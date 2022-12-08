ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

ABC10

Del Campo High School on lockdown, deputies say

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks was put on lockdown Monday afternoon. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, all students are safe and Dewey Boulevard is closed near the school. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a student with...
FAIR OAKS, CA
kubaradio.com

Sutter County Carjacking Victim Tortured

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Sutter County Sheriff’s office reports they’re searching for a trio of suspected carjackers, who tortured a victim prior to stealing – and ultimately abandoning – his vehicle. A 911 call was made around 11:00 last Wednesday night from South George Washington...
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver crashes into Suzie Burger restaurant in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a Sacramento restaurant early Monday morning. The scene is at Suzie Burger on P and 29th streets. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up nearly fully inside the restaurant. First responders say one person was transported from the scene with moderate injuries. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Two people injured in North Highlands crash

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were injured after a multi-car crash in North Highlands on Sunday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Metro Fire told FOX40 News that the accident occurred near the intersection of Watt and Myrtle avenues just after 1 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the […]
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
ABC10

Sacramento County Sheriff's helicopter makes emergency landing near Rancho Cordova | Update

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County Sheriff's Office helicopter made an emergency landing near Rancho Cordova, officials said. The helicopter experienced mechanical issues before making the emergency landing near Grant Line Road and Douglas Road Sunday, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District told ABC10. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened during normal patrol operations. The sheriff's office originally described the incident as a crash, but has since updated it to an "emergency landing."
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old boy found dead near I-80 rest stop: Sheriff

GOLD RUN, Calif. - A missing 16-year-old was found dead near an I-80 rest stop Friday, according to the Placer County Sheriff. Dante de la Torre was found in a wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop after he was reported missing Wednesday night. He had gone there for a school project earlier in the day, officials said.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

CHP: Man dead after running stop sign in Linda

LINDA, Calif. — A 26-year-old man was killed after allegedly running a stop sign in Linda, early Thursday morning. The driver was in a 2000 Toyota Camry and ran through a stop sign at a high rate of speed on Kay Street and Alicia Avenue, according to CHP Yuba-Sutter.
LINDA, CA
ABC10

CHP: 5-year-old boy seriously injured in single-car accident near Rocklin

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A 5-year-old boy was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after a crash in Placer County. The California Highway Patrol Auburn division says it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 65 at Sunset Boulevard near Rocklin. The male driver, who is the father of the child, was driving a BMW heading northbound when the crash occurred. The BMW veered off onto the left shoulder and became airborne until coming to a rest in a ditch.
ROCKLIN, CA
ABC10

ABC10

