McDonald’s is running a long series of deals over the course of 20 days in December. It all starts on December 5, and you can wind up with a free burger when it kicks off. The deals, which must be redeemed through the app, start with a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Big Macs from December 5-7. The discount is about as straightforward as these deals come. Pop into the mobile app and click on the offer to wind up with two Big Macs for the price of one.

7 DAYS AGO