WBAY Green Bay
Greater Green Bay YMCA plans new Allouez location
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay YMCA announced its plan to construct a new building that will replace the current Broadview YMCA in Allouez. The new, $34 million full-service facility will be built at the Broadview soccer complex, south of Highway 172, between East River Drive and Libal Street.
wiproud.com
Bar & grill in Wisconsin hosts tree lighting ceremony to raise money for homeless shelter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A special tree lighting ceremony in Green Bay helped to share the warmth of the season with those less fortunate on Saturday. The Black Sheep Bar and Grill hosted a tree lighting ceremony to help benefit Green Bay’s Freedom House homeless shelter. There...
wearegreenbay.com
Pamperin Park playground items up for auction, anticipation for rebuild begins
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 25 years, a favorite Brown County playground will be undergoing some massive changes, and locals have a unique opportunity to bid on a keepsake from the park to call their own. Pamperin Park has been a staple of the Green Bay area for...
WBAY Green Bay
Mishicot community honors woman following Ovarian cancer battle
MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - Friends, family and dozens of community members gathered to honor 49-year-old Marcy Salm at the Detour Bar and Grill Saturday. What started as a benefit for hospital trips and medication costs evolved into covering final family matters. Marcy died Friday after a long battle with Clear Cell Carcinoma Ovarian cancer.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: SMALL TOWNS: Woman revitalizes Oconto Falls
18% of students in the voluntary survey seriously considered suicide, the highest since 2003. Local authorities held a news conference saying the officer is OK and talking about the investigation. YMCA plans new building in Allouez. Updated: 26 minutes ago. It will be built near the current Broadview Dr. facility...
WBAY Green Bay
Wrightstown family honors late father with memorial toy drive
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition for the Coenen family to donate to Toys for Tots each year. In past years, they’ve even contributed hand-made wooden toys, like beds for dolls. When Jim Coenen passed away in November of this year, his wife and children asked those around them to contribute to toys for tots.
wiproud.com
‘It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas’: Northeast Wisconsin hosts multiple holiday events
(WFRV) – Recently multiple holiday events took place across Wisconsin. This is the first time Andrea Murray, and her husband are displaying their Doughnuts for Dogs booth at the holiday market in downtown Green Bay. Murray says the fourth annual event is the perfect way to spread holiday cheer while investing in the community.
Fond du Lac's Festival of Trees returns for third year
Fond du Lac's "Festival of Trees" is returning for a third year at the Thelma Center for the Arts on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Appleton community members reminisce on a former disco club
The former Fire Alarm club building was torn down, and community members took to Facebook to reminisce on their disco days.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County Food Bank Deems Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk a Success
Last month’s Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk put on by the Sheboygan County Food Bank has been deemed a major success. In fact, according to the organization, $80,000 was raised by 2,328 participants, which is a record for the food bank. 82 groups and teams participated on the cold windy...
wearegreenbay.com
A Victorian Christmas at Hazelwood Historic House in Green Bay
(WFRV) – Learn about Victorian Traditions in a beautiful setting with beautiful music. It’s happening over the next two weekends at Hazelwood Historic House in Green Bay and Local 5 Live gets a preview of the event where history comes to life to celebrate the magic of Christmas.
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday Spotlight: Pizza Garden in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – If you’re on the look out for the best pizza South of the North Pole we have just the spot!. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at a place in Manitowoc where even Santa enjoys their thin crust and secret sauce and kids can even drop him a note while eating at Pizza Garden.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH - SANTA CYCLE GREEN BAY
Wednesday and Thursday are now FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS,. The family received $1,000 to buy toys and an additional donation from an on-going memorial drive in honor of Jim. A major storm system will affect the region starting Tuesday night and it will continue to influence our weather through the coming weekend.
hometownbroadcasting.com
12/9/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday
Oshkosh Police are investigating what may have been an attempted child abduction around noon Thursday in the 1000 block of North Washburn Street. At 12:22 officers learned a child was in a vehicle while a parent was in a store. The child claimed a white man, possibly 80 years old, approached the vehicle and asked the child if the child wanted candy. The man also told the child he had a puppy. There was no physical contact and the man left in an older gray minivan style vehicle. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous call the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Fond du Lac’s “Can’t Depend on Snow” dog races
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday, Fond du Lac hosts its own version of the Iditarod sled dog race. Rolling Meadows Golf Course will host the 20th anniversary “Can’t Depend on Snow” dog race starting at 10 a.m. Money raised from the annual race goes to...
seehafernews.com
Former Lieutenant Governor and Green Bay Packers President Set to Speak at UW-Green Bay Fall Commencement
The University of Wisconsin Green Bay has announced a pair of prominent speakers for their fall commencement ceremony. Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Barbara Lawton will speak at the 9:30 a.m. commencement ceremony, and current Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy will speak at the 2:00 p.m. ceremony. More than 550...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Metro cuts routes due to bus driver shortage
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bus driver shortage is forcing green bay metro to cut service hours on certain routes, the new schedule taking effect yesterday. Routes 6 and 7 will now only run one bus per hour instead of 2. Route 6 is one of the more popular...
spectrumnews1.com
Oshkosh tourism unveils new branding that encourages exploration
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Wagner Market in downtown Oshkosh is a modern take on an old-school grocery store. The Oshkosh Convention & Visitors Bureau recently launched a new brand: “Discover Oshkosh”. It’s designed to expand the perception of the city beyond a summer destination for events. Events are...
This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to get ready for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Wisconsin.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
