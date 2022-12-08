ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXAN

Protecting packages from porch pirates this holiday season

By Seth Kovar
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4Hwm_0jbzpCRJ00

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Just one insurance company, State Farm, says they received 22,250 theft claims in 2021 alone.

It’s why they’re putting out helpful tips this holiday season to protect home deliveries from so-called “porch pirates.”

Those thieves snatch vulnerable packages from doorsteps day or night, and with the popularity of online shopping, they have plenty of targets.

State Farm has the following recommendations: opt for the signature-required delivery option, use delivery boxes if they’re available in your neighborhood or buy one for your home, install security cameras that are visible from the street and lighting that illuminates your doorstep, use custom delivery instructions, have packages delivered to your work, and befriend neighbors who will monitor your delivered packages while you do the same for them.

Even with those precautions, porch pirates can still strike.

If they do, State Farm has more tips for you: verify the delivery happened, call police and provide them any evidence including video of the theft, and contact the retailer where you made your purchase, the delivery company, and your credit card company to see if their policies possibly include reimbursing you for the theft.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
WXII 12

Better Business Bureau warns about the '12 scams of Christmas'

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Protecting yourself and your wallet. As we get deeper into the holiday season, the Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers to be aware of several different types of scams. The BBB came up with a list called "The 12 Scams of Christmas," which are scams most...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
New York Post

Beware of these four holiday scams

It’s a busy time of year for everyone. You may be planning your meals for hosting or traveling to see loved ones, and you’re more likely than not starting to think about gifts to buy before the new year. Scammers know how easy it is to catch you off guard during this time of year, so we’re here to warn you about 4 of the most common ways you can become a victim around the holidays.  4 common holiday scams to watch out 1. Package delivery scam With the holiday season in full swing, the end-of-year sales have begun and you probably have already started your holiday shopping...
KXAN

Shop Delysia Chocolatier For Your Holiday Needs

Nicole Patel, Founder of Delysia Chocolatier, is celebrating the holiday season ahead with Studio 512. Nicole shares her secrets to properly tasting chocolate alongside some of her hit handmade holiday chocolate truffle collections like Winter Wonderland and Taste of Winter. Visit: https://delysia.com/ to shop all season long!
KXAN

KXAN

68K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy