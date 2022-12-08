Read full article on original website
El Dorado County has first flu-related death in almost three years
EL DORADO COUNTY -- Public Health officials in El Dorado County have revealed that a resident's death was caused by seasonal influenza."This flu-related fatality is a painful reminder that COVID-19 is not the only illness threatening the most vulnerable among us," said El Dorado County Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams. "Besides COVID-19, cases of other respiratory illnesses are occurring in much greater numbers this fall than we've seen in several years. Continued vigilance to prevent the spread of infectious illnesses in our communities remains important for everyone."Officials say that the death happened in November and is the first to...
Palwinder Singh Bagri identified as man in deadly off-ramp crash in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The man killed in a deadly crash at the Laguna Boulevard off-ramp was identified as Palwinder Singh Bagri, 43. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office confirmed the identity, but no city of residence for Bagri was listed as of Sunday night. According to the California Highway...
Man killed in fight at Sky Parkway apartment complex in South Sacramento, deputies say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide along Sky Parkway Sunday evening. It happened along the 5500 block of Sky Parkway in South Sacramento. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said deputies responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a reported fight inside...
Winter storm that struck Sierra Nevada heads across US
POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — A winter storm that sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways in the Sierra Nevada will push across the United States and reach the Plains by mid-week, bringing significant rain and below-average temperatures. Marc Chenard, meteorologist at the National Weather Service at the...
New Sacramento County sheriff reveals top priorities, former sheriff reflects on career
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jim Cooper is officially the new sheriff of Sacramento County once the clock struck 5 p.m., Friday. Sheriff Cooper left a parting gift to now former Sheriff Scott Jones. “On behalf of the California State Legislature, I’ve got a resolution honoring your time as sheriff of...
Tahoe Truckee Unified schools closed Monday due to roadways in need of clearing
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Students in the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District have a snow day Monday. According to the district, all schools will be closed for the day, including any extra-curricular activities - unless otherwise noted. Officials said this is due to agencies needing another day to...
Sacramento County Sheriff's helicopter makes emergency landing near Rancho Cordova | Update
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County Sheriff's Office helicopter made an emergency landing near Rancho Cordova, officials said. The helicopter experienced mechanical issues before making the emergency landing near Grant Line Road and Douglas Road Sunday, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District told ABC10. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened during normal patrol operations. The sheriff's office originally described the incident as a crash, but has since updated it to an "emergency landing."
Officials: RSV cases peaking in Sacramento while COVID, flu still rising
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County’s COVID-19 community transmission level recently increased from low to medium, triggering mask requirements for shelters and correctional facilities. Health officials are also suggesting everyone consider wearing a mask indoors in public places. Health officials at UC Davis Health believe Sacramento is at the...
What is a 'Megaflood'? Taking a look at the past to predict a possible future | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine the biggest storm you have been through — cold, hard rain for a few days. Ponding on roads and creeks. Rivers running high. Well, what if the rain didn't stop, the creeks rose higher, and the rivers became an inland salt-less sea spanning hundreds of miles? The water once seen as our friend would become our biggest enemy.
Sierra snowstorm causes delays, closures on Highway 50
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Travel on Highway 50 in the Sierra was slow-going for drivers on Sunday. There were intermittent closures due to avalanche control operations and cars spinning out. "Long drive, kind of nerve-racking," said Esperanza Avalos, who was headed east to Reno from Hollister. She got...
Reclamation Announces New Melones Lake Winter Activities In Calaveras And Tuolumne Counties
December 10, 2022 - SONORA, Calif. – The Bureau of Reclamation announces interpretive programs and activities at New Melones Lake, located in Calaveras and Tuolumne Counties. Programs are free of charge and do not require reservations. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All programs are weather dependent.
Northern California records impressive amounts of rain and snow from weekend storm
CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California will dry out this week and clean up after a big winter storm. Saturday had the strongest line of rain and produced a record 0.96 inches of rain for the Sacramento Executive Airport. Other areas had even more rain on Saturday with Modesto recording 1.36 inches of rain. Stockton also had a daily record on Saturday with 1.54 inches of rain in 24 hours.
'Such a joyful kid': Dante de la Torre's classmates, friends gather to remember teen found dead near I-80 rest area
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Several dozen friends, classmates and people from the community of Colfax gathered at the Gold Run rest area off Interstate 80 in Placer County Friday night for a candlelight vigil in honor ofDante de la Torre. Searchers found the body of the Colfax High School...
14 days until Christmas, 14 days until full immunity | Experts: Get your COVID booster now
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sunday marks 14 days until Christmas, and 14 days is also how long it takes for a COVID-19 booster to reach full efficacy in a person’s body. That’s why health experts are urging people to get boosted again now, before holiday gatherings. This is...
How California was shaped by its longest river
Cities and communities that make up the modern Sacramento Valley, including the city of Sacramento, probably would not exist had it not been for the mighty river that runs down Central California.
Tuolumne County Government Buildings Will Open Late Monday
Sonora, CA — With anticipated icy conditions, Tuolumne County government buildings will have a delayed opening. On Monday morning (December 12), government offices that typically open at 8am will instead open at 10am. CAO Tracie Riggs reports, “We are making this call in the best interest of the safety of our employees and to keep as many people off the roads tomorrow morning (Monday) as possible.”
Winter storm leads to school closures in Tahoe area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow, blocked roads and power outages have caused some schools to cancel class on Monday in the Tahoe area. Northern California has been facing the brunt of a winter storm over the weekend, that could still see up to a couple more inches of snow above 4,500 feet Monday in the Sierra.
KCRA Today: Detective involved in deadly crash ID’d, police say East Sac shooting was targeted, weekend storm prep
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Car crashes into Sacramento restaurant
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car crashed into a restaurant on P Street in Sacramento Monday morning. Video from the scene shows bent benches and tables outside the eatery that were seemingly hit by the car before it ended up tilted halfway through the glass wall of Suzie Burger.
Tuolumne County Sheriff Identifies Body Found in the Area of the Washington Fire Burn Scar as Sonora Resident
December 9, 2022 - On August 28th, 2021, at about 4:00 P.M. in the afternoon detectives responded to the area of Golden Dove Lane in the Washington Fire burn scar after a report of human. remains found in the area. Investigation determined the remains appeared to have been there before...
