ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Santa Rosa County deputy lied to insurance company, says arrest report

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fr8vr_0jbznFIs00

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputy was charged with insurance fraud earlier this week . According to his arrest report, the insurance fraud was due to him not having insurance on a van when he got into a wreck, then adding the van to his coverage plan and filing a claim two hours later.

According to Corey Jones arrest report, on Sept. 27, 2022, a special investigator with USAA Insurance Company filed a complaint with the Department of Financial Services, Bureau of Insurance Fraud alleging Jones had committed insurance fraud.

READ NEXT: Latest Florida headlines from WKRG.com

On Sept. 17, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report, Jones’ 2010 Chrysler Town and Country Van was involved in a traffic crash on U.S. Hwy 90 and Davenport Lane in Santa Rosa County. The report listed Jones as a passenger in the van during the crash. The time of the crash was reported at 11:58 a.m. At 1:52 p.m., Jones filed an insurance claim to USAA in reference to the crash. At 4:09 p.m., Jones called USAA stating he had just filed a claim for his Chrysler Town and Country, saying the accident was “their fault.”

On Sept. 27, the special agent with USAA and Jones had a conversation where the agent asked Jones if he logged into the USAA app and added coverage after the wreck. After sending photos of a phone log, the agent then said, “So, it sounds like at this point, what you’re telling me is that you knowingly provided false or incorrect information to the presentation of the claim. Is that correct?”

Jones answer was redacted in the arrest report.

On Dec. 5, a lieutenant interviewed the driver of the van, who said she believed the van was insured at the time, and “Jones had changed the insurance over from the RAV 4 to the van.” Approximately four hours after the crash, the driver of the van said Jones told her the vehicle was not insured and he had added the van to his insurance policy after the crash occurred.

According to the arrest report, had USAA known these details, they would not have issued a policy or allowed a claim to be initiated.

“Had this claim been based on the false material information received, the amount was estimated at $8,199.00,” the report said.

Jones was arrested Dec. 6, and was booked in the Santa Rosa County Jail on a $2,500 bond. He was released four hours later.

SRCSO said Jones was placed on administrative leave during the investigation. Once arrested, Jones was “terminated.”

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WEAR

UPDATE: 33-year-old Escambia County woman located safe

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say 33-year-old Marquita Denise Sims has been safely located Monday afternoon. Escambia County Sheriff's Office sent out a Purple Alert for Sims Sunday night. ----- ORIGINAL STORY. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing Escambia County woman. The Escambia...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested, 1 juvenile suspect at large in Bay Minette shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — An adult and a juvenile were arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman in her car in Bay Minette early Saturday morning, according to a news release from Bay Minette Police. Police said they are searching for a second juvenile suspect. Zachariah Malloy, 20, of Bay Minette was arrested shortly […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WEAR

Report: 20-year-old Pensacola woman threw two babies to the ground

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly throwing two babies to the ground in Escambia County, according to an arrest report. Trinity Crenshaw of Pensacola is charged with two counts of child abuse. Deputies were called to a home on Saturday. According to the report, a...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Endangered missing person found: ECSO

UPDATE – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the woman has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman.  ECSO said the woman was last seen on Dec. 10, 2022, on the 4200-block of West Fairfield Drive wearing a blue sweatshirt, black shorts […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman dies in Santa Rosa County Publix parking lot: SRCSO

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a woman died in a grocery store parking lot. Officials said Joanna Rogers, 71, died in a Publix parking lot in Pace, Fla. Deputies were originally called out to the Publix for a medical emergency, but when paramedics […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Police warn of car burglaries at apartment complexes

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department are warning residents after a string of car burglaries happened at multiple apartment complexes. Officials tweeted Saturday afternoon that they received several reports of car burglaries at apartment complexes on the north side of town. All of the reports had come in within 24 hours […]
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Dec. 11-17

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida man arrested in Panhandle for dozens of defrauding charges

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is in the Walton County Jail, accused of defrauding a local vacation rental company out of tens of thousands of dollars. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 30-year-old Javonte Derand Barnes was printing credit cards and driver’s licenses with stolen identity information, then booking accommodations for himself in […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Tom Thumb on Summit Blvd. in Pensacola robbed at gunpoint

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Tom Thumb in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint Friday night. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at the gas station on Summit Blvd. and Spanish Trail Road. Pensacola Police say the suspect told the clerk at gunpoint to look away while they took cash and ran away.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Police looking for armed robbery suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said they are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday. Police say the robbery took place at Tom Thumb off Summit Boulevard near Spanish Trail. Officers said it happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. The robber allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk and told […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County deputies warn of 'scam' targeting USAA members

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a "scam" going around that targets USAA members. The sheriff's office says they were made aware of the texting "scam" by a Shalimar couple who claim they received a text from an Northwest Florida area code number asking a 'Yes or No' question in regards to whether or not they had just spent an amount of money at Target.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

3 Escambia Co. schools no longer on lockdown, deputies say no credible threat found

UPDATE: Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy are no longer on lockdown. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, but there was no credible threat found. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy have been […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Molino, Florida

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Molino, Florida. Population 1,306. It was 1,307, but I heard Miss Carolyn’s mother went on to Glory last night. You’re looking at hayfields, cowhouses, and a church every sixty feet. A night on the town would take four minutes. The sky is cloudy. The foraging grass has […]
MOLINO, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy