THN On The 'A': Leafs Prospects on the Toronto Marlies and More

Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams break down prospects on the Toronto Marlies, Luke Evangelista's AHL start, Lukas Reichel and more.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev was recently called up to the Toronto Maple Leafs but has since been sent back down to the Marlies. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

On this week's episode of The Hockey News On The 'A' Podcast with Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams:

- Logan Shaw was named captain of the Toronto Marlies, so why not break down the prospects on the team and see who may get called up to the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Toronto Maple Leafs Prospects on the Marlies (; 15:16)

- Speaking of call-ups, Lukas Reichel got the call to the Chicago Blackhawks. He played one game in The Show before being re-assigned to AHL Rockford.

- Luke Evangelista is the player to watch for the week. The right winger has 17 points in 21 games for the Milwaukee Admirals, the AHL affiliate for the Nashville Predators.

AHL Prospect Of the Week: Luke Evangelista (; 7:19)

