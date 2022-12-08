EL DORADO COUNTY -- Public Health officials in El Dorado County have revealed that a resident's death was caused by seasonal influenza."This flu-related fatality is a painful reminder that COVID-19 is not the only illness threatening the most vulnerable among us," said El Dorado County Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams. "Besides COVID-19, cases of other respiratory illnesses are occurring in much greater numbers this fall than we've seen in several years. Continued vigilance to prevent the spread of infectious illnesses in our communities remains important for everyone."Officials say that the death happened in November and is the first to...

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO