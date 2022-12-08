A city engulfed in flames, a maniacal villain on the loose, with the only chance for salvation missing in action. As this terrorizing force continues to wreak havoc, a figure emerges from the darkness, knowing the fate of the universe is in his hands. “You need me to save you, you do/ I am the only one who possibly can,” asserts a voice. Music swells, and a batmobile-esque car pulls out of a driveway, and somehow, we know that even on the advent of apocalypse, there remains a beacon of hope to look towards. It’s not a bird or a plane or even superman, and yet we sense that this figure is hope, the chance at happiness, a hero.

5 DAYS AGO