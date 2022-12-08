Transit grant boosts Phoenix light rail effort

Phoenix has received a $1 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration for a light rail extension project.

The money will help in the city’s effort to pay for items identified in a transportation plan to achieve “environmentally equitable and connected communities," according to a release.

The 5-mile extension will connect south Phoenix to the regional light rail system, which runs from downtown Phoenix to Baseline Road. The hub light rail line is expected to open in 2024.

“This federal funding will help the city with its mission of supporting affordable housing, increasing public transit ridership, connectivity and accessibility for residents and visitors. The funding also will assist in opportunities for investment in the local economy,” officials said in the release.

The city “recognizes the rich history in this corridor. Many are second- and third-generation families and businesses, all of whom take great pride in their community,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said.

“As we continue to make progress on the south-central light rail line, this funding will further advance our goal to integrate effective transit driven by community collaboration.”

In March 2022, the Phoenix City Council approved the South-Central TOD Community Plan “that shows a shared community vision for the corridor with the addition of light rail,” the release stated.

“With the south-central light rail extension bringing much-needed transportation options and future revitalization to South Phoenix, community members took the lead in putting forward a plan that ensures the region redevelops in the right way from a bottom-up approach, that doesn’t simply push those who live there out,” Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari said.

“This grant supports this vision.”

The Phoenix project is one of 19 to receive a portion of the $13.1 million awarded in 14 states.