.
hypebeast.com
Best New Tracks: SZA, Gorillaz, YG x Lil Wayne and More
SZA - SOS. SZA’s highly-anticipated sophomore album SOS is finally here. The extensive 23-track record features guest appearances from Don Toliver on “Used,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine,” previous collaborator Travis Scott on “Open Arms” and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Forgiveless,” as well as production and contribution credits from the likes of Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of the Neptunes, Jay Versace, DJ Dahi and more.
HipHopDX.com
SZA Reveals 'S.O.S.' Tracklist Featuring Travis Scott, Ol' Dirty Bastard & More
SZA’s long-awaited Ctrl follow-up is finally ready to arrive later this week and before S.O.S. drops the R&B superstar dropped off the project’s tracklist and features on Monday (December 5). S.O.S. is stuffed with 23 tracks to satisfy fans’ appetites going into 2023 and she’s invited a few...
miscellanynews.org
Producer Metro Boomin soars above the rest on new project
A city engulfed in flames, a maniacal villain on the loose, with the only chance for salvation missing in action. As this terrorizing force continues to wreak havoc, a figure emerges from the darkness, knowing the fate of the universe is in his hands. “You need me to save you, you do/ I am the only one who possibly can,” asserts a voice. Music swells, and a batmobile-esque car pulls out of a driveway, and somehow, we know that even on the advent of apocalypse, there remains a beacon of hope to look towards. It’s not a bird or a plane or even superman, and yet we sense that this figure is hope, the chance at happiness, a hero.
TMZ.com
Roddy Ricch & Producer 30 Roc Sued Over 'The Box'
Roddy Ricch's megahit "The Box" is celebrating its 3rd anniversary Tuesday ... but now the Compton rapper is dealing with a new copyright lawsuit over it. According to court documents, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Roddy, his producer 30 Roc, Atlantic Records, and others are being sued by artist Greg Perry ... who claims Roddy and co. took certain key elements of his 1975 song "Come On Down (Get Your Head Out Of The Clouds)" and dropped 'em in "The Box" without permission.
HipHopDX.com
Ab-Soul Unveils 'Herbert' Cover Art & Tracklist Featuring Big Sean, Joey Bada$$ & More
Ab-Soul will be making his long-awaited return next week with new album Herbert, and he’s now revealed the project’s tracklist and cover art. Set to arrive on December 16, Ab-Soul’s fifth studio LP will feature Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR Punch, Zacari, Fre$h, Ambré, ALEMEDA and Lance Skiiiwalker. On the production side of things, he joins forces with Sounwave, DJ Premier, James Blake, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, among others.
Hundreds of Songs From Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future and Others Leak
Hundreds of previously unreleased songs from Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future, Gunna and more have made their way online in a massive track leak. Last night (Dec. 6), a huge file of songs from some of hip-hop's most popular artists landed on popular music leak source leaked.cx. The number of tracks in the song dump comes in at over 200. Three Playboi Carti songs appear in the file, while Thugger and Gunna have 20 songs a piece. Two songs from Future, including a Lil Yachty collab, were included in the leak, as well as two songs a piece from A$AP Rocky and 21 Savage.
New music Friday: SZA, Gucci Mane, Kay Flock, Blxst and Larry June
As we approach the final weeks of the year, SZA takes center stage on Dec. 9. The Top Dawg Entertainment singer released the highly anticipated SOS album, her first project since the classic 2017 R&B release, Ctrl. The songstress had to take a break from singing after announcing she permanently damaged her vocal chords in 2018. SZA’s new release has not, and will not, let her fans down. The only debate surrounding the project is if a December release can be included in the best-of-the-year release arguments.
A$AP Rocky Always Dreamed of Being Part of a Video Game
When Electronic Arts asked A$AP Rocky to be part of its latest racing game, Need for Speed Unbound, the answer came quickly. “I grew up on Need for Speed, so I just felt like it was only right, you know?” the rapper says. “That was one of those things that we all grew up on. I was interested off the bat.” He ended up becoming the star of the new game, released Dec. 2, providing his likeness and personality as a non-playable character. Need for Speed Unbound‘s first trailer shows A$AP Rocky stepping out of a custom Mercedes 190E (which...
Complex
Gucci Mane Drops 80-Track Project ‘So Icy Boyz: The Finale’
Gucci Mane closes out 2022 with a massive music drop. Less than two months after unleashing So Icy Boyz 22, the Alabama rapper returns with So Icy Boyz: The Finale—a New 1017 compilation project that runs three hours and 51 minutes. The ambitious effort is produced by Grammy award-winning hitmaker Zaytoven, and delivers 80—yes, 80—tracks across four discs.
