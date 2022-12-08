Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
City of Loxley’s Christmas in the Park and Christmas Parade Happening December 9thAna KimberLoxley, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
Four Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Local Student-Athletes Shine in MS-AL All-Star Game
Local high school student-athletes put on a show Saturday in Mobile, Alabama during the 2022 Mississippi vs. Alabama high school football all-star game. Raleigh senior athlete Suntarine Perkins was named Mississippi MVP after a performance including 10 tackles (of the Magnolia State’s 40 total, meaning Perking had one of every four tackles), nine of them […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Joe gets the complete experience at ‘Beard & Blade’ in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you want the full styling and grooming experience, you have to check out Beard & Blade in Downtown Mobile. Studio10′s Joe Emer took a trip and experienced the straight razor, haircut, steamed towel, even nose and eyebrow waxing!. Here’s how Beard & Blade describe...
NAS Pensacola terrorist attack survivor hosts Annual wrestling tournament
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — NAS Pensacola terrorist attack survivor, Ryan Blackwell is hosting the annual Ryan Blackwell invitational wrestling tournament Saturday, Dec. 10 at the University of West Florida. Just days after the anniversary of the attack, the 4th annual invitational will host over 200 youth wrestlers, almost 20 high school teams and a women’s […]
Sweet terrier Lila looking for home
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old terrier mix named Lila. Lila was picked up by Animal Control and had 10 puppies. All of her puppies have been adopted. She is an independent, curious girl and will make a great family pet. Terriers our mischievous little dogs that are very fun to have […]
Mobile artists set up shop in an unusual place
In tonight's What's Working, dozens of artists have found a creative place to work under one roof.
How to watch the 2022 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game
Watch and follow live as the 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic kicks off at South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium
utv44.com
Panini Pete taking over troubled Lake Forest restaurant in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — The Lake Forest Homeowners Association is now partnering with famed restaurant owner Pete Blohme, better known as Panini Pete, to breathe new life into a restaurant the association owns. The association recently renovated the restaurant and renamed it the Back Deck, but it was a flop. The board's attorney tells NBC 15 News the previous management company was losing money so the board decided to go with someone who has had success in the restaurant business to turn things around.
thisisalabama.org
How this Alabama teacher is rebuilding a high school band program
At a recent away football game in Citronelle, Alabama, B.C. Rain High School’s new principal, Kerensa Williams – a Rain alumna – was in attendance. She cheered for the players, of course, but she also was there to support the Mobile school’s Sound of Spirit Marching Band. At one point, the two bands were “battling across the stands, as they always do,” she says. In an impressive display of showmanship, as the Rain band held a note, its director, Kendall Forde, walked all the way across the field to the other side and then, with a flourish, stopped them, not unlike an HBCU band might do.
ourmshome.com
Alabama nips Mississippi 14-10 with late rally in all-star game
MOBILE, ALA. — A new chapter unfolded in the annual Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Prep Football Classic Saturday afternoon. But unfortunately for Mississippi, the result was the same as it has been many times before. The 36th edition of the prestigious affair was the first ever to take place at Hancock/Whitney...
What will be open, closed on Dec. 26 in Mobile?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost Christmas time and this year Christmas falls on a Sunday. Because of this, the federal holiday that is observed will be on Monday, Dec. 26. All federal offices will be closed, while other businesses will be open. Here is a list of what you can expect to be opened […]
Zaxby’s Player of Year: Ryan Williams, Saraland WR
SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Saraland High School wide receiver Ryan Williams on being named WKRG 2022 Zaxby’s Player of the Year! Williams helped lead Saraland to the school’s first Class 6A State Championship. The sophomore star had four touchdowns in the title game against Mountain Brook and took home MVP honors. The 2025 […]
WEAR
Pete Shinnick resigns as UWF football coach to take same position with Towson
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pete Shinnick has resigned as the University of West Florida head football coach to accept the same position with Towson University. Shinnick spent the past eight years at UWF, building the program from the ground up beginning in 2014. He compiled a 56-21 record in six seasons,...
Sean of the South: Molino, Florida
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Molino, Florida. Population 1,306. It was 1,307, but I heard Miss Carolyn’s mother went on to Glory last night. You’re looking at hayfields, cowhouses, and a church every sixty feet. A night on the town would take four minutes. The sky is cloudy. The foraging grass has […]
WPMI
Prodisee Pantry fills trunks with food and hearts with hope ahead of Christmas
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Christmas is a time for many to enjoy laughter, family, and holiday food but some residents in Baldwin County unfortunately do not have that luxury. Continuing its yearly food distribution Prodisee Pantry says it's important to lend a helping hand. Today in Stockton, AL, volunteers...
Mobile Police host annual ‘Shop with a Cop’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department will be holding its sixth annual “Shop with a Cop” on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Mobile Police Department partners with the Target Corporation to provide gifts for children in the Mobile community. The police department will be giving out $100 gift cards to 30 kids to shop […]
WPMI
Salvation Army asks for a little extra help with Angel Tree program this year
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Salvation Army is there through thick and thin, and it’s a pretty thin time for them right now. They’re hoping you can help make spirits brighter with your donations before they distribute to families in need later this week. The Angel Tree...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers
McDonald's is spreading some cheer with daily app deals this holiday season, including $0.50 double cheeseburgers today, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9.
Tanger Outlets Foley to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt
Tanger Outlets Foley is onceagain partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Foley The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
Derrick Dearman: Man murders 6 people in Citronelle with an axe
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman in an abusive relationship runs from her former boyfriend. She moves in with her brother and his family. Nobody knew what the ex-boyfriend was capable of until that fateful night in August 2016. This is the story of Derrick Dearman. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Dumas Wesley Community Center helps to grant Christmas wishes with annual toy store
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Christmas a little over two weeks away, Dumas Wesley Community Center is helping parents in need shop for toys. Christmas shopping can be a stressful time for some families, especially when the price of a lot of goods has gone up this year. Dumas Wesley...
Comments / 0