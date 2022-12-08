Read full article on original website
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
24 Deeply Personal Details Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Revealed In Part One Of Their Netflix Documentary
"This is a great love story, and the craziest thing is that I think this love story is only just getting started. You know, she sacrificed everything that she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world. And then, pretty soon after that, I ended up sacrificing everything I know to join her in her world."
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)
Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action. Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
"The White Lotus" Creator Explained Why They Decided To Kill Off [Spoiler] In The Season 2 Finale
The White Lotus creator Mike White shared the decision behind those finale deaths and how they decided who wasn't going to make it out of Sicily.
‘Westworld,’ ‘The Nevers’ to Be Pulled From HBO Max
“The Nevers” has been canceled halfway through its first season by HBO. The Joss Whedon-created sci-fi drama will be pulled from streaming on HBO Max, along with the recently canceled HBO series “Westworld.” “The Nevers,” which aired Part 1 of its first season in Spring 2020, was set to debut the back half next year. More to come… More from Variety'Love Life' Canceled After Two Seasons at HBO Max'White House Plumbers' HBO Series Starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux Releases Trailer (TV News Roundup)'The White Lotus' Soars to New Series High Viewership With Season 2 FinaleBest of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in December 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in December 2022Matthew Perry Gets Real About His Addiction Journey In Vulnerable New Memoir 'Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing'
10 Fascinating Insider Secrets About The Evolution Of The Addams Family On “Wednesday” That Will Make You Appreciate The Show That Much More
From how Morticia's look evolved to modern times to how they handled using wigs during the blood rain shower scene — a lot went on behind the scenes.
Colin Jost Made A Controversial Joke About The World Cup In Qatar During "Weekend Update," And Some People Think He Made A Really Good Point
The Morocco team made history when they advanced to the semifinal stage over the weekend.
World Screen News
Netflix Orders Limited Series American Primeval
Netflix has ordered the action-adventure limited series American Primeval, with Pete Berg (Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor) directing and Taylor Kitsch (The Terminal List, Waco) starring. The series is an exploration of the birth of the American West, telling the story of the sacrifice everyone must pay when they choose...
FBoy Island Cancelled at HBO Max
HBO Max is saying F-bye to FBoy Island: The Nikki Glaser-hosted dating show has been cancelled by the streamer after two seasons, our sister site Variety reports. The tongue-in-cheek reality series created by The Bachelor producer Elan Gale saw three women choose from a field of potential mates in a tropical locale, with the men secretly divided between “Fboys” who were superficial and commitment-phobic and “nice guys” who were ready for an adult relationship. (When “Fboys” were eliminated, they were condemned to a sparse, Survivor-like shelter, while eliminated “nice guys” were given luxury accommodations and lavish meals.) Glaser hosted and added...
Former Fox Chair Gary Newman & UK TV Vet Claire Hungate Join BBC Commercial Board
Former Fox Television Chair and CEO Gary Newman has joined the BBC Commercial Board along with UK TV vet Claire Hungate, while Damon Buffini has been upped to Deputy Chair of the BBC Board. Newman and Hungate are two of a trio of appointments that also include Ian Griffiths, the former deputy CEO of market intelligence agency Kantar. From April 2023 for a term of at least three years, they will sit on the BBC’s board that oversees commercial activities including producer-distributor BBC Studios and post-production outfit BBC Studioworks at a time of change for the pubcaster. Newman is a huge appointment for...
Time Out Global
Exclusive: Stephen Graham talks the new ‘Boiling Point’ TV series
We all love Stephen Graham – the man is an Official National Treasure now – so the more of him on screen the better, frankly. 12 Years a Slave and Small Axe director Steve McQueen evidently agrees because he’s just cast him in his new movie. Deadline...
digitalspy.com
Clarkson's Farm season 2 air date has finally been revealed
Jeremy Clarkson is officially returning for a second season of Clarkson's Farm on Prime Video, set to premiere in the new year. Following the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and The Grand Tour host as he runs his Cotswolds farm, the series will debut its new instalment on February 10, 2023.
ITV Studios Sells 1,000 Hours of Content Across Asia-Pacific
ITV Studios has secured sales and pre-sales deals for more than 1,000 hours of content across its catalog of scripted and non-scripted content, ahead of the Asia TV Forum and Market. “Nolly,” the three-part drama from BAFTA-winning writer Russell T. Davies and produced by Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street Productions, has been acquired by Pumpkin Film in China, Now TV in Hong Kong and TVNZ in New Zealand. TVNZ has has also licensed relationship drama “You & Me,” teen drama “Tell Me Everything,” “The Walk-In,” “The Dry,” “Tom Jones,” season two of “The Tower” and season 4 of “The Bay.” In Japan,...
HBO Max is now much easier to watch, thanks to Prime Video
You can now subscribe to HBO Max through Prime Video, letting you house another service within Prime's walls.
Call the Midwife new series release date revealed — not long!
Call the Midwife is back very soon for its 12th season...
epicstream.com
Doctor Who: David Tennant Reflects on His Big Return
Many were surprised when David Tennant emerged as the Fourteenth Doctor after Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into him. As the Good Omens star returns to the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who, the actor reflects on his second iteration as the iconic Time Lord. It will be the second time...
nexttv.com
WBD Completes One of the More Costly 360s in TMT History with HBO Max's Return to Amazon Prime Video Channels
The move for app independence caused a tech war with Amazon that significantly stunted HBO Max's growth. And to think it was all for nothing. Warner Bros. Discovery on Tuesday announced that the premium $14.99-a-month version of HBO Max will return to the Amazon Prime Video Channels marketplace in the U.S., reversing an extraction that cost the subscription streaming service dearly in its first 30 months on the market.
Popculture
HBO Max Name Change Coming, New Name Leaks out Ahead of Discovery+ Merger
Warner Bros. Discovery is on the cusp of merging and renaming its streaming options, leaving HBO Max and Discovery+ behind. According to CNBC, the resulting merging of the platforms will see the company adopt the name Max as their combined service. The outlet reports that Warner Bros. Discovery execs are...
