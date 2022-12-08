Read full article on original website
President Biden speaks on why American Paul Whelan wasn't released with Brittney Griner
WASHINGTON — WNBA star and Houston native Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia. It was a one-to-one swap, as the U.S. released Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange. In the months leading up to Griner’s release, there were reports that American Paul Whelan...
Brittney Griner Lands in U.S. After Russian Prison Release: 'Welcome Home BG!'
Griner landed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas around 6:00 a.m. Friday following her release from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for a convicted arms dealer Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil. Shortly after the WNBA star, 32, was released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for a convicted arms dealer, after spending nearly ten months under arrest, Griner touched down at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas around 6:00 a.m. Friday, reported NBC News. Images show Griner walking down the steps of a private jet shortly after it arrived wearing...
Brittney Griner Released from Russian Custody
After 294 days in Russian custody, including the past several weeks in a dreaded and dangerous penal colony, WNBA star Brittney Griner is free. The post Brittney Griner Released from Russian Custody appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies in Qatar While Covering World Cup
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who recently made international headlines after he said he was temporarily detained in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt, has died, U.S. Soccer said in a statement. A cause of death has not been revealed. Wahl, who also wrote for the GrantWahl.com Substack, most recently worked...
