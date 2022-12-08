Read full article on original website
Search leads to arrest for meth and pipe
SIOUX CENTER—A 31-year-old rural Sioux Center woman was arrested about 9:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Alexandria Renee Davis stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at her residence...
Man found guilty of first-degree murder in shooting at Milford medical staffing building
STORM LAKE, Iowa — A Buena Vista County jury on Friday found a Minnesota man guilty of first-degree murder for the February shooting death of his ex-girlfriend outside her Milford, Iowa, workplace. Jurors spent less than two hours deliberating to find Christian Goyne-Yarns, 25, of Jackson, Minnesota, guilty of...
Spencer Man Pleads Guilty to Weapon and Harassment Charges
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man arrested for firing a gun during an argument in April this year has pled guilty to weapon and harassment charges. 29-year-old Dilan Bartley was charged with several charges including Intimidation With a Dangerous Weapon, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Harassment and Child Endangerment when Spencer Police received several 9-1-1 calls reporting gunshots at an apartment building at 600 East 19th Street.
Dickinson County Supervisors To Discuss Resignation Agreement for County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss a resignation agreement with the County Attorney Amy Zenor this week. According to the agenda for Tuesday morning’s regular meeting, discussion will be had with action possible on the matter which comes after Zenor was allegedly found to be intoxicated in the courthouse in November and was charged with public intoxication, just days after winning re-election in a non-contested race.
Audubon Man Charged With Burglary, Assault For Alleged Attack On BVU Student
An Audubon man has been charged with burglary and assault after allegedly entering a Buena Vista University (BVU) student’s dorm and attacking him. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, 20-year-old Matthew Donald Beisswenger surrendered himself to law enforcement on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in connection to a reported assault from the evening of Saturday, Dec. 3. Authorities say at approximately 9 p.m. that night, Beisswenger entered the victim’s dorm room without permission and struck the victim in the face with his fist. He was booked into the Buena Vista County jail on two counts: second-degree burglary, a class C felony; and assault, a simple misdemeanor. Beisswenger was released after posting a $10,300 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Buena Vista County Courthouse.
Driver and Passenger Avoid Injury in Single Vehicle Rollover in O’Brien County
Primghar, IA (KICD) — A driver and his passenger managed to avoid injuries in a crash near Paullina on Sunday. According to the crash report from the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Jamison Jenness was headed North on Silver Avenue around midnight in heavy fog conditions when he reportedly missed the stop sign at the T intersection at 470th Street while talking to a passenger.
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns has concluded after both sides rested their case early Thursday afternoon. First to take the stand in the third and final day of witness testimony for the prosecution was Dr. Steven Baskerville, the Emergency Room Physician that initially treated Shelby Woizeschke at Lakes Regional Healthcare after she was shot outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford on February 3rd. He confirmed to the jury that the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when she arrived at the hospital and was taken into emergency surgery to get her stabilized before being airlifted to Sioux Falls.
Goyne-Yarns Found Guilty of First Degree Murder
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A verdict has been delivered in the murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns. It took the jury about 90 minutes to come to a unanimous decision that Christian Goyne-Yarns was guilty of first-degree murder in the February 3rd shooting of Shelby Woizeschke outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Spirit Lake.
Spencer Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man who pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth in Northwest Iowa has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison. 35 year old Kenneth Block was arrested September 29th of 2021 with approximately 170 grams of meth in his car. He entered the plea July 19th, admitting that he helped distribute at least 2.5 kilograms of the drug in the Spencer area between February and September of 2021.
Sioux County Sheriff’s Office donates money raised from ‘No-Shave November’
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office made a donation to the Sioux County Relay for Life after raising money through "No-Shave November."
One injured in collision by Orange City
ORANGE CITY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 12:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on Jackson Avenue, three miles south of Orange City. Forty-five-year-old Travis Lee Te Grotenhuis of Hospers was driving south when he lost control of his 2016 Ford F-150 pickup, which struck a concrete bridge guard, bounced off the guard and struck a northbound 2005 Buick Rendezvous driven by 20-year-old Jenna Joyce Kock of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Siouxland daycare provider allegedly causes injuries to two babies
A daycare provider faces felony charges after she was accused of causing injuries to children under 2 years old that were in her care.
Van Der Wilt Gets Two Years In Prison In Estherville Death Case
Estherville, Iowa — The second defendant in the case of a man who was killed near Estherville has been sentenced. A criminal complaint says that about 14 months ago, 20-year-old David McDowell was reportedly lured to an apartment by 19-year-old Connor Uhde and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt before he was shot to death early the next morning along a roadway about five miles outside of Estherville. His body was discovered several hours later by a passing motorist.
1 person hospitalized following O’Brien County crash
A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.
Sheriff’s report 12-8-22
A deputy responded to a child custody dispute in Jackson. The Heron Lake Fire Department, Heron Lake Ambulance and deputies responded to a fire alarm at the ExpressWay gas station in Heron Lake. An electrical issue was determined to be the cause of the alarm. Personnel were on scene for about a half-hour.
Sioux Center Ambulance gives report
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Ambulance’s 19 volunteer members covered a total of 14,664 hours so far in 2022. That averages out to 711 call hours per member or about 32.1 days. Each member also puts in 450 hours annually for training/meeting time. “If there’s one number to highlight, it’s...
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Francisco Lopez-Escoto
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for sex crimes in Northwest Iowa. Francisco Lopez-Escoto is wanted by the Osceola County, Iowa Sheriff's Dept. for second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Lopez-Escoto is 25 years old, 5 feet...
Woman arrested twice for theft of beer
ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old Davenport woman was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4, in Orange City on two charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Lynn Clendenin stemmed from her taking about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Orange City Police Department.
