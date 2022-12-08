Read full article on original website
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
Eleven Warriors
Rising Four-star Ohio Offensive Lineman William Satterwhite Says Receiving an Ohio State Offer Would “Probably Be The Best Thing To Ever Happen To Me”
One of the fastest-rising in-state offensive linemen in the 2024 class is starting to appear on Ohio State’s radar. Four-star Akron prospect William Satterwhite has seen his recruitment explode over the past month, as the 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect has picked up offers from Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Duke, Minnesota, Penn State and Miami (OH) over the last 31 days and holds 11 Division I offers overall.
Aurora native Shyanne Sellers helps lead No. 20 Maryland to win over No. 9 UConn
Aurora native sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers helped lead the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins to victory for the first time in school history against No. 9 University of Connecticut.
Cleveland State women's basketball dominates Akron 76-58 for 9th straight win
AKRON, Ohio — Destiny Leo scored a game-high 21 points and Cleveland State blew open what was a close game early on its way to a resounding 76-58 win over Akron Sunday afternoon. Now 9-1, the Vikings have not lost since a season-opening defeat to nationally ranked Iowa State....
Malique Jacobs scores 18 points to help Kent State beat Cleveland State 67-58
CLEVELAND — Malique Jacobs had 18 points in Kent State's 67-58 victory against Cleveland State on Saturday. Jacobs added seven rebounds and three steals for the Golden Flashes (7-3), who raced out to an 11-1 lead and never trailed once. Reigning MAC Player of the Year Sincere Carry added 16 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line, and he also had six assists. Miryne Thomas shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.
Ken Giles levels up in Rhodes’ overtime thriller at Glenville: Boys basketball rewind
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Before Rhodes left Glenville on Friday night and returned to the west side of Cleveland, coach Shawn Spencer picked up his phone. His point guard from last season could be seen. Jamal Sumlin wanted to check in from Texas, where he is redshirting at UTEP after...
Walsh Jesuit Ironman 2022: Who took home titles at the 28th annual wrestling tournament?
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Teams and individuals did everything they could to leave their mark on the second day of action at the 28th Walsh Jesuit Ironman wrestling tournament. While it was not as jam packed as the first day, which featured more than 700 matches, there were 15 new names added to the list of Ironman champions.
Walsh Jesuit Ironman: St. Edward leads Northeast Ohio teams after Day 1 of the wrestling tournament
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – When one of the biggest high school athletic events in the country takes place in your backyard every year it can be easy to get lost in a sea of national rankings and big-name recruits. Anyone who’s been to the Walsh Jesuit Ironman wrestling tournament...
Zac Brown Band to headline 'Concert for Legends' at 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement week
CANTON, Ohio — While the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 class has yet to be announced, we already know who will headline one of the weekend's biggest events. On Monday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that as a part of the group's "From the Fire Tour," Zac Brown Band will headline the 2023 Concert for Legends presented by Ford at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 5. Tickets for the show, which will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, will go on sale on Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. via HOFVillage.com.
You’ve seen FOX-8′s Wayne Dawson for 40 years, but do you really know him? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You’re Wayne Dawson. Sometimes you walk away from the FOX-8 cameras and think, “How did this ever happen to me?”. It’s been like that for more than 40 years at the same Cleveland television station. You started as a part-timer; now you are in the prime morning news spot.
Mount Union punches ticket to national championship with win over Wartburg
Mount Union advances to the Stagg Bowl against the winner of Mary Hardin-Baylor and North Central (IL)
City of Akron accepting applications for new firefighters
AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron announced on Monday that it is currently accepting applications for new firefighters and medics. Applications are due by January 20, 2023, with the exam taking place in mid-February. The list of candidates who apply during the current application period will be valid for hire for the next two years.
East Cleveland native hosts community event on human-trafficking
As the event’s organizer and an East Cleveland native, Curtis Freed says he wants his community to be informed to save people from experiencing what Socorro did just five years ago.
signalcleveland.org
Mayor Justin Bibb and outgoing Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon discuss future of education and dismiss any suggestion of friction between them
Mayor Justin Bibb said in a friendly joint appearance with outgoing Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon that the next school chief will build on Gordon’s legacy. Gordon highlighted education policies and programs that he believes the mayor and the next chief should continue to champion to maintain...
Cleveland State University officials warn of increase in car thefts on campus
CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University officials are warning the campus community after an "unprecedented" increase in car theft. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. On Saturday, Dec. 10, CSU officials sent out an email to...
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31
AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
State lawmakers cross party lines to work together, pushing for clemency for Cleveland prisoner on death row
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is pushing to free a Cleveland man who is on death row for a 1984 rape and murder that he maintains he didn’t commit. Anthony Apanovitch, who was freed for nearly two-and-a-half years after a judge in 2015 determined DNA...
Akron student charged after gun found before basketball game
A 17-year-old student was arrested Friday evening after he brought a gun to Firestone Community Learning Center, Akron police said.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Mistake on the Lake?
The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
