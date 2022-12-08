CANTON, Ohio — While the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 class has yet to be announced, we already know who will headline one of the weekend's biggest events. On Monday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that as a part of the group's "From the Fire Tour," Zac Brown Band will headline the 2023 Concert for Legends presented by Ford at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 5. Tickets for the show, which will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, will go on sale on Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. via HOFVillage.com.

CANTON, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO