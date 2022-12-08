ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Brittney Griner Lands in U.S. After Russian Prison Release: 'Welcome Home BG!'

Griner landed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas around 6:00 a.m. Friday following her release from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for a convicted arms dealer Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil. Shortly after the WNBA star, 32, was released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for a convicted arms dealer, after spending nearly ten months under arrest, Griner touched down at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas around 6:00 a.m. Friday, reported NBC News. Images show Griner walking down the steps of a private jet shortly after it arrived wearing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC New York

Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies in Qatar While Covering World Cup

Soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who recently made international headlines after he said he was temporarily detained in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt, has died, U.S. Soccer said in a statement. A cause of death has not been revealed. Wahl, who also wrote for the GrantWahl.com Substack, most recently worked...

