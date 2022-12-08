Attention historically Black college grads and supporters, there’s some excellence on the way and it’s going down in Alabama. Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation’s premier marching band showcase, will be held for the first time on an HBCU campus at Alabama State University. The annual celebration returns LIVE and via Livestream on February 18, 2023, for its 18th iteration.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO