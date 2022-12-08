ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allouez, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Greater Green Bay YMCA plans new Allouez location

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay YMCA announced its plan to construct a new building that will replace the current Broadview YMCA in Allouez. The new, $34 million full-service facility will be built at the Broadview soccer complex, south of Highway 172, between East River Drive and Libal Street.
ALLOUEZ, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Mishicot community honors woman following Ovarian cancer battle

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - Friends, family and dozens of community members gathered to honor 49-year-old Marcy Salm at the Detour Bar and Grill Saturday. What started as a benefit for hospital trips and medication costs evolved into covering final family matters. Marcy died Friday after a long battle with Clear Cell Carcinoma Ovarian cancer.
MISHICOT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: SMALL TOWNS: Woman revitalizes Oconto Falls

OCONTO FALLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wrightstown family honors late father with memorial toy drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition for the Coenen family to donate to Toys for Tots each year. In past years, they’ve even contributed hand-made wooden toys, like beds for dolls. When Jim Coenen passed away in November of this year, his wife and children asked those around them to contribute to toys for tots.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

A Victorian Christmas at Hazelwood Historic House in Green Bay

(WFRV) – Learn about Victorian Traditions in a beautiful setting with beautiful music. It’s happening over the next two weekends at Hazelwood Historic House in Green Bay and Local 5 Live gets a preview of the event where history comes to life to celebrate the magic of Christmas.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Holiday Spotlight: Pizza Garden in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – If you’re on the look out for the best pizza South of the North Pole we have just the spot!. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at a place in Manitowoc where even Santa enjoys their thin crust and secret sauce and kids can even drop him a note while eating at Pizza Garden.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH - SANTA CYCLE GREEN BAY

GREEN BAY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

12/9/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday

Oshkosh Police are investigating what may have been an attempted child abduction around noon Thursday in the 1000 block of North Washburn Street. At 12:22 officers learned a child was in a vehicle while a parent was in a store. The child claimed a white man, possibly 80 years old, approached the vehicle and asked the child if the child wanted candy. The man also told the child he had a puppy. There was no physical contact and the man left in an older gray minivan style vehicle. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous call the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Metro cuts routes due to bus driver shortage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bus driver shortage is forcing green bay metro to cut service hours on certain routes, the new schedule taking effect yesterday. Routes 6 and 7 will now only run one bus per hour instead of 2. Route 6 is one of the more popular...
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Oshkosh tourism unveils new branding that encourages exploration

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Wagner Market in downtown Oshkosh is a modern take on an old-school grocery store. The Oshkosh Convention & Visitors Bureau recently launched a new brand: “Discover Oshkosh”. It’s designed to expand the perception of the city beyond a summer destination for events. Events are...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem

Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
MANITOWOC, WI

