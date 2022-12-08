ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Remains of ‘Boy in the Box’ identified by Philadelphia police after 65 years

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jessica Yakubovsky
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4exMmp_0jbzpSJh00

( WPHL ) — After 65 years, the Philadelphia Police Department has finally identified “America’s Unknown Child,” commonly referred to as the “Boy in the Box.”

On Thursday, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw revealed the boy’s name as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, who was born Jan. 13, 1953, and died in 1957.

According to the Philadelphia Public Affairs Office, “on February 25, 1957, the body of a young boy was discovered in a box in a wood area of Susquehanna Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Despite numerous attempts to identify the child throughout the years, the identity of the boy remained a mystery. Through detective work and DNA analysis, police are finally able to identify the child.”

The city’s oldest unsolved homicide has “haunted this community, the Philadelphia police department, our nation, and the world,” Outlaw said at a news conference.

“When people think about the boy in the box, a profound sadness his felt, not just because a child was murdered, but because his entire identity and his rightful claim to own his existence was taken away,” she said.

Police said both of Joseph’s parents are dead, but he has living relatives.

In 1957, police officer Elmer Palmer was called to Susquehanna Road in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood, where someone found a naked, badly bruised boy wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a large cardboard box.

Police say he was malnourished and had been beaten to death.

Brittney Griner freed from Russia in prisoner exchange

The boy was taken to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office, where he was determined to be about 4 to 6 years old. He had blue eyes, brown hair that was “crudely cut” close to the scalp, badly trimmed fingernails and measured to be 40 ½ inches tall and weighed only 30 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZAhK_0jbzpSJh00
(Philadelphia Police Department)

Bruises were visible on the child’s body, and an autopsy revealed the child sustained “multiple abrasions, contusions, a subdural hemorrhage, and plural effusions,” said Captain Jason Smith.

Investigators made posters displaying the child’s face and posted them at grocery stores and on lamp posts and knocked on neighbors’ doors trying to figure out the boy’s identity.

The flier included such details as light- to medium-brown hair, a full set of baby teeth, tonsils, no broken bones, clothing size 4 and shoe size 8D.

Over the past six decades, detectives pursued and discarded thousands of leads.

The case was heard around the world, but no significant updates were ever made until now, thanks to a boom in technology.

Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, a forensic scientist and genealogist, said this case took 2 1/2 years to map the DNA and has been the most difficult case of her career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GgkOc_0jbzpSJh00
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The boy had originally been buried in a pauper’s grave, but on Oct. 30, 1998, a court order was obtained to have the child’s remains exhumed and Joseph was given a proper burial at Ivy Hill Cemetery. In 2015, a charcoal-gray headstone was engraved with the words “America’s Unknown Child” and depicted an image of a little lamb.

The Philadelphia Police Department said that although the identity of Joseph has been revealed, a homicide investigation is still ongoing.

Authorities urge anyone with information pertaining to this incident to call 215-686-TIPS. The Philadelphia Police Department is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Pa. Man Accused of Setting Ex's House on Fire 1 Day After Breakup, Killing Her Sister Who Used Wheelchair

Even after being arrested, Aaron Clark allegedly sent threatening messages to his ex from an Apple Watch he'd hidden on his person On Sunday, Dec. 4, a day after his girlfriend broke up with him, a Philadelphia man allegedly drove to his ex's home and set it on fire. The woman was not home at the time, but her younger sister, who had cerebral palsy and relied on a wheelchair, could not escape the blaze and was killed, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
102.5 The Bone

Philly police to announce identity of slain ‘Boy in the Box’ after 65 years of mystery

PHILADELPHIA — One of the longest-running, most enduring mysteries in the United States has been solved, according to Philadelphia news stations. CBS 3 and NBC 10 reported Wednesday that Philadelphia police officials are expected to hold a news conference next week to name the “Boy in the Box,” a slain child who has remained unidentified for more than 65 years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Family members identify woman killed in Darby Township fire

DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Family members identified the 20-year-old woman killed in a fire over the weekend. Olivia Drasher had cerebral palsy and could not escape the house. A fire broke out at the home on Sharon Avenue in Darby Township early on Sunday morning.Family members believe the fire was intentionally set. Drasher's caretaker suffered burns and is in the hospital. Police tell CBS3 they do have a suspect in custody and charges are pending. 
DARBY, PA
People

N.J. Mom Is Fatally Shot by Retired Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend, Who Then Turns Gun on Himself

Erin Gatier, 47, leaves behind two children A retired Atlantic City, N.J., police officer shot his ex-girlfriend dead after barging into her New Jersey home on Monday evening before taking his own life, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Deptford Township police found the bodies of William Beattie and Erin A. Gatier, both 47, on Monday evening after being called out to Gatier's home for a welfare check, the prosecutor's office said. Beattie forced his way into the home at about 6:50 p.m., shot her,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Woman found decapitated inside Northeast Philadelphia home, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 41-year-old woman was found decapitated inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The woman was found dead around 12:45 p.m. at a home located on the 300 block of Magee Avenue. Police say they have a suspect in custody. Sources say the crime scene looks like something out of a horror movie. Police still have a large area blocked off and the crime scene unit is on the scene going in and out of the home.Neighbors are disturbed learning the details about the alleged incident. "The yellow house, it's the worst house on the block....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Queen City News

Queen City News

67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy