At a recent away football game in Citronelle, Alabama, B.C. Rain High School’s new principal, Kerensa Williams – a Rain alumna – was in attendance. She cheered for the players, of course, but she also was there to support the Mobile school’s Sound of Spirit Marching Band. At one point, the two bands were “battling across the stands, as they always do,” she says. In an impressive display of showmanship, as the Rain band held a note, its director, Kendall Forde, walked all the way across the field to the other side and then, with a flourish, stopped them, not unlike an HBCU band might do.

MOBILE, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO