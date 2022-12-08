“The Nevers” has been canceled halfway through its first season by HBO. The Joss Whedon-created sci-fi drama will be pulled from streaming on HBO Max, along with the recently canceled HBO series “Westworld.” “The Nevers,” which aired Part 1 of its first season in Spring 2020, was set to debut the back half next year. More to come… More from Variety'Love Life' Canceled After Two Seasons at HBO Max'White House Plumbers' HBO Series Starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux Releases Trailer (TV News Roundup)'The White Lotus' Soars to New Series High Viewership With Season 2 FinaleBest of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in December 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in December 2022Matthew Perry Gets Real About His Addiction Journey In Vulnerable New Memoir 'Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing'

12 MINUTES AGO