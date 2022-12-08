ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

Woman charged in death of unborn child in Jones County

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46YmuR_0jbzrMC900

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A woman has been charged for the death of an unborn child in a 2021 Jones County crash.

According to Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Rikki Blackwell, 34, was driving a vehicle which collided with another vehicle driven by a pregnant woman on December 21, 2021, on Moselle Seminary Road.

Man wanted for shooting near Moselle

Investigators said both Blackwell and the pregnant female driver were seriously injured in the crash, which led to the death of the unborn child.

A toxicology report from the State Crime Laboratory was administered on Blackwell and indicated that she had several illegal narcotics and other impairment items in her bloodstream.

Authorities said the delay in the sheriff’s department filing charges stems from lead time in obtaining toxicology reports.

Blackwell will appear in Jones County Justice Court Friday, December 9, for her initial appearance.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 3

Mama4paws
4d ago

Sad situation all the way around. Think, before you drive a car you could be looking at killing someone or yourself. Sitting in jail doesn't seem like fun to me. Knowing you caused injury or death; can you live with that?? I could not.

Reply
3
Related
WJTV 12

Man wanted for Moselle shooting arrested

MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – The man who was wanted in connection to a shooting that injured another man in Moselle was arrested. Jones County deputies said William Parker was shot in Moselle on Job R. Lane on Saturday, December 3. He was able to drive himself to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg where he underwent […]
MOSELLE, MS
WLBT

Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - After a manhunt of more than a week, Stephen Shane “Cornbread” Poole was in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sunday night. Poole is being charged with aggravated assault in connection with the Dec. 3 shooting of William Parker. JCSD said...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Deputy, EMA likely help save Jones County woman

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It took three doses of nasal Narcan, but Jones County first responders helped save a woman who was suspected of overdosing Saturday evening. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a possible fentanyl overdose involving an adult female at a residence off of Mississippi 15 south on Saturday evening.
ELLISVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Suspect in DUI crash makes first court appearance, bond set at $50K

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Almost one year after a deadly car crash, Rikki Blackwell had her first appearance before a judge Friday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department received toxicology reports confirming that Blackwell was under the influence of some type of illegal substance when she was in a head-on collision that allegedly caused the death of an unborn child.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Abandoned skating rink catches fire in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews responded to a fire at a former skating rink in Jones County on Monday, December 12. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said volunteer fire department crews responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. at 387 Orange Drive. Firefighters found the former skating rink fully engulfed in flames […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Man seriously injured after Friday evening shooting in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Indian Springs Church Road on Friday evening. According to JCSD, one man was shot in the torso and transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of an apparent serious gunshot wound.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD investigating gunplay near VFW post

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An alleged fight inside a Veterans of Foreign Wars post early Sunday morning spilled outside and escalated form fists to gunfire. Hattiesburg police said officers responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the area of the VFW Post 5397, 108 Market St., Hattiesburg.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Laurel murder suspect still in custody in Ohio

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel murder suspect who was arrested in Ohio is still in custody in the Buckeye State. According to Laurel Police Cheif Tommy Cox, Ronald Buckley has decided not to waive extradition from Ohio. “If a subject waives extradition, you get him pretty immediately, usually...
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

1 arrested, 1 wanted for William Carey Parkway shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested one man and are searching for another after a shooting on William Carey Parkway. The shooting happened on Tuesday, December 6 around 1:00 p.m. Police said there was only one minor injury during the shooting, which stemmed from an ongoing argument between individuals. The person who was injured […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Suspect in Taylorsville school threat arrested

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A threat at Taylorsville Attendance Center set the town on edge as law enforcement searched for the suspect. According to the Taylorsville Police Department, a juvenile suspect (identified as male) threatened to bring a gun to Taylorsville Attendance Center after a reported domestic incident with the suspect’s girlfriend on Monday, Dec. 5.
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested after search of house turns up meth, marijuana and weapons

A Mississippi man was arrested and charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses during a search of Hattiesburg house. On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, members of the DEA/HIDTA Task Force, Hattiesburg Police, 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Forrest and Lamar County Deputies, as well as the Mississippi AG Office arrested a convicted felon on drug and weapon charges after serving a search warrant at a Hub City home.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Man charged with auto burglary in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a man for auto burglary on Friday afternoon. According to HPD, 54-year-old David Rushing, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into a vehicle on the 3700 block of Hardy Street at Midtown Market. According to a...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The principal of Bay Springs High School was killed in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Russell Jones, 49, had been involved in a fatal accident on County Road 17 around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Crosby confirmed that...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Minor injuries reported after 2-vehicle collision in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people suffered minor injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Jones County. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the Pleasant Ridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to the collision at Highway 29 and Holly Road to assist with emergency medical care and traffic control. The collision occurred around 5 p.m.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Sheriff’s department investigating package thefts in Jones Co.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking residents to be aware of “Porch Pirates” stealing Christmas packages this holiday season. JCSD investigators are looking into reports of package thefts on Eastview Drive on Tuesday. Delivery services showed packages delivered at two different...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Southwest Marion volunteer firefighter passes away

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A dedicated member of the Southwest Marion Volunteer Fire Department passed away earlier this week. According to SMVFD Chief Thomas Ramos, Allen Chance passed away Wednesday around 6:04 p.m. at Forrest General Hospital. He was 50 years old. Ramos said Chance served his community on...
MARION COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

46K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy