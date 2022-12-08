COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou football team added a new wide receiver to its roster on Sunday afternoon, with the commitment of the former Oklahoma Sooner, Theo Wease Jr. Wease played in Norman for four years before hitting the transfer portal. In his time with Oklahoma, he played in 29 games, totaling more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. In his 2022 campaign, he had 378 yards and four touchdowns in 19 catches.

