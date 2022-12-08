ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Eleven Warriors

Rising Four-star Ohio Offensive Lineman William Satterwhite Says Receiving an Ohio State Offer Would "Probably Be The Best Thing To Ever Happen To Me"

One of the fastest-rising in-state offensive linemen in the 2024 class is starting to appear on Ohio State’s radar. Four-star Akron prospect William Satterwhite has seen his recruitment explode over the past month, as the 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect has picked up offers from Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Duke, Minnesota, Penn State and Miami (OH) over the last 31 days and holds 11 Division I offers overall.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Malique Jacobs scores 18 points to help Kent State beat Cleveland State 67-58

CLEVELAND — Malique Jacobs had 18 points in Kent State's 67-58 victory against Cleveland State on Saturday. Jacobs added seven rebounds and three steals for the Golden Flashes (7-3), who raced out to an 11-1 lead and never trailed once. Reigning MAC Player of the Year Sincere Carry added 16 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line, and he also had six assists. Miryne Thomas shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Zac Brown Band to headline 'Concert for Legends' at 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement week

CANTON, Ohio — While the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 class has yet to be announced, we already know who will headline one of the weekend's biggest events. On Monday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that as a part of the group's "From the Fire Tour," Zac Brown Band will headline the 2023 Concert for Legends presented by Ford at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 5. Tickets for the show, which will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, will go on sale on Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. via HOFVillage.com.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

City of Akron accepting applications for new firefighters

AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron announced on Monday that it is currently accepting applications for new firefighters and medics. Applications are due by January 20, 2023, with the exam taking place in mid-February. The list of candidates who apply during the current application period will be valid for hire for the next two years.
AKRON, OH
signalcleveland.org

Mayor Justin Bibb and outgoing Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon discuss future of education and dismiss any suggestion of friction between them

Mayor Justin Bibb said in a friendly joint appearance with outgoing Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon that the next school chief will build on Gordon’s legacy. Gordon highlighted education policies and programs that he believes the mayor and the next chief should continue to champion to maintain...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31

AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
AKRON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OHIO STATE
Remington Write

Mistake on the Lake?

The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
CLEVELAND, OH
