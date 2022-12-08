Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Two-women band left speechless on stage after realizing everyone in the crowd knows their song
Musicians and bands often have to work a lot before they gain popularity around the world. No matter how big they get, one of the most satisfying and emotional moments when performing live as an artist is when the audience turns out to be familiar with the words of an original song.
talentrecap.com
Lindsey Stirling Releases Biblical Music Video for ‘O Holy Night’
Former America’s Got Talent star Lindsey Stirling is back with a new music video for the Christmas season, set to her version of “O Holy Night.” The song appears on Stirling’s latest holiday album Snow Waltz. Lindsey Stirling Releases New ‘O Holy Night’ Music Video...
Lizzo Speaks About Facing Stigma As A Black Pop Music Artist: 'You Just Gotta Get Used To Me'
Sitting down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lizzo opened up about the stigma she has faced as a Black pop music artist. The 34-year-old artist expressed her thoughts when she answered questions related to her new documentary Love, Lizzo on HBO Max. Lizzo was specifically asked to address the...
Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023
"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Foals, Billie Eilish and more for Reading and Leeds Festivals 2023
The first announcement for Reading and Leeds 2023 has arrived
hypebeast.com
James Cameron Says 'Avatar 4' Script Did Not Receive a Single Note From Studio Executives
As the release date for Avatar: The Way of Water nears, director James Cameron is already looking forward to the third and fourth sequel of the Avatar franchise. In the weeks leading up to the release of the second Avatar film, it was previously reported that the movie is on track to opening upwards of $150 million USD and has since received an overwhelming number of positive reviews from early critics. Speaking to Collider, Cameron is already has plans for the fourth installment. He revealed that his script for Avatar 4 has become the first Avatar sequel that did not receive a single note from studio executives. The director said,
This week’s new music on Audacy All New: SZA, Weezer, and more
Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Press play for the latest from SZA, Weezer, Lana Del Rey, Tiësto, Paramore, YG, Gorillaz, and more this week on Audacy All New.
Kate NV Announces New Album Wow, Shares “Oni (They)” Video: Watch
Kate NV has announced a new album: Wow is out March 3 (via Rvng Intl.). The Russian musician has also shared the new song “Oni (They)” and an accompanying music video directed by Vladimir “Vova” Shlokov. Check it out below. Wow follows Kate NV’s 2020 album...
Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance
Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
soultracks.com
Anita Baker hints that new music coming in January
(December 8, 2022) After too long with no news, we’ve been inundated lately with great developments from one of our all-time favorite singers, Miss Anita Baker. A few weeks ago, Ms. Baker announced her upcoming 2023 tour, with Babyface accompanying her. And now, she’s teasing brand new music that may be coming soon, and that she may be debuting it on television. She posted a new heading on her Twitter account this morning:
Monica’s ‘Mo Talk’ Radio Show Set For February 2023 Debut On Apple Music
Monica has secured her own radio show, Mo Talk, set to premiere on Apple Music in February 2023, according to Rated RnB. Mo Talk‘s debut has already been rescheduled twice, as it was to initially meant to hit the streaming service in Sept. 2020 and then Oct. 2020. More from VIBE.comSpotify Users Create Algorithm Based Festival Through Instafest AppBad Bunny Revealed As Apple Music's Artist Of The YearRihanna's "Lift Me Up" Debuts No. 1 on Billboard Charts The Open Roads songstress shared her excitement for the project on Facebook two years ago, expressing her desire to bring “interactive segments” that educate her audience...
hypebeast.com
Metro Boomin Logs His Biggest Debut Week Yet With 'Heroes & Villains' at No. 1
Metro Boomin is opening this week’s Billboard 200 at No. 1 with his latest studio album, Heroes & Villains. The star-studded record earns 185,000 equivalent album units in its first week — marking the artist’s biggest debut week yet. The sum includes 179,000 streaming equivalent album units (233.38 million on-demand streams of the tracks), 5,000 album sales and 1,000 track equivalent album units. Heroes & Villains also gives Metro his third No. 1 following Savage Mode II with 21 Savage in 2020 and Not All Heroes Wear Capes in 2018, his fifth top 10 and seventh Billboard 200 entry.
hypebeast.com
Fetty Wap Drops a "Sweet Yamz" Remix With Wiz Khalifa
Fetty Wap was feeling festive this season and tapped into the Thanksgiving spirit by dropping his track “Sweet Yamz.” The track has already gone viral for its timing and association with the holiday feast, but it has regained our attention as Wiz Khalifa has been tapped to hop on the tune for a remix.
hypebeast.com
PnB Rock Makes a Posthumous Appearance on A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “Needed That”
On Friday, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie shared his fourth studio album, Me vs. Myself. The album arrived following an initial delay in its release, bringing together 22 tracks across approximately one hour. The Bronx-born rapper has now added on to the project with a single featuring the late PnB...
NME
AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun teams up with pianist Lang Lang for ‘Remember Me’ cover performance
AKMU singer Lee Su-hyun and famed Chinese pianist Lang Lang recently performed a stripped-down cover of ‘Remember Me’ from the soundtrack of the 2017 Pixar animated film Coco. On December 3, South Korean music programme K-909 featured AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun and Lang Lang for a special performance of...
María Becerra Talks New Album ‘La Nena De Argentina’: ‘This Story Is Better Told Only by Myself’
After months of anticipation, Argentine singer María Becerra’s new album “La Nena De Argentina” dropped on Thursday night. The 12-song set sees the pop artist displaying her artistic range over sultry reggaeton, cumbia and pop rhythms with hushed confessions sprinkled throughout. “I didn’t develop a concept behind the album like in the last one,” she tells Variety, in reference to her 2021 EP release “Animal,” which featured several guests from Tiago PZK to Becky G. Becerra has also appeared as a collaborator beside many big-name artists, resulting in massive hits and fan favorites like hers and J. Balvin’s “Que Mas...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Saxophonist Avery Dixon’s First Album is a Holiday Rollercoaster
America’s Got Talent saxophonist Avery Dixon has just released his first ever studio album, One For The Red Bow Tie. This album Consists of several tracks, a complete playlist worth streaming this holiday season. Avery Dixon Releases First Ever Instrumental Album. This AGT Golden Buzzer recipient is impressively making...
