TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville raw water well tested positive for E. coli Thursday, causing the city to shut it down, according to Titusville officials. The well will remain offline until a follow-up sample shows the well is not contaminated, officials said. They added that samples taken from treated water in the distribution system didn’t contain E. coli.

TITUSVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO