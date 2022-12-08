ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action.   Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
Variety

‘Westworld,’ ‘The Nevers’ to Be Pulled From HBO Max

“The Nevers” has been canceled halfway through its first season by HBO. The Joss Whedon-created sci-fi drama will be pulled from streaming on HBO Max, along with the recently canceled HBO series “Westworld.” “The Nevers,” which aired Part 1 of its first season in Spring 2020, was set to debut the back half next year. More to come… More from Variety'Love Life' Canceled After Two Seasons at HBO Max'White House Plumbers' HBO Series Starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux Releases Trailer (TV News Roundup)'The White Lotus' Soars to New Series High Viewership With Season 2 FinaleBest of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in December 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in December 2022Matthew Perry Gets Real About His Addiction Journey In Vulnerable New Memoir 'Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing'
World Screen News

Netflix Orders Limited Series American Primeval

Netflix has ordered the action-adventure limited series American Primeval, with Pete Berg (Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor) directing and Taylor Kitsch (The Terminal List, Waco) starring. The series is an exploration of the birth of the American West, telling the story of the sacrifice everyone must pay when they choose...
TVLine

FBoy Island Cancelled at HBO Max

HBO Max is saying F-bye to FBoy Island: The Nikki Glaser-hosted dating show has been cancelled by the streamer after two seasons, our sister site Variety reports. The tongue-in-cheek reality series created by The Bachelor producer Elan Gale saw three women choose from a field of potential mates in a tropical locale, with the men secretly divided between “Fboys” who were superficial and commitment-phobic and “nice guys” who were ready for an adult relationship. (When “Fboys” were eliminated, they were condemned to a sparse, Survivor-like shelter, while eliminated “nice guys” were given luxury accommodations and lavish meals.) Glaser hosted and added...
Deadline

Former Fox Chair Gary Newman & UK TV Vet Claire Hungate Join BBC Commercial Board

Former Fox Television Chair and CEO Gary Newman has joined the BBC Commercial Board along with UK TV vet Claire Hungate, while Damon Buffini has been upped to Deputy Chair of the BBC Board. Newman and Hungate are two of a trio of appointments that also include Ian Griffiths, the former deputy CEO of market intelligence agency Kantar. From April 2023 for a term of at least three years, they will sit on the BBC’s board that oversees commercial activities including producer-distributor BBC Studios and post-production outfit BBC Studioworks at a time of change for the pubcaster. Newman is a huge appointment for...
Time Out Global

Exclusive: Stephen Graham talks the new ‘Boiling Point’ TV series

We all love Stephen Graham – the man is an Official National Treasure now – so the more of him on screen the better, frankly. 12 Years a Slave and Small Axe director Steve McQueen evidently agrees because he’s just cast him in his new movie. Deadline...
digitalspy.com

Clarkson's Farm season 2 air date has finally been revealed

Jeremy Clarkson is officially returning for a second season of Clarkson's Farm on Prime Video, set to premiere in the new year. Following the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and The Grand Tour host as he runs his Cotswolds farm, the series will debut its new instalment on February 10, 2023.
Variety

ITV Studios Sells 1,000 Hours of Content Across Asia-Pacific

ITV Studios has secured sales and pre-sales deals for more than 1,000 hours of content across its catalog of scripted and non-scripted content, ahead of the Asia TV Forum and Market. “Nolly,” the three-part drama from BAFTA-winning writer Russell T. Davies and produced by Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street Productions, has been acquired by Pumpkin Film in China, Now TV in Hong Kong and TVNZ in New Zealand. TVNZ has has also licensed relationship drama “You & Me,” teen drama “Tell Me Everything,” “The Walk-In,” “The Dry,” “Tom Jones,” season two of “The Tower” and season 4 of “The Bay.” In Japan,...
epicstream.com

Doctor Who: David Tennant Reflects on His Big Return

Many were surprised when David Tennant emerged as the Fourteenth Doctor after Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into him. As the Good Omens star returns to the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who, the actor reflects on his second iteration as the iconic Time Lord. It will be the second time...
nexttv.com

WBD Completes One of the More Costly 360s in TMT History with HBO Max's Return to Amazon Prime Video Channels

The move for app independence caused a tech war with Amazon that significantly stunted HBO Max's growth. And to think it was all for nothing. Warner Bros. Discovery on Tuesday announced that the premium $14.99-a-month version of HBO Max will return to the Amazon Prime Video Channels marketplace in the U.S., reversing an extraction that cost the subscription streaming service dearly in its first 30 months on the market.
Popculture

HBO Max Name Change Coming, New Name Leaks out Ahead of Discovery+ Merger

Warner Bros. Discovery is on the cusp of merging and renaming its streaming options, leaving HBO Max and Discovery+ behind. According to CNBC, the resulting merging of the platforms will see the company adopt the name Max as their combined service. The outlet reports that Warner Bros. Discovery execs are...

