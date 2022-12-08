ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit’s Hotel Yorba is back on the market

By Lee DeVito
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7ZYq_0jbzqaSq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUOfL_0jbzqaSq00
“One, two, three, four/ take the elevator at the Hotel Yorba/ I’ll be glad to see you later…”

Southwest Detroit’s Hotel Yorba, the inspiration of the song of the same name by the rock band the White Stripes, is back on the market.

According to a reporter, a for sale sign appeared on the property Wednesday. The real estate listing was reported last week by Crain’s Detroit Business , which notes that the owner reduced the asking price to $2.95 million, down from a $3.2 million deal inked four years ago that never came to be.

The 55,934-square-foot building has a dormitory-style layout with 250 units and common bathrooms on each floor, or what the listing describes as “a low tier Motel.” However, the listing says the “highest and best use for the property to convert to a apartment building or upgrade to a Hotel with new amenities,” envisioning about 70-80 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments.

The listing also touts recent nearby multi billion-dollar developments by Ford Motor Co. and Bedrock Detroit, adding that the city “appeals to the younger generation workforce that desire to live where they work and to be part of live, work and play experience.”

Originally built in 1926, the building had been operating in part as a halfway house for parolees by the time the White Stripes recorded its 2001 single, which adds a different meaning to the love song’s sing-along, country-tinged chorus: “one, two, three, four/ take the elevator at the Hotel Yorba/ I’ll be glad to see you later…”

According to the song’s Wikipedia entry, the band shot much of its music video outside the building, but were denied permission to film inside and are rumored to be “banned for life” from the hotel.

Metro Times could not immediately reach broker Leo Gonzalez by phone or email. A reporter also sent the White Stripes’ former frontman Jack White a DM about the listing. We’ll report back if we hear anything.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Detroit

Dan Gilbert bullish on more east riverfront development

Dan Gilbert's riverfront real estate puzzle is coming together.Why it matters: The riverfront is simultaneously among the city's most breathtaking and most underutilized assets.Gilbert has the resources — and now, a growing set of properties — to help maximize its potential and add to his legacy of redeveloping key parts of the city.Signs point toward a future comprehensive redevelopment including housing, public spaces and more.Driving the news: His development company, Bedrock, made a key announcement earlier this month that helps fill in the riverfront picture — the acquisition of the historic Roberts Riverwalk Hotel on the city's east riverfront.Its footprint...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

The 25 most beautiful metro Detroit restaurants and bars

It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, the Detroit area offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

JP Morgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways Invests in Growing Detroit’s Black Wealth

Byna Elliott is the head of JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways. Photo courtesy of JP Morgan Chase & Co. For more than 85 years, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has maintained a dedicated presence in Detroit’s financial and business sectors. In 2019, JP Morgan Chase launched the Advancing Black Pathways (ABP)initiative to address racial equity gaps in Black and Brown communities.
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

8 of Detroit's most powerful people in 2022

Welcome to our first annual Axios Detroit Power Players list, a chance to look back at the influential leaders who left their mark on our area this year. Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers and through interviews with influential people. The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way.Those selected were not notified until publication. 📬 Of course, the eight spots won't cover every influential person in metro Detroit, but we respect your time. And as usual, we want to hear your...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s water shutoff moratorium ends this month

Detroit’s residential water shutoff moratorium is set to expire at the end of December. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Early into the COVID-19 pandemic, the city committed to stop water shutoffs during the public health emergency. The city says those protections will continue for residents enrolled in the Detroit Lifeline Plan, an assistance program launched last summer. Through the plan, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) offers monthly rates as low as $18 a month to low-income residents.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Jason Carr terminated from WDIV

Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

Resilient Neighborhoods: These three nonprofits are working to keep East Side Detroiters in their homes

Daisy Jackson, a community organizer and caregiver who lives in Detroit’s Islandview neighborhood, found something unexpected when she ran a title check on her house. Someone had placed a lien on the home, the three-story Foursquare-style residence on Field Street where she’s lived for more than 50 years. Confident that her home has been fully paid for, Jackson suspects the lien may be part of some kind of scam.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Ferndale home turning heads with unique, in-home additions

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Ferndale home has hit the market, and let's just say, this one is unique.Urinals in the kitchen, a Jägermeister tap in the shower and tiger stripes on the bedroom walls are just a couple of features found in this Oakland County home located at 3050 Burdette Street in Ferndale."It's kind of the ultimate bachelor pad," says realtor Heidi Wilson, who has been showing the house."With stadium seating in the living room and taps around the house, "the ultimate bachelor pad" is certainly one way to describe this, from the outside, seemingly normal Ferndale home.Wilson says the owner wasn't necessarily expecting the attention this home as drawn."He's cool with it. It was, I think, a surprise to everybody. He was like, I kind of just did this for me because I thought it was funny, fun, whatever," Wilson said.Check out the listing here.
FERNDALE, MI
Detroit News

How Moroun project has changed this Detroit neighborhood

Detroit — Three years after the city of Detroit sold 34 properties to a billionaire family's development firm as part of a land-swap deal for a new Jeep assembly plant, the result has been the near leveling of several blocks of an eastside neighborhood. The properties were a small...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

CuriosiD: Why does steam come out of Detroit’s streets?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, we answer the question:. “Why does steam come out of Detroit’s streets?”. The short answer. It looks like there’s steam...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Metro Times

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
2K+
Followers
580
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy