El Dorado County, CA

CBS Sacramento

El Dorado County has first flu-related death in almost three years

EL DORADO COUNTY -- Public Health officials in El Dorado County have revealed that a resident's death was caused by seasonal influenza."This flu-related fatality is a painful reminder that COVID-19 is not the only illness threatening the most vulnerable among us," said El Dorado County Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams. "Besides COVID-19, cases of other respiratory illnesses are occurring in much greater numbers this fall than we've seen in several years. Continued vigilance to prevent the spread of infectious illnesses in our communities remains important for everyone."Officials say that the death happened in November and is the first to...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Winter storm that struck Sierra Nevada heads across US

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — A winter storm that sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways in the Sierra Nevada will push across the United States and reach the Plains by mid-week, bringing significant rain and below-average temperatures. Marc Chenard, meteorologist at the National Weather Service at the...
NEVADA STATE
ABC10

Sacramento County Sheriff's helicopter makes emergency landing near Rancho Cordova | Update

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County Sheriff's Office helicopter made an emergency landing near Rancho Cordova, officials said. The helicopter experienced mechanical issues before making the emergency landing near Grant Line Road and Douglas Road Sunday, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District told ABC10. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened during normal patrol operations. The sheriff's office originally described the incident as a crash, but has since updated it to an "emergency landing."
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KCRA.com

Sierra snowstorm causes delays, closures on Highway 50

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Travel on Highway 50 in the Sierra was slow-going for drivers on Sunday. There were intermittent closures due to avalanche control operations and cars spinning out. "Long drive, kind of nerve-racking," said Esperanza Avalos, who was headed east to Reno from Hollister. She got...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Northern California records impressive amounts of rain and snow from weekend storm

CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California will dry out this week and clean up after a big winter storm. Saturday had the strongest line of rain and produced a record 0.96 inches of rain for the Sacramento Executive Airport. Other areas had even more rain on Saturday with Modesto recording 1.36 inches of rain. Stockton also had a daily record on Saturday with 1.54 inches of rain in 24 hours.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Tuolumne County Government Buildings Will Open Late Monday

Sonora, CA — With anticipated icy conditions, Tuolumne County government buildings will have a delayed opening. On Monday morning (December 12), government offices that typically open at 8am will instead open at 10am. CAO Tracie Riggs reports, “We are making this call in the best interest of the safety of our employees and to keep as many people off the roads tomorrow morning (Monday) as possible.”
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Winter storm leads to school closures in Tahoe area

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow, blocked roads and power outages have caused some schools to cancel class on Monday in the Tahoe area. Northern California has been facing the brunt of a winter storm over the weekend, that could still see up to a couple more inches of snow above 4,500 feet Monday in the Sierra.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Fox40

Car crashes into Sacramento restaurant

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car crashed into a restaurant on P Street in Sacramento Monday morning. Video from the scene shows bent benches and tables outside the eatery that were seemingly hit by the car before it ended up tilted halfway through the glass wall of Suzie Burger.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
