Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023

"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
Vibe

Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song

Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
hypebeast.com

James Cameron Says 'Avatar 4' Script Did Not Receive a Single Note From Studio Executives

As the release date for Avatar: The Way of Water nears, director James Cameron is already looking forward to the third and fourth sequel of the Avatar franchise. In the weeks leading up to the release of the second Avatar film, it was previously reported that the movie is on track to opening upwards of $150 million USD and has since received an overwhelming number of positive reviews from early critics. Speaking to Collider, Cameron is already has plans for the fourth installment. He revealed that his script for Avatar 4 has become the first Avatar sequel that did not receive a single note from studio executives. The director said,
Rolling Stone

Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance

Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
soultracks.com

Anita Baker hints that new music coming in January

(December 8, 2022) After too long with no news, we’ve been inundated lately with great developments from one of our all-time favorite singers, Miss Anita Baker. A few weeks ago, Ms. Baker announced her upcoming 2023 tour, with Babyface accompanying her. And now, she’s teasing brand new music that may be coming soon, and that she may be debuting it on television. She posted a new heading on her Twitter account this morning:
Vibe

Monica’s ‘Mo Talk’ Radio Show Set For February 2023 Debut On Apple Music

Monica has secured her own radio show, Mo Talk, set to premiere on Apple Music in February 2023, according to Rated RnB.  Mo Talk‘s debut has already been rescheduled twice, as it was to initially meant to hit the streaming service in Sept. 2020 and then Oct. 2020. More from VIBE.comSpotify Users Create Algorithm Based Festival Through Instafest AppBad Bunny Revealed As Apple Music's Artist Of The YearRihanna's "Lift Me Up" Debuts No. 1 on Billboard Charts The Open Roads songstress shared her excitement for the project on Facebook two years ago, expressing her desire to bring “interactive segments” that educate her audience...
hypebeast.com

Metro Boomin Logs His Biggest Debut Week Yet With 'Heroes & Villains' at No. 1

Metro Boomin is opening this week’s Billboard 200 at No. 1 with his latest studio album, Heroes & Villains. The star-studded record earns 185,000 equivalent album units in its first week — marking the artist’s biggest debut week yet. The sum includes 179,000 streaming equivalent album units (233.38 million on-demand streams of the tracks), 5,000 album sales and 1,000 track equivalent album units. Heroes & Villains also gives Metro his third No. 1 following Savage Mode II with 21 Savage in 2020 and Not All Heroes Wear Capes in 2018, his fifth top 10 and seventh Billboard 200 entry.
hypebeast.com

Fetty Wap Drops a "Sweet Yamz" Remix With Wiz Khalifa

Fetty Wap was feeling festive this season and tapped into the Thanksgiving spirit by dropping his track “Sweet Yamz.” The track has already gone viral for its timing and association with the holiday feast, but it has regained our attention as Wiz Khalifa has been tapped to hop on the tune for a remix.
Variety

María Becerra Talks New Album ‘La Nena De Argentina’: ‘This Story Is Better Told Only by Myself’

After months of anticipation, Argentine singer María Becerra’s new album “La Nena De Argentina” dropped on Thursday night. The 12-song set sees the pop artist displaying her artistic range over sultry reggaeton, cumbia and pop rhythms with hushed confessions sprinkled throughout. “I didn’t develop a concept behind the album like in the last one,” she tells Variety, in reference to her 2021 EP release “Animal,” which featured several guests from Tiago PZK to Becky G. Becerra has also appeared as a collaborator beside many big-name artists, resulting in massive hits and fan favorites like hers and J. Balvin’s “Que Mas...
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Saxophonist Avery Dixon’s First Album is a Holiday Rollercoaster

America’s Got Talent saxophonist Avery Dixon has just released his first ever studio album, One For The Red Bow Tie. This album Consists of several tracks, a complete playlist worth streaming this holiday season. Avery Dixon Releases First Ever Instrumental Album. This AGT Golden Buzzer recipient is impressively making...

