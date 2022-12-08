Woman charged in death of unborn child in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A woman has been charged for the death of an unborn child in a 2021 Jones County crash.

According to Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Rikki Blackwell, 34, was driving a vehicle which collided with another vehicle driven by a pregnant woman on December 21, 2021, on Moselle Seminary Road.

Investigators said both Blackwell and the pregnant female driver were seriously injured in the crash, which led to the death of the unborn child.

A toxicology report from the State Crime Laboratory was administered on Blackwell and indicated that she had several illegal narcotics and other impairment items in her bloodstream.

Authorities said the delay in the sheriff’s department filing charges stems from lead time in obtaining toxicology reports.

Blackwell will appear in Jones County Justice Court Friday, December 9, for her initial appearance.

