A much-anticipated rematch was happening at today's ROH Final Battle, and that's an understatement, as previous matches between the two have been heralded as match-of-the-year contenders. It was time for The Briscoes vs FTR for the ROH Tag Team Championships, and as it was a Double Dog Collar Match, it was just as bloody and epic as you would expect. The match was as violent as they come, and both teams were absolutely bloody by the end of it all. While there were several near falls, no one was actually pinned, as Jay was able to wrap a chain around Dax's mouth, and since Cash couldn't get to him, he passed out just long enough to give the Briscoes the win and their Titles back once again.

2 DAYS AGO