Seminole County nursery to host 2nd annual Christmas plant giveaway
OVIEDO, Fla. – Gabriella Plants Shop, a Seminole County flora store, announced that it will host its 2nd annual Free Plants Christmas Giveaway. The shop, located at 5420 Deep Lake Road in Oviedo, said the giveaway is a chance to share plants that were homegrown in the city, according to the store’s owner.
Orlando man struck, killed while trying to cross Orange County road, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY. Fla. – A 64-year-old Orlando man died a day after being struck while trying to cross State Road 436 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened on Friday, Dec. 9 around 7:24 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 436 and...
WATCH: Video shows Orlando police rescue people from burning apartment complex
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police released body-camera video Monday showing officers and firefighters rescuing people from their second-story apartment after the building caught fire Sunday. The fire occurred at Avalon Condominiums, 4417 S. Semoran Blvd., Sunday morning. The video shows officers speaking to a man who tells them there...
Crash temporarily blocks State Road 408 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Eastbound lanes on State Road 408 were blocked off Friday evening following a crash in Orange County, according to Florida 511. Florida 511 announced the crash happened at Exit 18 near State Road 417, though no information was provided on the circumstances of the wreck.
BIG weather changes on the way to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing some patchy fog across Central Florida to start the workweek. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s on Monday, with a 10% chance of rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Rain chances increase to 20% on Tuesday, with a high near 80.
Fire at condo complex in Orlando displaces 14, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Fire Department personnel on Sunday morning responded to a fire at Avalon Condominiums that displaced more than a dozen people, according to a statement. 14 people were displaced due to the fire, including a pet that was reunited with its owner, according to the fire...
Pixar-themed finisher medals for 2023 Springtime Surprise Weekend unveiled
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – RunDisney is showing off the finisher medals for the upcoming 2023 Springtime Surprise Weekend. The final event in the 2022-2023 runDisney race season celebrates the power of friendship and the magic of Pixar with the Pixar Pals, leaders described on Disney’s blog. [TRENDING:...
Orlando man killed in hit-and-run crash, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Orlando man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash late Sunday in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 11 p.m. on Dean Road near Dean Haven Lane, southeast of state roads 408 and 417. [TRENDING: Become...
Troopers search for driver that left 3 dead in wrong-way, head-on crash on S.R. 44 in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – State Road 44 was temporarily closed in both directions after a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver early Sunday in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [TRENDING: ‘Christmas miracle:’ News 6 helps DeBary mother get lotto winnings after DEO issue | Woman convicted...
‘Christmas miracle:’ News 6 helps DeBary mother get lotto winnings after DEO issue
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A DeBary mother can now make Christmas special for her seven children after News 6 stepped in to help get her lottery winnings following a snag with the Department of Economic Opportunity. On Thursday, News 6 reported Shawndra Wilson lost her winnings to the state...
Man arrested after Osceola County SWAT team deploys gas to end standoff in Intercession City
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A standoff between Osceola County law enforcement officers and an armed man began Saturday in Intercession City after the man allegedly fired shots and refused to give himself up, according to a statement from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded around 9 p.m....
12-year-old student brings loaded Glock to Central Florida middle school, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County deputy confiscated a loaded handgun from a 12-year-old girl who brought the weapon to Greenwood Lakes Middle School on Friday, according to an arrest report. A faculty member who met the deputy at the school’s bus loop around 4 p.m. had the...
Man shot, killed at Brevard McDonald’s after attacking driver over mistaken identity, deputies say
PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Sunday night at a McDonald’s in Port St. John after he attacked a driver who was eating in his car in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity, according to deputies. The fatal shooting happened...
Action Church opens Christmas Store to empower parents
WINTER PARK, Fla. – A Central Florida church opened a unique Christmas Store on Saturday that empowers parents to purchase amazing gifts for their children at steeply discounted prices. Christmas is a joyous season, but for Jennifer Spencer, it can be stressful. “We live paycheck to paycheck. It’s kind...
Volusia County looks to fire jail director amid reports of hostile work conditions
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials issued a letter of intent to fire the corrections director Wednesday after multiple reports of him mistreating inmates and employees at the jail. According to the Volusia County Department of Public Protection, human resources received an email in May 2022 about a...
Titusville water well tests positive for fecal indicator, officials say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville raw water well tested positive for E. coli Thursday, causing the city to shut it down, according to Titusville officials. The well will remain offline until a follow-up sample shows the well is not contaminated, officials said. They added that samples taken from treated water in the distribution system didn’t contain E. coli.
SpaceX plans early morning launch for commercial moon mission
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is now looking at early Sunday morning for a rescheduled launch of a commercial lunar mission from a Japanese space company. SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket at 2:38 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This is an instantaneous launch window.
Janet Jackson to bring rhythm nation to Orlando on upcoming tour stop
ORLANDO, Fla. – In case you were missing her much, Grammy award-winning pop sensation Janet Jackson is back to bring rhythm nation to Central Florida on her upcoming tour. Jackson will make a stop at Orlando’s Amway Center on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, as part of her “Together Again” tour with special guest Ludacris.
Seminole County schools working to ensure 1,500 students have happy holidays
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Workers with Seminole County Public Schools began filling student wish lists on Monday, which was the last day to drop off donations for the Giving Tree program. “We have banded together with the community partners, as well as our social work division, and we are...
Orlando police looking for man accused of firing shots into apartment with 1-year-old inside
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous nearly two months after they said he shot into an apartment with three people, including a 1-year-old, inside. Police said Junior Jacinthe, 25, was involved in a shooting at the Catalina Isle Condominiums...
