House Oversight concludes Commanders, NFL 'covered up decades of sexual misconduct'

The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has finished its investigation into the Washington Commanders, concluding that the organization owned by Dan Snyder covered up decades of sexual misconduct with the help of the NFL.

106.7 The Fan has viewed the full report from the Committee, which is titled: 'Conduct Detrimental: How the NFL and the Washington Commanders Covered Up Decades of Sexual Misconduct'

First launched in October 2021, the Oversight Committee's investigation began when the NFL "failed to release detailed findings from an internal investigation by an attorney, Beth Wilkinson, who found that '[b]ullying and intimidation,' 'sexual harassment,' and a 'culture of fear' pervaded the Commanders organization 'for many years' and that senior executives not only failed to stop it but 'engaged in inappropriate conduct themselves.'"

"Despite acknowledging these alarming conclusions," the Oversight Committee's report summarizes, "the NFL refused to disclose the full scope of conduct or seek meaningful accountability."

The Committee says that, over the course of its investigation, the NFL and the Commanders did not fully comply with its requests for documents and information, despite making public pledges to cooperate with the investigation. The NFL refused to produce more than 40,000 documents, which include the findings of the Wilkinson investigation and materials from Wilkinson's files, according to the Committee.

Among the broad strokes of the Committee's findings, the following conclusions were derived from its investigation:

"Dozens of employees at the Commanders were harmed by a toxic work culture for more than two decades. The Team’s owner permitted and participated in this troubling conduct."

"Commanders’ leadership perpetuated a toxic workplace culture by ignoring and downplaying sexual misconduct by senior male Commanders employees."

"The owner of the Commanders interfered with the Wilkinson Investigation by launching a shadow investigation into suspected sources of the Washington Post exposés, attempting to block Ms. Wilkinson’s access to information, and trying to silence employees who could implicate him in misconduct."

"In addition to failing to appear at a public hearing, Mr. Snyder interfered with the Committee’s investigation by intimidating witnesses and blocking the production of documents."

"The NFL was aware of serious interference with the Wilkinson Investigation but failed to take action to stop it."

The Republican Oversight Committee members have issued their own response to the lame-duck ranking members' report, concluding that the Democrats' "sham investigation into the Washington Commanders has been an egregious waste of taxpayer-funded resources."

"From the beginning," the GOP response continues, "Committee Democrats weaponized their power and pushed a one-sided investigation into a private company with no connection to the federal government. This entire charade has been an attempt to distract the American people from President Biden’s self-inflicted crises."

The GOP also claims that Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney — who notably lost her re-election bid and will be leaving Congress in the new year — has "signaled this investigation is about getting rid of Dan Snyder," citing a since-deleted tweet that Maloney composed in response to Twitter user '@BarstoolNate.'

The GOP cited a number of blog posts from various online media outlets as supporting evidence to its claims about the investigation.