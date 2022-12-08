MTA Bans Alcohol On LIRR, Metro-North Trains For SantaCon

A Long Island Rail Road train Photo Credit: By Bebo2good1 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=70339492

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is banning alcohol consumption on Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad trains during SantaCon this year.

The MTA announced the ban on Wednesday, Nov. 7. The organization has also banned alcohol consumption during SantaCon in years past.

The ban will be in effect from 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, through noon on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Consumption of alcohol will also be prohibited on station platforms during this time.

“Maintaining safe and orderly travel is always a priority,” MTA Police Chief John Mueller said. “We want everyone to enjoy their holiday festivities and get to their destination smoothly and on time.”

MTA said police will confiscate alcoholic beverages and issue summonses to those who break the rule. Violators may also be removed from trains or stations.

