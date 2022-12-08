ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WJTV 12

Local Student-Athletes Shine in MS-AL All-Star Game

Local high school student-athletes put on a show Saturday in Mobile, Alabama during the 2022 Mississippi vs. Alabama high school football all-star game. Raleigh senior athlete Suntarine Perkins was named Mississippi MVP after a performance including 10 tackles (of the Magnolia State’s 40 total, meaning Perking had one of every four tackles), nine of them […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

NAS Pensacola terrorist attack survivor hosts Annual wrestling tournament

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — NAS Pensacola terrorist attack survivor, Ryan Blackwell is hosting the annual Ryan Blackwell invitational wrestling tournament Saturday, Dec. 10 at the University of West Florida. Just days after the anniversary of the attack, the 4th annual invitational will host over 200 youth wrestlers, almost 20 high school teams and a women’s […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Sweet terrier Lila looking for home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old terrier mix named Lila. Lila was picked up by Animal Control and had 10 puppies. All of her puppies have been adopted. She is an independent, curious girl and will make a great family pet. Terriers our mischievous little dogs that are very fun to have […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Panini Pete taking over troubled Lake Forest restaurant in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — The Lake Forest Homeowners Association is now partnering with famed restaurant owner Pete Blohme, better known as Panini Pete, to breathe new life into a restaurant the association owns. The association recently renovated the restaurant and renamed it the Back Deck, but it was a flop. The board's attorney tells NBC 15 News the previous management company was losing money so the board decided to go with someone who has had success in the restaurant business to turn things around.
DAPHNE, AL
thisisalabama.org

How this Alabama teacher is rebuilding a high school band program

At a recent away football game in Citronelle, Alabama, B.C. Rain High School’s new principal, Kerensa Williams – a Rain alumna – was in attendance. She cheered for the players, of course, but she also was there to support the Mobile school’s Sound of Spirit Marching Band. At one point, the two bands were “battling across the stands, as they always do,” she says. In an impressive display of showmanship, as the Rain band held a note, its director, Kendall Forde, walked all the way across the field to the other side and then, with a flourish, stopped them, not unlike an HBCU band might do.
MOBILE, AL
ourmshome.com

Alabama nips Mississippi 14-10 with late rally in all-star game

MOBILE, ALA. — A new chapter unfolded in the annual Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Prep Football Classic Saturday afternoon. But unfortunately for Mississippi, the result was the same as it has been many times before. The 36th edition of the prestigious affair was the first ever to take place at Hancock/Whitney...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

What will be open, closed on Dec. 26 in Mobile?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost Christmas time and this year Christmas falls on a Sunday. Because of this, the federal holiday that is observed will be on Monday, Dec. 26. All federal offices will be closed, while other businesses will be open. Here is a list of what you can expect to be opened […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Zaxby’s Player of Year: Ryan Williams, Saraland WR

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Saraland High School wide receiver Ryan Williams on being named WKRG 2022 Zaxby’s Player of the Year! Williams helped lead Saraland to the school’s first Class 6A State Championship. The sophomore star had four touchdowns in the title game against Mountain Brook and took home MVP honors. The 2025 […]
SARALAND, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Molino, Florida

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Molino, Florida. Population 1,306. It was 1,307, but I heard Miss Carolyn’s mother went on to Glory last night. You’re looking at hayfields, cowhouses, and a church every sixty feet. A night on the town would take four minutes. The sky is cloudy. The foraging grass has […]
MOLINO, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police host annual ‘Shop with a Cop’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department will be holding its sixth annual “Shop with a Cop” on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Mobile Police Department partners with the Target Corporation to provide gifts for children in the Mobile community. The police department will be giving out $100 gift cards to 30 kids to shop […]
MOBILE, AL
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Foley to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt

Tanger Outlets Foley is onceagain partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Foley The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
FOLEY, AL

