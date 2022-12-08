Read full article on original website
Palwinder Singh Bagri identified as man in deadly off-ramp crash in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The man killed in a deadly crash at the Laguna Boulevard off-ramp was identified as Palwinder Singh Bagri, 43. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office confirmed the identity, but no city of residence for Bagri was listed as of Sunday night. According to the California Highway...
Man killed in fight at Sky Parkway apartment complex in South Sacramento, deputies say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide along Sky Parkway Sunday evening. It happened along the 5500 block of Sky Parkway in South Sacramento. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said deputies responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a reported fight inside...
Del Campo High School on lockdown, deputies say
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks was put on lockdown Monday afternoon. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, all students are safe and Dewey Boulevard is closed near the school. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a student with...
Missing Colfax High School student Dante de la Torre found dead
GOLD RUN, Calif. — The search for a missing 16-year-old Colfax High School student came to a tragic end Thursday evening. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Dante de la Torre was found dead Thursday in a "remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop." Officials...
Sutter County Carjacking Victim Tortured
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Sutter County Sheriff’s office reports they’re searching for a trio of suspected carjackers, who tortured a victim prior to stealing – and ultimately abandoning – his vehicle. A 911 call was made around 11:00 last Wednesday night from South George Washington...
Driver crashes into Suzie Burger restaurant in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a Sacramento restaurant early Monday morning. The scene is at Suzie Burger on P and 29th streets. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up nearly fully inside the restaurant. First responders say one person was transported from the scene with moderate injuries.
'Such a joyful kid': Dante de la Torre's classmates, friends gather to remember teen found dead near I-80 rest area
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Several dozen friends, classmates and people from the community of Colfax gathered at the Gold Run rest area off Interstate 80 in Placer County Friday night for a candlelight vigil in honor ofDante de la Torre. Searchers found the body of the Colfax High School...
Tahoe Truckee Unified schools closed Monday due to roadways in need of clearing
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Students in the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District have a snow day Monday. According to the district, all schools will be closed for the day, including any extra-curricular activities - unless otherwise noted. Officials said this is due to agencies needing another day to...
2 children found safe after man allegedly stole car with them inside
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Roseville police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a car with two children inside, Saturday. The children, ages 6 and 11, have since been found safe. Police received a call at 7:21 a.m. Saturday reporting a car had been stolen from a gas station...
Two people injured in North Highlands crash
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were injured after a multi-car crash in North Highlands on Sunday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Metro Fire told FOX40 News that the accident occurred near the intersection of Watt and Myrtle avenues just after 1 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the […]
Sutter County Sheriff's Office: Man assaulted, burned in Yuba City carjacking
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A 33-year-old Hispanic male was assaulted in a Wednesday night carjacking in Yuba City. The incident happened in the area of Hutchinson and S. George Washington Boulevard. The victim called 9-1-1 around 10:55 p.m. stating his vehicle had been stolen, according to Sutter County Sheriff’s...
Sacramento County Sheriff's helicopter makes emergency landing near Rancho Cordova | Update
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County Sheriff's Office helicopter made an emergency landing near Rancho Cordova, officials said. The helicopter experienced mechanical issues before making the emergency landing near Grant Line Road and Douglas Road Sunday, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District told ABC10. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened during normal patrol operations. The sheriff's office originally described the incident as a crash, but has since updated it to an "emergency landing."
Missing teenager found dead, Placer County Sheriff’s Office says
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The 16-year-old who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found dead on Thursday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they located Dante de la Torre “in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop.” Officials said that de la Torre went to the […]
16-year-old boy found dead near I-80 rest stop: Sheriff
GOLD RUN, Calif. - A missing 16-year-old was found dead near an I-80 rest stop Friday, according to the Placer County Sheriff. Dante de la Torre was found in a wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop after he was reported missing Wednesday night. He had gone there for a school project earlier in the day, officials said.
CHP: Man dead after running stop sign in Linda
LINDA, Calif. — A 26-year-old man was killed after allegedly running a stop sign in Linda, early Thursday morning. The driver was in a 2000 Toyota Camry and ran through a stop sign at a high rate of speed on Kay Street and Alicia Avenue, according to CHP Yuba-Sutter.
CHP: 3-year-old boy seriously injured in Rocklin-area rollover highway crash
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A 3-year-old boy was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after a rollover highway crash in Placer County, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn division. The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 65 at Sunset Avenue in the Rocklin area, CHP said. Both the toddler...
California man zip-tied and set on fire during carjacking, sheriff says
(KTXL) — A man was zip-tied at gunpoint and set on fire by at least three people that stole his vehicle late Wednesday in Northern California, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. The man had originally stopped to help a woman that flagged him down for help, sheriff’s officials said. It was around 10:55 […]
CHP: 5-year-old boy seriously injured in single-car accident near Rocklin
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A 5-year-old boy was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after a crash in Placer County. The California Highway Patrol Auburn division says it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 65 at Sunset Boulevard near Rocklin. The male driver, who is the father of the child, was driving a BMW heading northbound when the crash occurred. The BMW veered off onto the left shoulder and became airborne until coming to a rest in a ditch.
New Sacramento County sheriff reveals top priorities, former sheriff reflects on career
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jim Cooper is officially the new sheriff of Sacramento County once the clock struck 5 p.m., Friday. Sheriff Cooper left a parting gift to now former Sheriff Scott Jones. “On behalf of the California State Legislature, I’ve got a resolution honoring your time as sheriff of...
CAL FIRE suggests that people stay home and off of the roads due to multiple reports of downed power lines and trees Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Units says that they have been receiving multiple reports of power lines and trees down all across Butte County on Saturday. One such incident occurred on Middle Libby Road at Ramada Lane in Paradise, a large branch broke off and is blocking traffic.
