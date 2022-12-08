ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Running List of L.A. Restaurants That I Still Love Despite Mediocre Food

I posted this on Twitter last week. Everyone has a favorite place like this. I have two: Casa Vega, where the cuisine is what a recent transplant from Iowa sixty years ago might think Mexican food is supposed to be, and Edendale, which always has only one good thing on the menu, but the minute too many people figure out what that dish is, they eighty-six it. It’s as if the management wants their dining room to be empty all the time—which, if true, would be a decision I support because the Edendale vibe is well-served by its never being crowded.
Six of the Best Skate Spots in L.A. (and One in O.C.) Featured in Nyjah Huston’s Latest Video Parts

Nyjah Huston’s most recent video, ‘Need That,’ opens with the pro skater attempting to nollie onto an 18-stair handrail at Franklin High School in Highland Park. The 28-year-old loses his board and tumbles down the terrifyingly steep set of stairs. As he makes contact with the ground, he rolls to his side and then immediately pops back up to his feet. “Oh! I’m good,” Huston says, clearly in a bit of pain, before he retrieves his Monster Energy baseball hat and climbs back up the goliath set of stairs, presumably to give it another go.
The Seven Best Tacos In Inglewood

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our Artesia guide and history on our neighborhood page.
The Nine Best Pho Spots In Los Angeles and Orange County

Pho is a perfect cold-weather companion. Luckily as Southern Californians, we live near one of the country’s largest Vietnamese populations in the San Gabriel Valley, Garden Grove, and Westminster. A good bowl of pho can be judged on the quality of its broth, which usually takes hours to simmer...
The Top Six Moments at Bésame Mucho

No other music festival has quite captured Los Angeles’ multi-generational Mexican power in all its alegre, colorful glory like Bésame Mucho just did on Saturday. The one-day music festival took place around Dodger Stadium’s parking lot and boasted a stacked lineup that made people go absolutely wild for tickets when the show was first announced earlier this year. The event sold out within minutes of the tickets going on sale. There were four stages loosely divided by genre: rock, pop, classics, and folk, and people came from all over California and Mexico to represent. Tens of thousands of people showed up to dance.
The Best Hot Chocolate, Champurrado, and Seasonal Warm Drinks in Los Angeles

Cobija—blanket—weather has officially started in Los Angeles and everyone is looking to warm up one way or another. Some warm up by picking up some of their favorite tamales, which serve as a great on-the-go meal and double as hand warmers for those working early in the mornings or late at night. And others are looking for a sweet hot drink that will heat things up with one sip. Drinks like champurrado, atole, and of course, chocolate are not only tasty, warm, and thick, but for many, they are a taste of home.
This Lincoln Heights Band Rides Around On A Bike Serenading Los Angeles With Cumbias Pesadas

It’s a bright Sunday morning and people from all over Los Angeles are gathering for a seven-mile bike ride that goes through Mariachi Plaza, Chinatown, the Sixth Street Bridge, Grand Park, and Echo Park. Leading the sea of riders on a makeshift, bicycle-mounted stage is Poco Pocho, the band serenading the streets of Los Angeles with their cumbias pesadas.
New L.A. County Data Shows That Homeless ‘Sweeps’ Rarely Lead To Permanent Housing

“Sweeps,” or sanitation cleanings, as they’re sometimes called, are supposed to keep our city sidewalks clean and help move people living on the streets indoors. But according to new data obtained by L.A. TACO from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), the lead agency responsible for homeless housing and services in the city, few unhoused people have been sheltered as a result of outreach associated with the encampment clearings seen regularly across the city (also known as “CARE cleanings”).
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
