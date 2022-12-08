ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County nursery to host 2nd annual Christmas plant giveaway

OVIEDO, Fla. – Gabriella Plants Shop, a Seminole County flora store, announced that it will host its 2nd annual Free Plants Christmas Giveaway. The shop, located at 5420 Deep Lake Road in Oviedo, said the giveaway is a chance to share plants that were homegrown in the city, according to the store’s owner.
WATCH: Video shows Orlando police rescue people from burning apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police released body-camera video Monday showing officers and firefighters rescuing people from their second-story apartment after the building caught fire Sunday. The fire occurred at Avalon Condominiums, 4417 S. Semoran Blvd., Sunday morning. The video shows officers speaking to a man who tells them there...
Crash temporarily blocks State Road 408 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Eastbound lanes on State Road 408 were blocked off Friday evening following a crash in Orange County, according to Florida 511. Florida 511 announced the crash happened at Exit 18 near State Road 417, though no information was provided on the circumstances of the wreck.
BIG weather changes on the way to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing some patchy fog across Central Florida to start the workweek. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s on Monday, with a 10% chance of rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Rain chances increase to 20% on Tuesday, with a high near 80.
Fire at condo complex in Orlando displaces 14, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Fire Department personnel on Sunday morning responded to a fire at Avalon Condominiums that displaced more than a dozen people, according to a statement. 14 people were displaced due to the fire, including a pet that was reunited with its owner, according to the fire...
Orlando man killed in hit-and-run crash, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Orlando man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash late Sunday in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 11 p.m. on Dean Road near Dean Haven Lane, southeast of state roads 408 and 417. [TRENDING: Become...
Action Church opens Christmas Store to empower parents

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A Central Florida church opened a unique Christmas Store on Saturday that empowers parents to purchase amazing gifts for their children at steeply discounted prices. Christmas is a joyous season, but for Jennifer Spencer, it can be stressful. “We live paycheck to paycheck. It’s kind...
Volusia County looks to fire jail director amid reports of hostile work conditions

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials issued a letter of intent to fire the corrections director Wednesday after multiple reports of him mistreating inmates and employees at the jail. According to the Volusia County Department of Public Protection, human resources received an email in May 2022 about a...
Titusville water well tests positive for fecal indicator, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville raw water well tested positive for E. coli Thursday, causing the city to shut it down, according to Titusville officials. The well will remain offline until a follow-up sample shows the well is not contaminated, officials said. They added that samples taken from treated water in the distribution system didn’t contain E. coli.
SpaceX plans early morning launch for commercial moon mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is now looking at early Sunday morning for a rescheduled launch of a commercial lunar mission from a Japanese space company. SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket at 2:38 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This is an instantaneous launch window.
Janet Jackson to bring rhythm nation to Orlando on upcoming tour stop

ORLANDO, Fla. – In case you were missing her much, Grammy award-winning pop sensation Janet Jackson is back to bring rhythm nation to Central Florida on her upcoming tour. Jackson will make a stop at Orlando’s Amway Center on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, as part of her “Together Again” tour with special guest Ludacris.
