actionnews5.com
30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say 30 cars were broken into Saturday evening in Downtown Memphis. The 30 vehicles were parked in the 300 block of Wagner Place. An Action News 5 viewer says the victims were attending an office Christmas party nearby. At least two of the cars belonged to visitors from out of state.
Trio wanted for multiple felonies in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three men after a shooting in North Memphis. Police are searching for Daveon Nickelberry, Marcarlrious Craft, and Carderrious Craft. Warrants have been issued with multiple felonies after MPD said they fire shots at a vehicle on Pope Street and Chelsea Ave. Fortunately, no one was hurt in […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: Man wanted for repeated shoplifting at Kohl’s
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at a Kohl’s that happened on Friday morning with one repeat shoplifter, according to police. Officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at 11:05 a.m. at the Kohl’s on 2335 Germantown Parkway. Police say a man entered the...
actionnews5.com
Father-son duo connected to Westwood neighborhood shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father-son duo is connected to Friday’s shooting investigation involving a Memphis police officer. Police say 40-year-old Latoris Taylor was shot and killed after police said he fired his weapon at officers. Taylor’s son 18-year-old Jarvis Lewis and 18-year-old Mikavyous Johnson were also present at...
Early Sunday crash injures child, leaves woman dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crash involving two vehicles left one woman dead, and a child was sent to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis police communicated that, at 12:01 a.m., they responded to the area of Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood...
Man found shot and killed next to U-Haul on I-240, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was found shot and killed next to a U-Haul on a Memphis interstate. Officers responded to I-240 southbound at Jackson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 for a ‘man down’ call.
Children caught on camera stealing packages
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in the Evergreen Historic District say a pair of elementary school students have been busy this week stealing packages and other items from outside their homes. Several thefts along North Parkway, Evergreen, Stonewall, and Angelus were caught on camera. In one video, you can see two young boys casing a house. […]
Memphis mother missing since November, family asking for help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are still searching for a mother who has been missing for nearly a month. 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit with lettering on the front and a grey and yellow hat. She’s 5 foot 7 and about 140 pounds.
actionnews5.com
Father makes plea to gunman accused of killing his only son on I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Weeks before Christmas, a Memphis native is returning to his hometown in search of answers about the death of his only son killed in a shooting on I-240 Monday night. “I had a good son. He had a good heart, man, he loved everyone and everybody...
Williamson County high-speed chase with man driving with no lights ends in arrest
A Columbia man risked his life and the lives of many others Thursday morning after a dangerous high-speed chase in a rainy Williamson County. Much of the chase was captured on multiple body cameras.
One dead after crash at Winchester and Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash in the airport area Wednesday night. Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Airways Boulevard after 8 p.m. Police say the vehicle overturned after striking a pole. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid […]
actionnews5.com
Police identify victim killed in I-240 shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting on I-240 and Jackson Avenue Monday night. Police say that at 9:34 p.m., North Main Station officers responded to a man-down call at I-240 southbound at the Jackson Avenue exit. There, officers found Curtis Hayes lying on...
Man fed up with slow police response after car break-in, carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is calling on the city to make changes after it took two and a half hours for police to respond when his car was broken into, and a woman’s car was stolen at a neighborhood Kroger on Tuesday. Herbert Phillips said he went into the store at the intersection of […]
Bedford County authorities seeking suspect after ‘strong armed robbery’
The Bedford County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into a "strong armed robbery" from Friday night.
Amazon driver carjacked in Midtown: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for suspects after they say an Amazon driver was carjacked in Midtown. Police say the driver’s van was taken at gunpoint in the 1400 block of Faxon Avenue. The victim was not injured during the incident. The van was eventually found at North Parkway and Claybrook. Police say the […]
Friends remember MLGW worker killed in the line of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about the MLGW employee who tragically died on December 9. MLGW officials identified him as Michael Stewart, a longtime employee with the company. He was on assignment in southeast Memphis. Stewart spent more than 20 years working with MLGW. Friends and family say his legacy far exceeds his resume. The […]
Fatal crash shuts down stretch of I-40 overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an overnight crash at I-40 near Germantown Parkway. The accident shut down the interstate for a while. Memphis Fire officials confirmed they responded to the crash at 12:15 a.m. Monday morning. Memphis Police said they responded to the one-vehicle accident just...
Man accused of chasing, shooting at ex-girlfriend’s new man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged after police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, but he went free on bond in court Thursday. The boyfriend told police that before the shot was fired, Cedric Dotson went on the attack using a stick. Detectives say the attack happened in November […]
actionnews5.com
Cleotha Henderson faces multiple charges ahead of court appearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cleotha Henderson, 39, was back in court Friday for a 2021 rape charge. The case was reset to February 3. Henderson is facing multiple charges including aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon. The victim, in that case, is Alicia Franklin...
Memphis police look into missing children cases
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD has shared information about 26 missing people so far this month. More than half of those are children. A department spokesperson said that number may seem high, but is actually typical. MPD said City Watches were only issued for a handful of the cases. That’s...
